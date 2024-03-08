During Women’s History Month, we honor the contributions of women throughout history and give them the flowers they deserve for setting the precedent of excellence and innovation. For centuries, only men were writing history due to women’s lack of access to equal rights. Now it is time that we, as women, write our own stories and celebrate those who came before us.

Women of color are underrepresented in textbooks, media, and positions of leadership, yet we still manage to make the greatest impact on every room we enter and everything we create. From revolutionizing urban media to breaking barriers in STEM, each of these 10 women uniquely shaped American history, paving the way for us to have a seat at the table or empowering us to create our own as entrepreneurs, inventors, leaders, and CEOs.

Cathy Hughes: Revolutionizing Urban Media

Hughes is most famously known as the first black woman to take a media company public. She is the founder and chairperson of Urban One Inc., the largest distributor of urban content across radio and television. It is because of her journey and perseverance that the many facets of black voices continue to be heard and represented authentically today.

Hughes got her start in media at a black-owned radio station in her hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. Shortly after that, she landed an opportunity as a lecturer at Howard University’s School of Communication, which was later renamed after Hughes to acknowledge her contributions.

Fueled by ambition, Hughes continued to thrive in her career as general manager at WHUR-FM, where she created and implemented her infamous “Quiet Storm” format, which revolutionized late-night radio. This format was just one of many radio formats invented by Hughes that took the media industry by storm.

Hughes is a visionary who utilized her creativity and passion for radio to pave the way for black people in media and communications. Having been the first black woman to take a media company public, Hughes created several opportunities for the black community to flourish in a space that once lacked representation.

Janice Bryant Howroyd: From Humble Beginnings to a Multi-Billion-Dollar Empire

In 1978, with less than $2,000, a fax machine, and a phone, Howroyd was well on her way to becoming the first black woman to found a multi-billion dollar company. Today, Howroyd is the CEO and founder of ActOne Group, the largest privately held woman- and minority-owned workforce management organization in the U.S.

Howroyd was born in Tarboro, North Carolina, during the 1950s, a time when segregation was still prevalent. It wasn’t until the 11th grade that she became one of the first black students to attend an all-white school as part of the government’s initiative to integrate black and white students. This difficult experience would later shape her as a leader in driving diversity, equity, and inclusion within the workspace.

Howroyd furthered her education at HBCU, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, and later had the opportunity to work for Billboard Magazine. With contacts from Billboard and support from family, she was able to successfully launch and scale her staffing agency into a multibillion-dollar company that has reached $3.4 billion.

In 2023, Forbes named Howroyd one of America’s richest self-made women. She continues to pay it forward by serving as Chair of the Women’s Leadership Board at Harvard University, donating millions to colleges in support of minority-inclusive programs, and sharing her knowledge as an author.

Sonia Sotomayor: Trailblazing from the Bronx to the Bench

Born in the Bronx, Nuyorican Sotomayor knew from a young age that she belonged in the courtroom, but little did she know that one day she would become the first Latina Supreme Court Justice in the history of the United States.

During her academic career, Sotomayor co-chaired the Puerto Rican activist group at Princeton and the Latin American and Native American Students Association at Yale, both of which advocated for change in institutions lacking diversity of thought and representation.

Throughout her career, she worked on many high-profile cases, standing firm in her opinions regarding race, gender, and ethnic identity. She has fought to protect affirmative action programs and ruled in the majority to legalize same-sex marriage in the United States.

Sotomayor has made history as the youngest judge in the Southern District and the first Puerto Rican woman to serve as a judge in a United States federal court. In 2009, she became the first Latina Supreme Court Justice in the United States, making history once again.

Sotomayor has continued to be a catalyst for reform in and outside the courtroom by sharing her story and writing books for children and young adults. She wrote an adult memoir, “My Beloved World,” which became a national bestseller.

Iman Abuzeid: Redefining Healthcare Hiring

Abuzeid has been acknowledged by Forbes for her unicorn status and named one of the top women leaders in healthcare. As a Sudanese-American woman, her audaciousness and tenacity have led to the success of the groundbreaking healthcare startup, Incredible Health.

Gaining valuable experience from renowned institutions and companies such as Harvard, Booz & Company, and McKinsey & Company, Abuzied spearheaded many innovative initiatives in healthcare, including product management for healthcare tech startup AliveCor, Inc.

Today, Abuzeid is the CEO and founder of Incredible Health, one of the fastest-growing healthcare startups helping to fill the gap in nurse shortages in America. Unlike traditional staffing agencies, Incredible Health empowers nurses to take the lead in their job search by enabling hospitals to apply to them for permanent work. Being one of the few black women to grow a company valued at $1.65 billion, Abuzeid is a pioneer for diversity in leadership, showing us that anything is possible.

Jayshree Ullal: Paving the Way for Women in Tech

Ullal is representing Asian American women in tech as CEO and chairperson of Arista, a leading, award-winning computer networking company with over 9,000 clients.

She began her career by expanding her knowledge of engineering at international semiconductor companies. At Crescendo Communications, Ullal played a pivotal role in launching the first copper-distributed data interface products and later went on to grow the catalyst business at Cisco Systems Inc., one of the largest digital communication companies.

Leading Arista Network to a successful IPO in 2014, Ullal has inspired women to break barriers in STEM. She has been recognized by Forbes as one of America’s richest self-made women and was listed as number one on Masala’s list of the most influential Asian women in America.

