5 black women influencers that are changing the narrative on menstrual cycles

Black women are still stigmatized for something as natural as a monthly cycle, especially in the workplace and social settings. But these 5 influencers, educators, and activists are changing the narrative on how to combat the way the world views our bodies and natural functions.

1. Candice Chirwa-Nonprofit organization QRATE

BAUCEs despite stigmatic society’s beliefs when it comes to menstruation, it is not a shameful or embarrassing function. Candice Chirwa, with her non-profit QRATE provides education for black women and girls from South Africa and across the globe who suffer from the difficulties of having a period.

QRATE challenges the discrimination of menstruation in the workplace and school settings especially if one must change menstrual materials at improper places and is not able to change materials frequently enough. Unfortunately, it can run the risk of the spread of infections but through QRATE’s re-education of sexual and reproductive health when combating sexist taboos and stigmas, and advocating for more healthy, free, and holistic menstruation products, black women can feel seen and safe. Candice Chirwa advocates for #EndPeriodPoverty and it’s time for a universal change.

Website: www.candicechirwa.co.za/

2. Flaviana Matata– Flaviana Matata Foundation (FMF)

Menstruation doesn’t stop BAUCE from moving and Flaviana Matata is the epitome of a boss with the power to change the period narrative through her foundation F.M.F.

Having grown up in Tanzania where education is crucial to young women and girls, Flaviana has risen to the occasion by using her platform for period health and education. FMF provides working women and schoolgirls with the resources to safely access sanitary pads. The discussion around periods is still considered taboo in many countries but, Flaviana has dedicated her activism and influence to providing information and educational tools about menstrual hygiene. Women should never be silenced over a normal, bodily function and with the right education and products such as FMF’s Lavvy Sanitary Pads, black women can be comfortable and proud.

Website: www.flavianamatatafoundation.org/

3. Sabrina Browne and Eiko La Boria-The Flow Initiative

BAUCEs, eradicating period poverty is the number one mission behind social media influencer and menstruation educators Sabrina Browne and Eiko La Boria’s award-winning organization and foundation-The Flow Initiative.

The Flow Initiative’s purpose through programs, partnerships, campaigns, education, and policy is to give black women and BIPOC access to menstruation health products nationwide. By bringing consumer awareness, and raising millions in funds through various partnerships, charities, and collaborations with poverty and menstruation advocates and education, your flow will no longer be without proper care and guidance.

Website: theflowinitiativefoundation.org/

4. Crystal Etienne-Ruby Love

BAUCEs, why shouldn’t you deal with your period in a fashion-forward way? You don’t need to wear the “granny” panties because you can now invest in Ruby Love. Focusing on the high-quality products in their menstruation products that consist of chemical-free, organic, and plant-based friendly activewear, swimwear, sleepwear, and underwear made specifically for your period, Crystal Etienne has changed the way we view and what we wear during our cycles.

Whether you are constantly struggling to track your period or deal with a heavy flow that interferes with your everyday routine – companies like Ruby Love make feminine care affordable, stylish, hypoallergenic, and high quality.

Website: www.rubylove.com/collections

5. Nerissa Olugbala-Nene FemHealth

The Nene FemHealth brand offers BAUCEs a holistic approach to menstrual products! Vegan, environmentally friendly, and toxic-free, Nerissa Olugbala has created the ultimate wellness brand and organization that gives BAUCEs some extra tender love and care through educational workshops for black women and teens, charitable donations for menstruation awareness organizations, and vaginal healthcare products in washes, sprays, teas, natural pads, menstrual cups, and much more.

Website: https://nenefemhealth.com/collections