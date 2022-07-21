3 Tips To Help You Change Your Career

Are you looking to change your career? Maybe you’ve been in the same job for many years or in the exact industry that you have worked in since you left college or uni? If this is the case, you are not alone. Many people change their careers every year, making big changes from a builder to a marketing assistant or smaller changes like a teacher to a sports coach.

Changing careers isn’t as hard as you may initially have thought. There are many steps that you can take today to help you in the years to come, the main thing is having the determination to do it. You could join an open university course to train to be an ent doctor or enrol in an online course to learn more about web design. All you need to do is believe in yourself that you can do it.

Below we have put together three tips to help you change your career.

Enroll in an open university

Over the years many people enrol in an open university degree in order to retrain and change their careers. By signing up for an open university you can study in the evening whilst working your full-time job. Most of the studying will be done online with some lessons requiring you to visit the university – there are some that are completely online if you can’t get to the uni. The courses on offer can vary hugely from medical courses to coding courses or business management courses. Plus whilst you study, you’ll be learning a lot of knowledge about the subject, this could allow you to leave your job early and start your new career at a lower level until you are fully qualified.

Sign up for an online course

Sometimes you do not have the time to commit to a whole degree over a few years. If this isn’t practical for you, there are many online courses that you can sign up for to learn new skills to help you with changing your career. Some of these courses are free whilst some are paid for but include professional qualifications. By doing an online course you can try it out, see if you are interested and if you are not, try a different one. Just like an open university, there is a whole range of courses that you can sign up for from accounting lessons to learning how to be a personal trainer – the possibilities are endless.

Volunteer in your spare time

If you are a practical learner, studying may not be the best route for you when trying to change your career. Instead, why not spend some of your spare time or weekends volunteering for a company in the field you are interested in. This will help you get some hands-on experience and put you at the forefront of their minds should they advertise for a job in the future. Plus, when volunteering you will get an actual feel for the job which could be completely different to how you thought it would be. If you are interested in fitness and learning about workout routines, why not volunteer at your local gym. If you want to know more about accounting contact a local accounting firm.

Have you recently changed careers? What tips do you have for changing careers? Did you try one of our points? Is there anything you would like to add that our readers will benefit from? Let us know in the comment box below.