5 Steps You Can Follow To Look After Your Liver

Unfortunately, it’s more than likely that looking after your liver is one of the last things on your mind, but taking good care of your internal organs should always be a priority if you want to live a long and healthy life. Though it goes without saying that drinking enough water is the best way to maintain liver health thanks to its ability to help flush out unwanted toxins, there are many other additional steps that you can follow to increase your chances of achieving a healthy, happy liver. Thankfully it needn’t be as difficult as you might initially expect to boost your liver’s wellbeing, as the tips and tricks below can provide you with real results if you take the time and energy to commit yourself to good health. So, if you’re ready to find out more, then simply read on.

Say Goodbye To Booze

Alcohol is likely the most common cause of liver disease, liver failure, and many other associated liver conditions, so it’s absolutely vital that you can make a conscious effort to reduce the amount of booze that you consume. Regularly partying the night away drinking glass after glass will have a disastrous impact on the well-being of your liver, and repeated overindulge can cause irreparable damage. Unless you want to fall victim to something serious such as cirrhosis, then there’s no time like the present to change your ways. It can be difficult to break free from such a habit, especially if you have developed a dependence, but thankfully there are many forms of alcohol treatment that you can pursue to get back to optimal health. There are several simple ways that you can reduce your alcohol intake without having to miss out on social occasions, as you can convert your wine to a spritzer or even opt for a low or no alcohol beer. Making ‘mocktails’ is another brilliant option, and your liver will surely rejoice at the sight of vitamin-packed fruit juices without the usual damaging alcohol content.

Reduce Your Sugar Intake

Sugar provides the body with no nutritional benefits whatsoever, and eating a diet that’s high in sugar can seriously upset your liver’s natural balance. Sugar turns to fat inside the body, and this can lead to fatty liver, diabetes, and severe inflammation. It’s almost impossible to avoid sugar completely in your daily life unless you take on the responsibility of making every meal and drink from scratch so that you can control the ingredients, as almost every item in the grocery store is packed full of sugar. Whether you’re buying jars of pasta sauce or even a loaf of white bread, you’re unknowingly consuming masses of sugar that’s causing the health of your liver to deteriorate. Fortunately, there are several rules that you can implement to help reduce the total amount of sugar that you eat, starting off by saying no to ultra-processed foods. Ultra-processed foods are all too common, and they will often contain a variety of damaging ingredients like preservatives, chemical flavourings and an alarmingly large amount of sugar. Stick to fresh, natural whole foods, as these contain naturally-occurring sugars that are far less damaging.

Sip Green Tea or Coffee

Many different studies have been undertaken in order to prove whether or not green tea and coffee can have a positive effect on liver health. The results seem to suggest that regular consumption of either green tea or coffee can reduce your chances of falling victim to liver conditions, and this is due to a variety of scientific reasons. Green tea is rich in antioxidants that can protect your liver from disease, whilst the caffeine and numerous other beneficial compounds inside coffee can slow down the effects of cirrhosis and even prevent liver cancer. Aim to sip 2-4 cups of your favorite natural green tea or organic coffee every day if you want to feel the full effects of these wonder brews, but always make sure to do your own research beforehand to make sure you aren’t going to affect your health in any other way.

Hit The Gym As Often As Possible

Fewer people than ever are choosing to take part in regular exercise, and this is having a profound effect on liver health. Making sure that you work out often will help you to keep control of your weight, reducing your BMI and ensuring that there’s little chance of any excess fat building up inside your liver. Regular exercise improves almost every organ inside the body as well as your heart, which in turn will be able to better serve your liver as a result of your efforts. Aerobic exercise appears to be one of the best activities that you can pursue to promote good liver health, so get up and get moving for the sake of your well-being. It’s important to remember to stay hydrated throughout your exercise routine, including both before and after you take part, as you need to drink water to replenish what you have lost during your workout.

Avoid Harmful Toxins

Unfortunately, there are many common yet harmful toxins that are ever-present in modern society, and these toxins can have a serious impact on the health of your liver. Toxins in pure cleaning products should never touch your skin directly, and it’s always vital that you can keep windows and doors open to allow fresh air to remove the fumes rather than inhaling them. Smoking cigarettes can also have a seriously damaging effect on your liver, as there are many toxins present that can be detrimental to your health. If you currently smoke cigarettes, try your best to cut down slowly so that you have a better chance of maintaining your progress. Even some multivitamins can contain high levels of toxins that your liver simply cannot process properly, so always aim to get your nutrients from fresh food instead.

Following these 5 steps makes it easier than ever to achieve and maintain ultimate liver health.



















