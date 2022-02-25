3 Clever Ways To Keep Your Kitchen Clean Effortlessly

A well-organized, neat, and clean kitchen can attract anyone. When you are a working woman, you find little time to organize your kitchen. Even when you are a housewife, there is so much to do all day long that you find no time and energy to organize your kitchen beautifully. Resultantly, your cabinets are overflowing with disorganized spice bottles, expires cereals, and mismatched Tupperware.

An untidy kitchen makes cooking look like a tiring job. You have to find the desired wok and spoons from the clutter. You will never know which condiments you have, and what to buy on the next grocery store visit. However, if you have an organized kitchen, your heart will be happy and you will feel yourself trying out new and innovative recipes because cooking is so much fun now.

If you want to make your life easy and learn some organization skills, here are some tips for you to help you keep your kitchen organized for a long time.

Use Clear Containers

The first rule of kitchen organization is to discard card boxes and packaging material. When you keep your cereals, spaghetti, pasta, and other items in their packaging, your kitchen will remain disorganized. Firstly, since card boxes are opaque, you will not know when you are running out of food items. Secondly, card boxes take a lot of space. Even if you neatly pack the boxes and stack them together, the overall look will remain untidy. Instead, use clear and transparent containers. You can buy matching containers and place them with matching heights. These containers not only give a neat look to your pantry, but also you will be able to see how much is left inside.

Invest In Label Stickers

The second most important thing to do while organizing your kitchen is to put labels. When you put everything in transparent containers, some things may look similar and you may forget which is which- for example, you can confuse cornflour with powdered sugar. Get yourself custom sticker labels and put them neatly on each box. This way, you will know the names of the condiments, and they will look pleasing to the eyes.

Clean After Yourself

Thirdly, make sure that you clean after yourself. Do not stack dishes on the countertops, or in the sink, and think that you will clean up afterward. Showing laziness at that time may cost you a lot of energy later on. Firstly, the stains are fresh when you are using the kitchen. A simple wipe will make your kitchen look neat. Whereas, if you leave things for the next day, the stains may stick harder on the shelves, making it difficult for you to remove them. Secondly, dirty dishes attract pests and rodents, which you certainly won’t like having in your kitchen.

You can reduce your work by keeping a trash can or a plate near your cutting board. Throw peels directly into the trash, or place them on one plate instead of throwing them on your countertops.









