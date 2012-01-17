The Truth Behind Texturizers and Texlaxing

By Liane Membis •  January 17, 2012

 

Aggggghhhh! You might be hollering this in the morning while staring at your natural hair, wondering what in the world you’re going to do with it today. Or maybe it’s the other way around? Perhaps your over your slick, relaxed bob and want to transition back to the crown of natural curls you haven’t seen since…birth? Well, even if you have the sticky urge to slap that creamy crack back on your scalp be cautious. There may be an alternative route: the texturizer.

You’ve probably heard of these right? But what exactly is a texturizer? And can it help you?

If you want to be chemical free, then steer clear of these products. Texturizers are simply mild relaxers that are designed to loosen curls rather than permanently straighten the hair. There’s a plus in that: it can make your hair easier to manage. However, just like relaxers, they contain those similar heart-wrenching ingredients that might be driving you away: sodium hydroxide (lye) and  calcium hydroxide (no-lye). Texturizers are relatively safer than relaxers because they are left on the hair for a shorter amount of time.

So where do issues arise? Texturizers work well on short hair. That’s why you’ll see some guys rocking the S-Curl after a good texturizer (yep, some boys use chemicals too.). Texturizers will give the hair more of a wave pattern and loosen a curly afro. But with longer hair, texturizers can honestly be a go or no-go.

Sometimes it can be difficult to get a uniform texture with each touch-up. Just imagine one stylist leaving it on for five minutes and then the next one leaving it on for eight. Much can occur over the course of three minutes. Moreover, If one stylist decides to do your whole head at once, the areas that endure the texturizer the longest are more likely to come out straighter than you realize. The key thing to texturizers is the application process: how you do it and how long you leave it on. Most stylists recommend parting into four sections and doing each section separately.

Also, if you have kinky curls, they may not become wavy, but rather turn into a dry, damaged mess. You can’t make your hair jump from 4c to 3a with a texturizer. If this is what your thinking, then don’t attempt.

What about texlaxing you ask? Texlaxing is when you under process your hair with a full on relaxer. By underprocessing we mean, leaving the product on for a short amount of time to not experience the full affect of permanently straightening the hair. To get looser curls this way or wavier hair, people often mix the relaxer with a base, such as olive oil, to slow down the processing time. There are varying degrees to which your hair can turn out depending on the application — very tight (10%) or extremely loose (90%).

 

The biggest con to this option is the same as the texturizer — you could ultimately end up with different textures of hair if you’re not wise about the application. If you overprocess your hair (leave the product on and it straightens) then there is absolutely nothing you can do about it to revert back to your curly hair. Except cut it off. And no one wants to roll around with a multi-textured hair or with strands that are half curly and straight. Don’t try to apply your own texlaxer unless you strand test or know a stylist who is skilled at doing so. Seriously. Go to a stylist who knows EXACTLY what she’s doing. Because some really don’t know and will eat your money and leave with you a bad batch of hair.

A bit scary to think about, huh? If you’re already natural and thinking you can handle it, be patient and give your hair time. You can easily straighten with hot tools and other methods that won’t permanently alter your hair and all your hard work. And if you’re transitioning, consider a big chop. If you do decide to take this route of texturizing and texlaxing, be very cautious and think your decision through wholeheartedly before doing so. You can only go forward and not back.

Texturizers 101

The Pros and Cons of Texlaxed Hair

Relaxed Hair Vs. Texlaxed Hair

My Relaxed to Texlaxed Hair Journey from SL to MBL

Relaxer or Texturizer on Natural 4B/4C Hair?

 

Liane Membis

  • Vet May 1, 2013 at 8:44 am

    I’ve tex ! Wanted 3c hair but all I got was slightly softer 4c!!! Mmmmm oh dear !

  • Texturizer May 26, 2013 at 4:23 pm

    Just cut my dangers hair from using ate texturizer

    • Texturizer May 26, 2013 at 4:27 pm

      Damaged** a **.

  • Sandra September 10, 2013 at 2:28 pm

    ENJOYED the video presentation. I am transitioning now, but have no idea what I am going to do with my hair once it grows to a presentable length. right now it is still short and I am not ready for the itty bitty afro. So, wearing wigs, weaves . . . . . . I guess I’ll make the decision soon . .. .

