Going on a solo trip is courageous. If you can push past your fears, and then board your preferred mode of transportation headed for a new destination, you’re unstoppable. Venturing off into the world by yourself is a step into fearlessness that each BAUCE should take at some point in their journey.

Yet the real test of confidence and strength happens while on your trip. Half the deed is done. Why settle for the familiar by never leaving the hotel property, eating at chain restaurants, and not talking to anyone? Push yourself further and use your solo trip to build unbreakable confidence.

Here are five must-try experiences (ranging from somewhat daring to extremely bold) that you can try on your next solo trip to help you become fearless.

1. Have a Solo Dining Experience

Going out to eat with friends is fun; going out to eat by yourself can feel awkward. Despite how strange it feels to request a table for one, it can also be a liberating and enjoyable experience. Eating by yourself means you don’t care what anyone thinks and shows you enjoy your company. Before the nerves settle in, decide during which mealtime you want for your solo date. I’m a breakfast person. So when I solo travel, I always treat myself to the most important meal of the day.

Next, choose a restaurant. Going to a place with entertainment can make the experience less intimidating. You can also choose to go to a local mom-and-pop restaurant. Local restaurants usually mean conversations with staff, local recommendations, and a friendly environment.

2. Take a Dance Class

One of my favorite things to do while traveling is take dance classes. Since I grew up dancing, this is my go-to. However, if you’ve never taken a dance class or have always been curious about taking one, your solo trip is the perfect time. If you’re worried about looking silly, dancing off-beat, or making a fool of yourself, don’t worry because no one knows you.

One of the best things about taking a dance class in a different city or country is that it often means less pressure. When I took dance classes in Latin America, I wasn’t pressured to look a certain way. Instead, I enjoyed connecting with the music and culture.

Learning to move your body in a new way can help you feel confident and graceful in your body.

3. Converse in Your Second Language

If you’re learning a second language, solo travel provides excellent opportunities to practice what you learn. For many English speakers, you can travel to many places and find English speakers. Communicating in your native language abroad is a privilege and advantage that can help you feel safe and comfortable. However, traveling is about so much more than being comfortable. It’s about pushing yourself past your limitations to achieve freedom and empowerment. One way to do this is by communicating in a language other than your native tongue.

Try going to local events or the local bar and start a conversation in the language you’re learning. One of my favorite places to practice Spanish is at an open-air market. Buying produce or trinkets requires transactional conversations that are simple enough to execute. Once I build my confidence, I start conversations and ask questions.

Even as my confidence grew, I still felt awkward. I made many mistakes, but I learned to laugh at myself. The more I put myself out there, the more the locals embraced me. If you don’t feel your language skills are strong enough, try attending a language exchange. It’s a safe and less stressful place to try out your language in an environment where everyone is learning.

4. Volunteer

Giving back is a great way to grow. When traveling or on vacation, we often forget that people are in need everywhere. Spending part of your time volunteering can be a humbling experience that positively impacts the community.

I’ve volunteered while traveling by teaching English, helping with beach clean-ups, assisting in animal sanctuaries, and volunteering at orphanages. If you look, you’ll find many ways to give back.

5. Try Adventure Travel

Adventure travel includes exploring the outdoors, putting yourself in nature, and participating in extreme sports such as rock climbing, paragliding, snowboarding, kayaking, etc.

If you want to discover how brave you are, try doing something you never thought you’d do, like windsurfing. My first time surfing was in Panama, which I never pictured myself doing. I worried about being swept away by a wave, drowning, shark attacks, and other worst-case scenarios. However, adrenaline kicked in once I started taking lessons and overpowered my fears. Once, I was standing on the board and riding a baby wave; it felt like I was on top of the world.

If adventure travel is something you want to try, ask yourself, what’s something you never picture yourself doing? If you decide to do an extreme sport, practice with professionals or a professional organization. Don’t just rent a kayak and go whitewater rafting alone. Look for adventurous activities in groups. This will help you get over your fears and ensure your safety.

Planning our solo trip makes the experience worthwhile.

You don’t have to try all these activities for your next solo trip. Remember, you already did such a brave thing by going alone. However, you can return home with a boost to your confidence by pushing against your fears and trying at least one of these activities. Knowing that you hiked the tallest mountain, took yourself on a solo date, and even just ate something you didn’t know the name of, are all building blocks to your confidence.

If you can handle solo adventures, then there’s truly nothing that can stop you in life.