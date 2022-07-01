5 Tips for getting your garden winter-ready

As the years go by, the seasons start to feel like they can come and go in the blink of an eye. One minute you’re prepping some burgers on the grill while your friends and family socialize in the sweltering heat, and the next minute you’re planning out the thanksgiving dinner seating arrangements.

When it comes to making sure your garden is happy, healthy, and winter-ready, it’s easy to forget about some of the fundamentals. After all, there’s a cozy house to heat up and a lot of unpredictable weather to contend with in the backyard!

To have more peace of mind about keeping the perfect garden this winter, here are some great tips for getting it ready to endure the cold weather.

Consider the best plants, shrubs, and trees for the cold

A good winter-ready garden has to take into consideration which wildlife is going to work best in a colder climate. Search around for the kinds of trees that work well in these conditions, like birch trees for sale online.

Birch trees are extremely robust, and can thrive in the cold and wet conditions of winter. This gives your garden a winter feel that’s also full of beauty.

Remove the weeds from the growing season

Smothering or digging up tricky weeds from your winter season is essential. Don’t simply use them as part of a compost heap either, as complete removal is the only way to ensure that they won’t return again to wreak havoc on you next year.

Watch out for diseased plants

It’s common for gardeners to simply leave their spent plants to rot for the benefit of the surrounding soil. However, it’s worth considering the fact that those plants may also contain pests and diseases that can damage your healthier plants.

If you think you may have disease in your rotted plants, it’s time to remove them for the benefit of your current plants. Your disease-free crops and plants that are spent will be perfectly fine in the soil.

Amend your soil well in advance of winter

Don’t wait until winter comes to make your soil a big priority. It’s common for gardeners to wait until the last minute, but by adding manure or organic fertilizer, you can really provide your winter soil with some useful nutrients.

In cold climates, your amended soil can block winter rain from damaging your wildlife below the root zone, and give your whole garden a healthy boost.

Sharpen and tend to your garden tools

All good gardeners should try to keep on top of their tool maintenance. Ideally, you should be oiling and cleaning them all year round, but in winter, that hard cold ground becomes even more difficult to work with.

Sharpening and lubricating your toils will not only help them work better in colder climates, but you’ll also be able to keep the metal well-kempt to avoid potential rusting. A gardener is only as good as the tools they use, so treat them as an extension of your garden in terms of cleanliness.