The Truth Behind Texturizers and Texlaxing
Aggggghhhh! You might be hollering this in the morning while staring at your natural hair, wondering what in the world you’re going to do with it today. Or maybe it’s the other way around? Perhaps your over your slick, relaxed bob and want to transition back to the crown of natural curls you haven’t seen since…birth? Well, even if you have the sticky urge to slap that creamy crack back on your scalp be cautious. There may be an alternative route: the texturizer.
You’ve probably heard of these right? But what exactly is a texturizer? And can it help you?
If you want to be chemical free, then steer clear of these products. Texturizers are simply mild relaxers that are designed to loosen curls rather than permanently straighten the hair. There’s a plus in that: it can make your hair easier to manage. However, just like relaxers, they contain those similar heart-wrenching ingredients that might be driving you away: sodium hydroxide (lye) and calcium hydroxide (no-lye). Texturizers are relatively safer than relaxers because they are left on the hair for a shorter amount of time.
So where do issues arise? Texturizers work well on short hair. That’s why you’ll see some guys rocking the S-Curl after a good texturizer (yep, some boys use chemicals too.). Texturizers will give the hair more of a wave pattern and loosen a curly afro. But with longer hair, texturizers can honestly be a go or no-go.
Sometimes it can be difficult to get a uniform texture with each touch-up. Just imagine one stylist leaving it on for five minutes and then the next one leaving it on for eight. Much can occur over the course of three minutes. Moreover, If one stylist decides to do your whole head at once, the areas that endure the texturizer the longest are more likely to come out straighter than you realize. The key thing to texturizers is the application process: how you do it and how long you leave it on. Most stylists recommend parting into four sections and doing each section separately.
Also, if you have kinky curls, they may not become wavy, but rather turn into a dry, damaged mess. You can’t make your hair jump from 4c to 3a with a texturizer. If this is what your thinking, then don’t attempt.
What about texlaxing you ask? Texlaxing is when you under process your hair with a full on relaxer. By underprocessing we mean, leaving the product on for a short amount of time to not experience the full affect of permanently straightening the hair. To get looser curls this way or wavier hair, people often mix the relaxer with a base, such as olive oil, to slow down the processing time. There are varying degrees to which your hair can turn out depending on the application — very tight (10%) or extremely loose (90%).
The biggest con to this option is the same as the texturizer — you could ultimately end up with different textures of hair if you’re not wise about the application. If you overprocess your hair (leave the product on and it straightens) then there is absolutely nothing you can do about it to revert back to your curly hair. Except cut it off. And no one wants to roll around with a multi-textured hair or with strands that are half curly and straight. Don’t try to apply your own texlaxer unless you strand test or know a stylist who is skilled at doing so. Seriously. Go to a stylist who knows EXACTLY what she’s doing. Because some really don’t know and will eat your money and leave with you a bad batch of hair.
A bit scary to think about, huh? If you’re already natural and thinking you can handle it, be patient and give your hair time. You can easily straighten with hot tools and other methods that won’t permanently alter your hair and all your hard work. And if you’re transitioning, consider a big chop. If you do decide to take this route of texturizing and texlaxing, be very cautious and think your decision through wholeheartedly before doing so. You can only go forward and not back.
September 10, 2013 at 2:28 pm
ENJOYED the video presentation. I am transitioning now, but have no idea what I am going to do with my hair once it grows to a presentable length. right now it is still short and I am not ready for the itty bitty afro. So, wearing wigs, weaves . . . . . . I guess I’ll make the decision soon . .. .
February 13, 2014 at 2:48 am
I have 4a/3c hair but my sides were 4b, very tight curls. I wanted to loosen that bit to match the rest of my hair
Big mistake!!!
Now I have 3a hair on the sides :( :'( want to cry every time I see my hair. Wish I hadn’t. Plus it’s deff weaker. Can’t wait to grow it out and chop it. Any tips on how to care for texturized hair?
December 20, 2014 at 12:18 am
I have texturized my hair for year. Don’t panic about the sides. The great and not so great thing about a texturizer is that the hair does revert slightly after a week or 2. So your 3a curl texture will become somewhat more tighter after a while. In the mean time wash it with mild shampoo and condition it (the sides of your hair) that will help make it revert. You should do it every couple of days until you notice the curl pattern tightening.
