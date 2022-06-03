3 Things to Do Before Participating in Online Surveys

With the cost of food up almost 11% since this time last year and the average price of fuel coming in at $4.59 a gallon, it’s no wonder people are looking for ways to pad their bank accounts with some easy, online work.

Why Do Companies Promote Paid Online Surveys?

When companies create market surveys, they use the information provided by survey-takers to make major strategic decisions on everything from product placement within a store aisle to packaging, advertising, and more. These decisions can make or break the success of a product. Thus, marketing teams gather survey feedback before releasing or re-releasing product lines to ensure their business achieves the highest sales and consumer interest possible.

1. Do Your Research

Does the thought of taking paid online surveys sound like a great fit for bringing in some extra income in your spare time? As you peruse different options on your smartphone or computer, the most important step is to choose a legitimate online survey company with whom to partner.

One good way to research the legitimacy of an online survey company is through the Better Business Bureau, a nonprofit organization that handles complaints against companies for potentially fraudulent practices. For example, look for popular paid online survey websites that have an “A” rating with the BBB and which respond to and resolve users’ issues quickly.

2. Be Honest About Your Demographics

Paid online surveys will require you to enter important demographic information about yourself and your family, including details such as income, race, religion, and the age of each child who lives at home with you. Some people are wary to include this type of personal information, but it’s absolutely necessary if you want to be matched with the best surveys for you.

For example, a company might be interested to know about stay-at-home moms’ shopping habits or the amount of money families spend on groceries every week. Indeed, this is important information for online survey sites to know about you and/or your family, especially when they consider how to price a product and to make sure it is affordable for various demographics.

3. Don’t Expect to Earn Big Bucks Immediately

The number of surveys you will qualify for — and the total payment doled out for each — will be largely dependent on your demographics and what survey creators are looking for at the moment. In other words, some days, you might be able to complete multiple surveys for a few dollars each. Conversely, on other days, you might not get even that. Welcome to the fun roller-coaster of online survey taking!

In either case, if you’re looking to participate in paid online surveys as a steady and high-paying income stream, you’ll be disappointed. While these surveys can definitely add padding to stretched bank accounts or serve as a small income stream between jobs, you’re not likely to get rich doing it. Therefore, it’s important to enter the online survey world with realistic expectations so that you can more effectively manage the time you spend on them and make sure the payment you receive is actually worth your time.

A Little Knowledge Goes a Long Way

Interested in participating in paid online surveys? Following these simple steps will not only help you earn a little extra income but also let you be a voice in how various products and services are marketed throughout the country. So, get ready, as online surveys are a great way to make that happen in your downtime while you relax at your computer or smartphone.