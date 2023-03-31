5 Entry-Level Careers To Help You Start Working For Tech Companies

There’s no denying that the tech industry is a growing and profitable field. According to goremotely.net, the US tech industry is worth $1.6 trillion. Yet, it’s a field where only 26.7 % of the tech workforce is comprised of women, and only 3% of the industry includes black women.

There’s a need for more women to build a career in tech. But breaking into the industry can be intimidating and overwhelming, especially for those that don’t have a strong background in tech.

Luckily many careers can help even the most non-tech-savvy individuals start to build a career in tech. Here are five entry-level jobs to help you build a career in the tech world if you’re starting with minimal to no tech experience.

1. Data entry specialist

Technological devices are constantly sharing data across the internet. The information we put into our phones and what we type into Google is data deemed valuable by many companies. Why? Because businesses use data to improve their products, learn more about their customers and ultimately better run their business.

Since data collecting is constantly happening, businesses need people to organize this data, so they hire a data entry specialist. Individuals that work as data entry specialists take numbers, dates, figures, notes, etc., and enter that information into a database.

Some critical skills of a data entry specialist are:

Computer skills and understanding of programs such as Microsoft Word and Excel.

Be able to type at least 35 words per minute.

Have strong language skills.

If you’re interested in this type of work, consider taking online courses to understand different computer programs for organizing data. If you’re wondering about the financial benefits of this role, according to Payscale, this role can earn $40,157 per year or $15.92 per hour.

2. User experience designer

Most commonly referred to as a UX designer, this role focuses on the customer’s experience using a particular product or service. Designers focus on how users work with a product or service and help ensure that users get the full benefit of the product or service. Like a concierge service at a hotel, but instead of assisting guests in navigating the hotel, UX designers help customers navigate their way through an app.

Essential skills to have in this role include:

Researching and understanding your audience.

Have an eye for visual details such as typography, graphics, and color.

Be able to collaborate and understand the perspectives of customers and employees, such as engineers and UI designers.

Omotoyosi Adegbite, a UI/UX Designer, shares her advice if you’re interested in this field.

“When looking into UX design as a career, I advise starting with researching the roles and responsibilities of a UX designer on a team to see if it’s what you are interested in,” she shares. “It’s easy to mix user experience design with an interface or visual design. When you are sure it’s an area of interest; you can do a certification course, e.g., Google UX Design Course; or register at a boot camp with good reviews and ratings.”

If you follow these steps, you can become a UX designer with an average yearly salary of $91,027.

3. Technical Writer

If you’ve ever read a user manual for any product, there’s a good chance a technical writer wrote those words. A technical writer writes documents, such as user manuals, handbooks, and product descriptions, to help users understand complex technology.

Christine Sobowale, a Technical Writer, shares, “One of the fascinating qualities of technical writing is that its impact is based on clear writing. It is powerful to witness how simple, clear, consistent writing connects with the user to help them understand a concept or achieve their goals.”

Here are some crucial skills to have when starting this role:

Technical knowledge.

Editing and proofreading skills.

Understanding of a particular audience.

Communication skills.

To get started in technical writing, Technical Writer HQ suggests getting the proper training or certifications before looking for work. Next, you’ll want to build a portfolio through volunteer opportunities, internships, or pro bono work. Once you’ve created a strong portfolio, start networking in your field and applying for positions.

The average starting salary for this role is $68,505 a year, according to Glassdoor.com.

4. Digital Marketing Coordinator

If you’re savvy with social media platforms and tools, your transition into the tech world can be easier than you think. Consider becoming a digital marketing coordinator. Other titles of this position include digital marketing manager and digital marketing specialist. In this role, you manage a company’s digital marketing and control how a company’s brand gets out into the world. Responsibilities include managing marketing campaigns, outsourcing work, developing marketing materials, and creating content.

Some important skills in this role include.

Understanding how to use different media platforms.

Be a strong writer and communicator.

Be organized and be able to create and implement various marketing campaigns.

The average yearly salary for this career is $49,790 per year.

5. Junior software developer

If you want to take the full plunge into a tech career, you can start working as a junior software developer. This role can be a great stepping stone into the tech world if you have some experience in computer sciences or coding but need to build your confidence with your skills. In this position, you’ll work with senior developers to build software applications and write code.

Some skills you might need:

Experience in software and web development.

Strong understanding of MS office.

Have an educational background in computer science or other technology-related fields.

The average salary for this role is $76,214 per year, according to Salary.com.

As you can see, starting a career in tech with little to no experience mostly requires learning new skills and researching which job is right for you. Although the tech industry can still be considered a “boy’s club”; women are capable and able to succeed in tech.

The world is becoming more reliant on technology with each passing day. If you’re considering making a career change, tech may be the career move you’ve been looking for.