  • oyinkan December 18, 2013 at 12:42 am

    thanks for all the info, which do you think is better for texlaxing? a relaxer or texturiser? thanks

    • mm
      Bauce December 18, 2013 at 5:18 am

      Texturizers! They are milder relaxers. The danger of using a full relaxer is that you may leave it on too long and overprocess your hair.

  • lady dac January 30, 2014 at 12:20 am

    Had a text done and 4 days later my hair is dry and no curls.what can I do.

    • mm
      Bauce January 30, 2014 at 7:47 am

      Hi Lady Dac! It is probable that you may have overprocessed your hair. I would see a hairstylist to see what can be done. Best of luck!

      • Shanelle_Daniel September 4, 2016 at 1:08 pm

        Um I just texurized my hair and my curls are already coming out how do I handle this??

  • TNique February 3, 2014 at 10:59 am

    Just did a texturizer on my very curly/coily natural hair. I think I made a very good decision

    • mm
      Bauce February 3, 2014 at 12:57 pm

      How did it come out TNique? Can you share what your hair pattern is (3a, 4b, etc) and what were your results? We’re sure other readers would love to know!

    • tianna August 10, 2016 at 2:42 am

      how is your hair texture now?

  • MonicaPrinceFam February 8, 2014 at 4:34 pm

    I wear a texturizer in my hair and it went from wavy fro to the ringlets I wanted. My second application also turned out well. But the longer my hair gets I feel like am gambling with the outcome.

  • lisa February 13, 2014 at 2:48 am

    I have 4a/3c hair but my sides were 4b, very tight curls. I wanted to loosen that bit to match the rest of my hair

    Big mistake!!!
    Now I have 3a hair on the sides :( :'( want to cry every time I see my hair. Wish I hadn’t. Plus it’s deff weaker. Can’t wait to grow it out and chop it. Any tips on how to care for texturized hair?

    • mm
      Bauce February 13, 2014 at 3:32 pm

      Lisa! Sorry you had such trouble with the texturizer. Did you do it yourself or see a professional? The tough thing about texturizers is that it can be hard to get the right blend each time. The best way to care for texturized hair is the same as you would your natural hair: avoid heat and styles that could cause breakage. You should also be wary of the line of demarcation when the hair begins to grow out.

    • KC December 20, 2014 at 12:18 am

      I have texturized my hair for year. Don’t panic about the sides. The great and not so great thing about a texturizer is that the hair does revert slightly after a week or 2. So your 3a curl texture will become somewhat more tighter after a while. In the mean time wash it with mild shampoo and condition it (the sides of your hair) that will help make it revert. You should do it every couple of days until you notice the curl pattern tightening.

      Reply
      • mm
        Bauce December 21, 2014 at 9:32 am

        Thanks, KC for sharing your experience! :) I’m sure our readers truly do appreciate it.

  • QTee February 17, 2014 at 12:51 pm

    I did a texturizer and regretted it ! Worst mistake ever ! I had 3c hair that was full with a lot of body. I was Natural for 4 years when I made the fateful decision November 2013 to add a texturizer. I used the kiddie’s one..read up all about texturizing and thought it would allow my curls to “flow” and less tangling. WRONG !!! My hair is weak, the girls look wack, there is no body, and I have to SLOB on a GLOB of curling cream to even get a curl. Mind you, I only had it in for 5 mins ! Sooooo…if you have been growing your natural hair for a while and think texturizing will give you length and a better curl…DON”T DO IT. To each his own…but I wouldn’t recommend it :(

    • LittleBabyBug Jones May 3, 2014 at 5:27 pm

      dang! that’s it, just FIVE mins?!? and it was enough to do all that? that’s scary, because that’s the recommended leave-in time. i don’t even know how one could manage to take only five minutes to distribute it all evenly through the hair, which is why i’m too scared to give it a try. it takes me about 35 minutes just to dye all of my hair, and even then i still end up missing the roots here and there. *shudder*

  • Shela March 5, 2014 at 3:06 pm

    Don’t do it, please. Worse decision I ever made. 2 years of growing my natural hair and ruined it.