February 17, 2014 at 12:51 pm
I did a texturizer and regretted it ! Worst mistake ever ! I had 3c hair that was full with a lot of body. I was Natural for 4 years when I made the fateful decision November 2013 to add a texturizer. I used the kiddie’s one..read up all about texturizing and thought it would allow my curls to “flow” and less tangling. WRONG !!! My hair is weak, the girls look wack, there is no body, and I have to SLOB on a GLOB of curling cream to even get a curl. Mind you, I only had it in for 5 mins ! Sooooo…if you have been growing your natural hair for a while and think texturizing will give you length and a better curl…DON”T DO IT. To each his own…but I wouldn’t recommend it :(
May 3, 2014 at 5:27 pm
dang! that’s it, just FIVE mins?!? and it was enough to do all that? that’s scary, because that’s the recommended leave-in time. i don’t even know how one could manage to take only five minutes to distribute it all evenly through the hair, which is why i’m too scared to give it a try. it takes me about 35 minutes just to dye all of my hair, and even then i still end up missing the roots here and there. *shudder*
March 20, 2014 at 9:21 am
I’m 23 and have been texturising my hair since I was 17, & I have to say it was the best decision ever!! First of all I’ve never done it myself, I’ve always gone to a hair salon (the same hair salon), as your hairdresser will assess your hair to see if your hair will be able to handle the texturiser. I wanted my hair to become more manageable as it was too much for me to handle at that young age. My hair has never been healthier. As long as you look after your hair and get a regular treatment there shouldn’t really be a problem.
October 12, 2014 at 10:27 am
I have been texlaxing my 3c/4a/4b hair since June of 2014. My reason for doing so was due to the amount of damage I had been doing to my hair. Let me explain.
I began transitioning in March 2012. I finally big chopped in September 2013. It seemed after big chopping the behavior of my hair changed and the things that worked for my transitioning hair left my natural hair a hot tangled mess. It wasn’t long that I realized it took me 3 hours to detangle, 4 hours for twist or braid-outs, and despite my best efforts split ends were ravaging my head. And most importantly my excited for the natural hair journey had all but died.
After much inner debate (with myself), outer debate (with friends), & tons of research I decided to texlax. What I think most ladies thinking of texlaxing/texturizing should consider is not only the current condition of your hair but if you were once relaxed how your hair behaved then as well. My hair has always been thick and resilient. I always had long semi-healthy hair unless I decided to have it cut. And by no means did I take care of my hair. I believe my family genes contributed to my good fortune there.
Anyways, my boyfriend and I geared up for the process. I ended up getting the Mizani butter blends for fine/color treated hair because it already has oils in the relaxer. I did a strand test for 3, 5, & 7 minutes. 6 minutes was perfect. We started at the crown of head (it’s the thickest) working from the ends to the roots. Then my sides had more of the 4b texture so they went next. And my edges were last. It came out wonderfully. However as I mentioned before I have resilient hair and it seemed after some protein my hair was like ha! I did a corrective texlax a month later. And no one can tell I am put any chemicals at all in my head. I can though. It’s easier to de tangled. Takes about 30-45 minutes. Some of the volume is gone. And my 4b hair is now 3c/4a.
Everyone is different but do your research and no matter what you decide…blessings your way.
October 15, 2014 at 3:51 pm
I have really soft 4b hair (coils only come out when I put a lot of gel in it and when they do they are really small) how long should I leave the texturizer in to get a curlyafro like the woman with the brown hair on the picture of the “African pride” texturizer box. Also do you know any links of texturizer 4b hair.
October 22, 2014 at 3:32 am
I have type 3C hair. I would LOVE to have 3A/3B hair, so I’ve been thinking about getting a texturizer. My hair is extremely curly and I would like to loosen them because it’s difficult trying to “tame” my hair when I attempt to wear it down. It dries and gets “poofy” no matter how much gel I put in it, so I wear it in a ponytail the majority of the time, but I believe it’s time for a change! :) Any advice or suggestions? I would greatly appreciate it!!!