Despite tech being a male-dominated industry, Ullal did not let that stop her from driving innovation and becoming a corporate tech executive with a net worth of over $3 billion. Needless to say, Ullal is the epitome of a self-made boss.

Lyda Newman: Pioneering the Beauty Game

Imagine how difficult it would be to detangle and style our waves, curls, and kinks without a proper hairbrush. Thanks to the brilliance of Newman, we don’t have to. When she was just 13 years old, she invented the first hairbrush with synthetic bristles. Unlike the other hairbrushes during this time, Newman’s creation was crafted with ethnic hair in mind. The sleek design was more durable and cost-effective, with adjustable bristles, a debris compartment, and adequate airflow for easy cleaning. As a result of her invention, Newman became one of the first black women in the United States to receive a patent.

Little is known about Newman’s life, but her innovation and advocacy for women’s rights laid the foundation for black women in the beauty industry, such as Madam CJ Walker and Marjorie Joyner. Women like Newman have made it possible for women of color to be recognized for their creations and patent their inventions.

Geisha Williams: Making History in the Utility Sector

Williams made history as the first and only Latina CEO of Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), one of the largest utility companies in the United States.

Williams started her career as an energy auditor at Florida Power & Light Company in 1983. She worked there for over 20 years, improving the company’s operations and helping restore electricity amid the life-threatening hurricanes that hit Florida in 2004 and 2005.

In 2007, she transitioned to PG&E as senior vice president of energy delivery before she became president and CEO. During her eleven-year tenure at the company, she developed a new mission, led 23,000 employees, and achieved 80% greenhouse gas-free emissions. Under her leadership, the company reached the highest stock performance in company history and won numerous awards for its exceptional environmental performance.

Today, Williams serves on several advisory boards, lending her knowledge and showing her commitment to sustainability. She has been recognized as the highest-ranking Latina leader in business, inspiring other Latinas to pursue careers in industries where they are underrepresented.

Tina Wells: Empowering Young Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneur and best-selling author Wells has proven that you don’t need years of experience to be your own boss. At just 16 years old, Wells launched The Buzz Marketing Group, compiling market research to help fashion, beauty, and entertainment companies appeal to millennials. Her extensive research and deep understanding of the generation’s needs, desires, and preferences landed the agency big-name clients such as Microsoft, Apple, Proctor & Gamble, and The Oprah Winfrey Network. She eventually became known as “The Millennial Whisperer.”

Like many career-driven women, Wells experienced burnout, which affected her relationship with her craft. After two decades of working relentlessly and scaling her seven-figure business, she decided to shut down the agency, but she never stopped pouring into younger generations and strategizing solutions for business owners.

Wells has authored several tween fiction book series, such as “The Stitch Clique” and “Mackenzie Blue.” She sits on the board of the Young Entrepreneurs Council, providing young, aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources and skills to succeed. Recently, she developed “The Elevation Approach,” which led to “The Elevation Approach Workbook,” helping professionals accomplish their goals while maintaining work-life harmony.

The Cosmopolitan’s Fun Fearless Phenom Award, Essence’s 40 Under 40, and Fast Company’s Most Creative People in Business are just a few of the many recognitions that Wells has received as a successful business strategist and entrepreneur. Her entrepreneurial endeavors have shown us that regardless of age or where you’re at in your career, you can always tap into industry demands, think outside the box, and create something new.

Ellen Ochoa: Reaching for the Stars and Landing in Space

Ochoa became the first Latina astronaut to travel to outer space in 1993, but this was just the beginning of her journey. She went on to complete several more missions, reaching for the stars and inspiring generations to come. With a passion for scientific discovery and innovation, Ochoa saw this as an opportunity to learn about human capabilities in space and use that knowledge to further advance technology here on Earth. She has three patents for optical system inventions that were used to capture high-quality images on aerospace missions.

In 2013, Ochoa made history yet again by becoming the first Latina director of NASA Johnson Space Center, the world leader in human space flight operations. During her tenure in this role, Ochoa not only led a team of over 10,000 civil servants and contractors, but she also launched diversity and inclusion initiatives within the field of science.

As a member of the Latino Corporate Directors Association and the Women Corporate Directors organization, Ellen continues to encourage women and minorities to explore professions in STEM.

Oprah Winfrey: Rising to the Top as a Media Mogul

This list would not be complete without giving Winfrey her flowers as one of the most notable black women in television history. Like many of us, Winfrey had a childhood of trauma and abuse. However, she was able to channel that pain into greatness, which has empowered women worldwide to do the same.

Winfrey’s bold and striking personality led her to go from being the first black woman news anchor in Nashville to having a talk show renamed after her, which further catapulted her career. She went on to produce award-winning movies and took on the role of Sofia in “The Color Purple.” She also became the first woman to produce and star in her own talk show.

After “The Oprah Winfrey Show” came to an end, she took it a step further and founded her own television network, featuring a variety of programs surrounding self-help, entertainment, lifestyle, and exclusive celebrity interviews.

Winfrey’s impact goes beyond representation in the media. She has served the community through many philanthropic endeavors. One of her notable contributions was founding the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls. This all-girls boarding school located in South Africa provides young girls from disadvantaged backgrounds with quality education and resources to lead a successful life. Her advocacy for social issues, mental health, philanthropy, and literacy have all contributed to her lasting legacy.

This is, by no means, an exhaustive list of everything accomplished by these women. If it were, we’d be here all day, but this demonstrates just how powerful and intelligent women of color are even in the face of adversity. May the stories of these women inspire you to be thought leaders, innovators, businesswomen, or anything else you aspire to be.