    • chanelle January 20, 2015 at 11:51 am

      I been natural 2 yrs as well and the other day I used a text and today I think I might cry about it. I liked it for a couple days. But it’s official I think I damaged my hair

  • Ruby March 20, 2014 at 9:21 am

    I’m 23 and have been texturising my hair since I was 17, & I have to say it was the best decision ever!! First of all I’ve never done it myself, I’ve always gone to a hair salon (the same hair salon), as your hairdresser will assess your hair to see if your hair will be able to handle the texturiser. I wanted my hair to become more manageable as it was too much for me to handle at that young age. My hair has never been healthier. As long as you look after your hair and get a regular treatment there shouldn’t really be a problem.

    • mm
      Bauce March 20, 2014 at 9:45 am

      What was your hair type/curl pattern Ruby?

  • KeeKee April 5, 2014 at 11:27 am

    I have 4c hair which is a twa due to growing out my undercut side cut from last year. I’ve worn perms ever since I can remember & I am in the process of going natural again. Any tips on making my hair more manageable?

  • Mimi April 12, 2014 at 11:46 pm

    How long do you leave the texlaxer in to go from a 4c to a 3c or 3a

    • BauceMag August 6, 2014 at 8:31 am

      Very small amount of time, Mimi – no longer than 15 mins max for coarse hair!

  • Cynthia July 18, 2014 at 9:49 am

    Hi there i’m thinking of texturizing my hair. the thing is that my hair was very weak because i wore relaxers almost all my lifeso i had to chop it all off. it grew a little but im scared that if a i do it it will get damaged, can anyone please help me

    • BauceMag August 6, 2014 at 8:30 am

      Hi Cynthia – what is your hair type?

      • Cynthia March 27, 2015 at 8:06 am

        i have type 4c hair

  • Ebony Beauty October 12, 2014 at 10:27 am

    I have been texlaxing my 3c/4a/4b hair since June of 2014. My reason for doing so was due to the amount of damage I had been doing to my hair. Let me explain.

    I began transitioning in March 2012. I finally big chopped in September 2013. It seemed after big chopping the behavior of my hair changed and the things that worked for my transitioning hair left my natural hair a hot tangled mess. It wasn’t long that I realized it took me 3 hours to detangle, 4 hours for twist or braid-outs, and despite my best efforts split ends were ravaging my head. And most importantly my excited for the natural hair journey had all but died.

    After much inner debate (with myself), outer debate (with friends), & tons of research I decided to texlax. What I think most ladies thinking of texlaxing/texturizing should consider is not only the current condition of your hair but if you were once relaxed how your hair behaved then as well. My hair has always been thick and resilient. I always had long semi-healthy hair unless I decided to have it cut. And by no means did I take care of my hair. I believe my family genes contributed to my good fortune there.

    Anyways, my boyfriend and I geared up for the process. I ended up getting the Mizani butter blends for fine/color treated hair because it already has oils in the relaxer. I did a strand test for 3, 5, & 7 minutes. 6 minutes was perfect. We started at the crown of head (it’s the thickest) working from the ends to the roots. Then my sides had more of the 4b texture so they went next. And my edges were last. It came out wonderfully. However as I mentioned before I have resilient hair and it seemed after some protein my hair was like ha! I did a corrective texlax a month later. And no one can tell I am put any chemicals at all in my head. I can though. It’s easier to de tangled. Takes about 30-45 minutes. Some of the volume is gone. And my 4b hair is now 3c/4a.

    Everyone is different but do your research and no matter what you decide…blessings your way.

    • mm
      Bauce March 16, 2015 at 8:54 am

      Thank you Ebony for sharing your story! We hope other readers find value in it. :)

  • Jane Doe October 15, 2014 at 3:51 pm

    I have really soft 4b hair (coils only come out when I put a lot of gel in it and when they do they are really small) how long should I leave the texturizer in to get a curlyafro like the woman with the brown hair on the picture of the “African pride” texturizer box. Also do you know any links of texturizer 4b hair.

    • mm
      Bauce October 15, 2014 at 4:18 pm

      Hi Jane! We can certainly help you out! For a woman with 4b hair, it is recommended that a texturizer is not left on for more than 8-10 minutes. You should note that the density of hair differs from person to person so consulting with a hairstylist that knows YOUR hair is important. Here are some good links for guidance on how to add a texturizer to 4b hair: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tIu1mfiicpw

      and https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0JjF0W-t6g

  • Jane Doe October 15, 2014 at 5:58 pm

    Thanks for the tip about density, my hair is really thick o had no idea that would be an element in getting good results when texturizing. Thanks for the quick reply by the way I’ve been thinking about texturizing for years.