November 7, 2014 at 11:07 pm
Last month, my hair stylist convinced me to texturise the leave out section of my hair for a weave. That was the worst decision ever! I have been left with a two hair textures – my curly fro and a bone straight relaxed-looking section. She tells me it would revert back to curly with time, but I’m not so sure. I’ve put my hair into a kinky twist for now. Can texturised hair revert from straight to curly?
November 12, 2014 at 1:50 am
I have 4a/4b very thin hair and I have been natural for 5 years with only 10inches of growth. My hair sheds a lot and now that I see it grows slowly I’m getting bored and getting tired of the maintenance. I decided to put on a texturizer and it came out bone straight lol. I wasn’t really surprised because I have fine hair. I don’t want to big chop again so I will just maintain my straight hair and hopefully it’ll grow better with less shedding.
November 19, 2014 at 9:56 pm
I have relaxed hair. but the last time I went for a relaxer they didnt relax all of my new growth. now i have (starting from root since i am due for another relaxer): new growth-relaxed-new growth- relaxed. all on one hair strand! combing it through drives me insane became once i get to the middle i encounter the new growth that wasnt relaxed, and i have thick long hair. I was considering getting a texturizer to help straighten the middle of my hair strands (so basically texturizing my whole head. any ideas? is this a bad move? my only fear is having it on the already relaxed part of the hair strand…
December 2, 2014 at 6:57 pm
I have a 4c hair. I want to make it softer and straighter. But looking at the reviews and experiences of your readers, it seems that this doesn’t really work that well for 4c hair? What will be the reasonable expectation for someone with 4c hair who wants to try this at home?
December 18, 2014 at 10:39 pm
I’m really concerned about over processing should I rinse out the texturizer once I get the desired curl pattern? If not how will I know if my hair is being over processed?
PS I did a test stand with normal strength s curl on my 4b hair, smoothed my hair until I saw a loose wave and then let it sit. After I had a very loose 3c curl that went to 4a This all took 20 minutes from start to finish, is that too much time?
December 25, 2014 at 11:56 pm
My daughter is 17 and we have been struggling with her hair since age 4. I don’t know her curl pattern/number but, it is super tight and thick. I just cut it all off tonight because it was a mess. She has been wearing wigs lately and hasn’t permed in 4 months. You literally can’t comb it without putting it in sections. I want to use a texturizer in her hair but I know it will take longer than 5-10 minutes to even comb it through. Help!
Greetings Beautiful Ones,
I wear braids all the time because I’m constantly in and out of the gym. I was sick of my recently natural treads not holding braids as long as my relaxed hair did. I was getting my hair braided every week and a half as opposed to every three weeks. We all know the deal with braiding relaxed hair!!! So I grabbed a “Just For Me” texturing system, mixed it with pure coconut oil and raw Shea Butter…. Lord and behold!!!! Perfect. My braids hold longer without the breakage. I even get to keep my edges…..
February 14, 2015 at 11:19 pm
I have a 3c /4a curl pattern and my hair is SUPER thick . In the past I did relaxer because my mom couldn’t tame my hair and they broke my hair off. However, I believe my hair broke off because I didn’t know how to take care of it . So, now that I have been a natural for 4-5 years I have learned a lot about taking cafe of your hair. Do you think I should texlaxing ? I’m looking for a 3a curl pattern.
March 8, 2015 at 8:50 am
Hi lady’s, I’ve texturised my hair couple of weeks ago and my hair is ridiculously dry I probably over done it but also the results didn’t impress me as my hair texture didn’t change much, I’ve been using doo groo products but my hair not showing any improvements plus is breaking a lot. I really don’t know what to do anymore
March 9, 2015 at 10:29 am
Hi. I decided to use a texturizer on my hair two days ago. My hair is VERY thick and not easy to manage. I watched several youtube videos before deciding on a product. I used the African Pride 10 Minutes to Beautiful Multi-Length Texturizer. I had to use two of them since I have very thick 4-C hair texture. My hair is about the same length of the lady’s on the right side of the box. I followed the instructions in grave detail. I detangled and sectioned my hair to make the application process faster and easier. I only left it on my hair for the recommended time for my hair length and texture which was 15 minutes including the application process. Well, my hair didnt turn out anything like the lady’s on the box. It is softer and easier to comb. There is also a available lot less shedding. My hair is just extremely dry now even after applying a deep conditioning mask and greasing my scalp. My concern is, I think the product i used may have been old. This particular product is a no-mix product. The product was very thick and it was crusty and clumpy. I continued using it because I didnt know any better. I didnt know what it was supposed to look like. I really dont thinkIi had enough to apply over my whole head. So, I’ve said all of that to ask this: I want to try it again. How do I know if a product is old or expired? How soon can I try again? Do you recommend a particular product?
