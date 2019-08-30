6 Stylish Looks That Make Sunday Brunch Even Better

End of summer, the sun is shining and temps are higher than ever before – and ladies you know what that means…Saturday and Sunday brunch. So do me a favor, find your favorite spot, indoor or outdoor, and order those bottomless mimosas! HA!

Here are six cute looks to make your Sunday brunch even better. They are fancy enough to head to a nice brunch with your friends, but not too stuffy to where you feel uncomfortable after eating all those chicken & waffles and shrimp & grits too, YUM!

Statement Top

With statement tops, you can take your outfit to the next level. For brunch is no exception. Ruffle, puff, bell or flared sleeves statement tops can be paired with almost anything for a fun look that will make all your friends look twice. This pastel lilac number top is perfect for brunch and beyond. Paired with wide-leg orange pants for a POP of color, you can’t go wrong. Of course, you could go the simple route & style it with denim cut-offs or crisp white shorts. However, it’s always cool to add drama for a change of pace. This look is perfect for brunch in the city OR night on the town!

Top: Shein

Easy Breezy Backless Dress/Top

Backless dresses are the coolest ever for brunch. They can be dressed up with cute heeled shoes or dressed down with flats or even dressy sneakers. For a more casual but equally sexy and seductive look, backless dresses are an easy way to show an unexpected bit of skin but also stay in the not so dressy zone. You can wear your backless top with a denim jacket, maxi skirt or colorful trousers. That way you are allowed to add some accessories for an effortlessly stylish look. This is a chic midi/maxi dress with open back design and ruffle front. It is a suitable choice to show off your sexy side.

Dress: Nasty Gal

Feminine Jumpsuit/Dress

Keeping it simple or not so simple at ALL with a one item statement piece you can wear with or without a light jacket. Jumpsuits are the best! I’m loving this lace wide-leg jumpsuit that can easily transition to date night with love. It is so comfy, so you won’t feel the need of rushing to take it off and change after brunch! Pair it with the comfiest pair of heels, a wooden bag and you’re set!

Jumpsuit: Nasty Gal, Bag: Cult Gaia

Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress

Summer is the perfect season to show some skin and embrace trends like off-the-shoulder maxi dresses. Maxi dresses are great for brunch because they are so cool and easy to wear. They are typically loose fitting and you don’t feel too restrained. This makes for cooler days and is perfect for catching a show or shopping after brunch.

Dress: Shein

Floral wide leg Pants

Floral prints are all the rage, especially, silky wide legs ones. With the various colors, you can pair these with any cute top. They are super soft, don’t cling weirdly in the heat and are pretty roomy so you can eat as much egg benedict as your little heart desires. I love pairing these with an off the shoulder lace crop top and the breeze just flowed through. There are so many options to choose from when it comes to a floral print. You can also wear floral shorts or skirt with off the same top and have almost the identical look and feel.

Pants: Zara, Top: Asos, Bag: Nasty Gal

Kimono

Lastly, to go a bit more casual and give room for showing off your style preferences by picking the kimono of your choice! Strong love for this one because it’s classy and could be paired easily with a white, black or white cami. This look is styled with denim white jeans (you could do shorts for a super-HOT day, white bralette and a pair of flats. You could also pair with platform wedges that elongate your legs. Love it!

Kimono: Buffalo Exchange, Jeans: Zara

This post was written by Sharron Clear, a strong, self-made single mom of three whose story begins with southern roots and California dreams. A fighter and self-made inspiration, Clear creates content, in vibrant color, that uplifts and motivates others to do what makes them happy. Check out @arrayoffaces and arrayoffaces.com for style, beauty, travel, & lifestyle content for the #GirlBoss.