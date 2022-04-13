4 Easy Ways to Identify Your Natural Gifts

Identifying your natural gifts will save you in times of trouble. If you lose your job or need extra cash, you can monetize your gifts. We live in the age of female entrepreneurs. Women all over the world are walking out of their jobs so they can finally walk into their purpose. The route to purpose first lies in you identifying what your natural gifts are.

#1: What Comes Easy to You?

Steve Harvey famously said, “Your gift is the thing you do the best with the least amount of effort.” Take a trip down memory lane. What subject did you get flying colors in school? What’s the one thing people always want your advice on? Get off TikTok, turn off Netflix, pour your favorite glass of wine, and pull out your journal. Write down all of the things that feel like second nature to you. Do you give great advice? Are you an amazing cook? Write it all down.

#2: What Role Do You Play in Your Friend Group?

Every friend group has at least one of the four personality traits. Are you the logical one? Do you provide a profound sense of reason for all of your friend’s problems? Friends with this gift are often good bloggers, ministers, and public speakers. Are you the jokester, always providing comical relief when a situation turns tense? Friends with this gift are often great writers, producers, and actors. Are you a good listener, always providing a nonjudgmental shoulder to lean on? Friends with this gift often make good analyzers and problem identifiers.

#3: What Happens When You’re Under Stress?

Experts at UC Berkley say that people perform best when under mild and temporary stress. What are those tasks you perform better under stress? Are you a better writer when the deadline is near? Are you more organized when you know your project is to be turned in shortly? If you thrive under pressure, it could be safe to conclude that your natural gifts will also come to the forefront when you’re under pressure. So, the next time you’re stressed, notice the things you do exceptionally well.

#4: Who Created You?

Whether you believe your creator is God, the Universe, the trees or the sun, consult your creator. The best way to know what you are made of is to ask the one who created all of your components. Pray, and ask for guidance and that your natural gifts be so abundantly clear that they will be impossible to ignore. Tyler Perry has mentioned in several interviews that he attributes his success to the grace of God. Perry understands the importance of consulting the creator to further understand the creation.