March 11, 2015 at 8:48 am
I just did a chop a couple months back . And I love my curl pattern its a mix of 3c -4a and I think a little 4b . My tighter curls are in the front , I just want to loosen them a little , and on my edges to make them lay better . Not using it on my whole head . I would only leave the texturizing on for 5 minutes . And get a deep condition and dominican blow out the next day . Any advice .
March 30, 2015 at 8:22 pm
Dear Bauce
The texturizer did NOT work for me.I don’t know if my hair is the toughest in the world,but it sure feels like it.I can’t get a comb through my hair,I haven’t been able to do that since it was relaxed.I went natural and had my hair in cornrows with extensions.Then I saw the ‘Just for Me Texture’ and I saw many positive reviews so I got it.I applied it to my hair and I’m telling you now,after 16 minutes my hair hasn’t changed one bit.So we decided to go against instructions and try and comb my 4X hair.It started to look longer and I could see slow changes,roughly 40 minutes had gone.I SEVERELY overprocessed my hair yet it still went back to its extremely tightly-curled texture,just slightly softer.I’m thinking of applying the product again but I’m scared.Do you think that I should reapply the product?
April 26, 2015 at 8:17 pm
I have 4b hair type and I was wondering would a texturizer make my hair curlier? My roots are VERY unmanageable, and my hair does knot very easily. I’ve been natural for 2 years but mostly wear protective styles because me natural hair doesnt look good to me. I am hoping to change that with a texturizer. Your thoughts?
June 3, 2015 at 7:46 pm
If you’re set on texturizing, You’ll need to check how thick your hair strands are, the porosity, and density of your hair. Not all hair is the same, so your best bet is to go to a professional that knows exactly what they’re doing; they’re in the best position to advice you. :)
Also, there’s a bit of a misconception. Type 4 hair is actually the curliest type of hair. Types 2 and 3 have looser curl patterns. What you mean is looser not curlier.
September 21, 2015 at 7:13 am
I just did a texturizer last night on my colored hair, thinking it would make my hair more manageable to work with. Unfortunately that’s not what I got! My natural or use to be natural is not very straight, soft but straight. This was my 1st time using. November would have marked my one year of natural hair. Is there anything I can do to revert back to my natural curls?? Please please help :-(
October 3, 2015 at 2:54 pm
Hi! I had an amazing hairdresser when I first texturised my hair but I moved and now have a different one. My hair feels so dry and I don’t know what to d with it. She tells me that its not good to air dry my hair and I need to come in more to sit under the dryer. My first hairdresser only did it every an6 weeks. Am I doing something wrong? Or is it the new hairdresser? I’ve had her for a year now and my hair has grown a lot but its always dry and breaking! I looked at it under a microscope for a biology lab and I was horrified! Please help ! Idk what to do!!!!
October 5, 2015 at 3:28 pm
I’ve been transitioning for about 2 years and I think my hair is kind of short so I wanted to put a men’s s curl texturizer in my hair I wanted to know what your thoughts on that are and if you think I will greatly damage my hair I have a 3b/4a/4b curl pattern and I’d also like to know if I would be able to blow dry and straighten it if I wanted to.
January 14, 2016 at 5:09 pm
I have 4c hair…been natural for 2 years, and I wanted a little more manageability, without really changing my natural texture too much. I used “Texture my way” texturizer, applied it to a fresh twist out (don’t know if that made a difference) by finger combing it through my hair, had it on and off in 15 minutes… I LOVE THE RESULTS! It is exactly what I wanted, I’m what looks like a 4a now… I still can rock a fro, but now I can opt for a wash & go as well. It takes me minutes to section my hair in 4 parts and cornrow as opposed to the hours it took to braid up pre- texturizer. I honestly still look and feel natural (even though I’m no longer that). Unless I start noticing significant damage or breakage, I’m gonna stick with it. ?
Comments