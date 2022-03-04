5 Teaching Techniques You Should Try In The Classroom

Teaching students is no short of a challenge. You have a collection of minds eagerly waiting for your instructions at once. However, every student has a unique way of understanding the same concept. While some students may pick up the lesson right away, others may struggle.

COVID-19 brought these issues out in the open when it forced schools to shut down and pushed you to conduct classes remotely. Even online, two-thirds of American students struggled to study in 2021. As an educator, it is your job to facilitate learning and help students with their classes. So, here are some teaching techniques you should try in your classroom:

1. More customized learning

A class lecture should never be rigid. Instead, make all your lectures as immersive and unique as possible. Don’t stick to the traditional method of writing on the board and expect students to follow. Study the subject matter deeply and research every topic with a fresh pair of eyes. This will help you find multimedia, books, animations, and even relevant examples that students will relate to.

Encourage students to talk about the topic openly and expressively while also encouraging them to do their assignments creatively. For example, students can use colored pencils while doing their homework, stimulating them to learn more.

You will need a place to catalog all the ideas you are trying out and student feedback. Students will benefit from this customized planner, and you will learn how to restructure your lessons. If you find yourself short of ideas, get more on this site – it will help you channel how students approach studying healthily and compassionately.

In 2015 a study conducted by the Gates Foundation found that about 11,000 American students from over 60 schools performed better at arts and math through customized learning than with traditional methods. Therefore, it is clear that offering your students the chance to learn comfortably is the best way to help them succeed.

Students have deep connections with one another; sometimes, they can teach each other things you may not be able to. You may have noticed some students perform exceptionally well in your classroom in specific subjects.

By enlisting the help of these students, you can capitalize upon the benefits of peer learning. Pair up students and let them teach each other if you feel they are struggling to express their concerns to you. For example, a student strong in math can teach their classmate, who might be strong at social science, which they can teach back to their peer.

When students help each other out, no one gets left behind or feels like a weak link. This positive reinforcement helps polish students and cultivate their self-esteem, knowledge, and confidence. At the same time, they also learn effective communication and teamwork, which will help them in the long run.

3. Encourage projects

Projects will help you bring back innovation and creativity into the classroom, allowing students to think broadly as well as intensely. Regular class assignments can get mundane and may stop serving their purpose. But, when you encourage students to think, create and present, it can help them get better at studying.

You should provide students with the necessary material for their projects, such as a topic, theme, and project design. However, let your students decide how to approach the subject matter. Creating a project will encourage students to read, research, and ask questions to find relevant approaches. For example, a student may make an animation on world history. When your pupil presents, you will observe how well they understand the concept.

4. Utilize your online space

Since hybrid classes have become part of the educational culture, you will need to balance in-person and online courses. The constant transiting between two learning environments will become difficult for you and your students without a sense of purpose that keeps you grounded.

One of the biggest challenges with teaching in COVID-19 times is holding on to student interest. To overcome this hurdle, create short videos with links instead of long-winded lectures to help your students make the most of online learning. You should break down a concept over a series of videos instead of one long one.

Short videos are the key, as students are more inclined to watch them than shuffle through longer ones. You can also provide resources students can study, such as online practice tests, tutorials, and even minor projects. This will help your students learn better, encourage them to use the internet as a source of information, and supercharge the virtual learning space.

5. Make lessons fun

Gamifying your lessons can amp up the classroom experience for your students. Relatable examples always work and make a concept easier to digest. For example, you can use sports metaphors to explain complex mathematical concepts. You should also consider making lesson games or finding apps that provide a points-based learning environment. For example, when you meet in person, act out the lesson content through charades or group activities to spruce them up.

Also, bring your artistic side to class by incorporating music in your lessons. Students may find it easier to remember a concept when you associate it with musical sounds or songs. For example, a musical note can indicate a number, and changing the note may tell what is happening to the number. Students in algebra classes, for instance, may find this association helpful when learning about different kinds of graphing techniques.

Lessons can also be highly interactive by throwing kinesthetic learning into the mix. Say you play a game of hot potato with a ball that represents ‘grammar rules’ and pass it around among your students. Whoever gets stuck with the ball will demonstrate a rule before passing it forward. This will keep students engaged and break the monotony and uplift their spirits.

Conclusion

Teaching students can become a challenge. However, the more you engage with your students, the better you will become at teaching them. Students need a break from routine, so be sure your class doesn’t follow traditional methods excessively. You should try and make personalized lectures, encourage peer-learning, help students create projects, and use short online videos.

While in class, keep things light and entertaining to teach different topics as it keeps students engaged and happy. Classrooms are a diverse environment, and the sooner you accept this fact, the more your students will benefit.









