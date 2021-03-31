5 Ways To Manage Your Work Anxiety

When it comes to mental health, we know it’s essential to take care of it and keep it a top priority. Whether it be a family, friends, and even yours, it’s essential to know that everyone’s mental health is an important factor in their everyday lives. This is especially crucial in the workforce.

Managing your mental health when it comes to the workforce is key and something that you should always take note of and be aware of if you notice any change. There is so much that goes on in one’s workday that any emotion/feeling can arise at any moment. When it comes to working, it could be stress, depression, or, lastly, what we are discussing, anxiety.

According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, “Anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the U.S., affecting 40 million adults in the United States age 18 and older, or 18.1% of the population every year.” Within this illness, only 9% have been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, while 40 percent experience persistent stress or excessive anxiety in their daily lives.

Work anxiety is when you are experiencing stress caused by your job, and once all that stress built up, it can lead to anxiety. This can affect many things within that workplace. Like your work performance, quality of your work, and relationships with your coworkers and superiors. For those who are diagnosed with anxiety disorder, this can lead to even tricky experiences.

Managing your work anxiety can seem like a daunting task since you’re feeling like your suffering already but remember that these tasks can help you deal with your work anxiety and help you feel calm and like your usual self again. Things like this can take time, but that’s normal because, in the end, you have to remember you are taking that first step on helping yourself. Always remember you got this.

1. Communicate with others around you

It may seem like the odds are against you, but they aren’t. Talk with those around you at your workplace. You never know the people around you might be dealing with the same thing or have gone through it, so they might be able to help you out and provide advice. You can also go to family and friends if you don’t feel comfortable chatting with people at your job. Talk to someone. They may help you out more than you know.

2. Taking breaks and being outside

Please remember to take breaks and get away from your desk or computer. Create a timer on your phone and set a time every day to get up and take a break. Do some small stretches or go outside and get the mail and take a breath of fresh air. Change your settings every once in a while.

3. Check in with your breathing

Check-in with yourself. If you notice yourself breathing heavier or become shorten, take a moment and get yourself together. Constantly check in with yourself and your breathing because this could help in the long run with suffering from anxiety attacks while at work, and if you feel one coming on, you will already be prepared and be able to excuse yourself.

4. Working Out

Whether it’s before, after, or even between, take some time to do a gentle workout. Try something like stretching, yoga, or meditation workouts. All of these are gentle workouts that aren’t high-impact. So, if you want something more relaxing and soothing, these are the way to go.

5. Time for a change

If you are at a point where you are dealing with your work anxiety all the time, and you can tell it is taking a toll on you, you may need a change. Maybe it’s time to move on from where you are or either move up a position or within your company.



