    • mm
      Bauce October 16, 2014 at 6:18 am

      Absolutely. The density of your hair is important as the thicker it is the more processing time it may take to get the texturizer through in an even fashion. This means you may benefit from having a professional texturize your hair that can move with the correct speed and accurately apply the texturizer throughout your hair. We hope you’ll share BAUCE Mag with your friends!

  • Angelica October 22, 2014 at 3:32 am

    I have type 3C hair. I would LOVE to have 3A/3B hair, so I’ve been thinking about getting a texturizer. My hair is extremely curly and I would like to loosen them because it’s difficult trying to “tame” my hair when I attempt to wear it down. It dries and gets “poofy” no matter how much gel I put in it, so I wear it in a ponytail the majority of the time, but I believe it’s time for a change! :) Any advice or suggestions? I would greatly appreciate it!!!

    • mm
      Bauce October 25, 2014 at 6:09 pm

      Hi Angelica! Curly hair can be tough but love your curls! A texturizer can help to soften your curls, but I think you should definitely speak with a professional stylist before doing so. Over application can damage your hair or make it straighter (looser) than you want it to be. Best of luck, lady!

      • Bianca October 29, 2014 at 8:57 pm

        How loose can a texturizer make 4b hair

    • Petal December 6, 2014 at 5:34 am

      Hi, I have the same poofy hair. I can’t wear it down regardless of all the curling, creams and gel. I get a 2 foot dry afro. Did you texturize? How did it go? I’ve been sporting a natural pony tail for. 2yrs now and I really want to change that.

  • Lilly November 7, 2014 at 11:07 pm

    Last month, my hair stylist convinced me to texturise the leave out section of my hair for a weave. That was the worst decision ever! I have been left with a two hair textures – my curly fro and a bone straight relaxed-looking section. She tells me it would revert back to curly with time, but I’m not so sure. I’ve put my hair into a kinky twist for now. Can texturised hair revert from straight to curly?

  • Anjay November 8, 2014 at 11:27 am

    Hi Bauce,my hair type is 4c and the porosity is high. I have a short natural hair with no style to fit. The hair is full and always look dry. I spray it like 20 times in a day and it dried up immediately. Pls for how long should I leave the texturizer on?

    • mm
      Bauce November 11, 2014 at 6:31 am

      Hi Anjay! No longer than 8-10 minutes but we strongly advise you see a professional for an even application!

    • MMMZZ July 1, 2015 at 11:37 pm

      pure vegetable glycerin and olive oil and spring water in a spray bottle or find other glycerin mixes online but this IS ONLY for virgin hair it will soften it and moisten it dramatically!!!!

      • mm
        Bauce July 2, 2015 at 8:45 am

        Thanks for this tip! We;ll have to give it a try! :)

    My question is the same as Anjay… please respond thank you.

    • mm
      Bauce November 11, 2014 at 6:32 am

      Responded! Thanks, Elle!

  • sandycheeks November 12, 2014 at 1:50 am

    I have 4a/4b very thin hair and I have been natural for 5 years with only 10inches of growth. My hair sheds a lot and now that I see it grows slowly I’m getting bored and getting tired of the maintenance. I decided to put on a texturizer and it came out bone straight lol. I wasn’t really surprised because I have fine hair. I don’t want to big chop again so I will just maintain my straight hair and hopefully it’ll grow better with less shedding.

  • gaelle November 13, 2014 at 4:28 pm

    can a relaxer hair , get s curl texturizer ?

  • chasity November 19, 2014 at 9:56 pm

    I have relaxed hair. but the last time I went for a relaxer they didnt relax all of my new growth. now i have (starting from root since i am due for another relaxer): new growth-relaxed-new growth- relaxed. all on one hair strand! combing it through drives me insane became once i get to the middle i encounter the new growth that wasnt relaxed, and i have thick long hair. I was considering getting a texturizer to help straighten the middle of my hair strands (so basically texturizing my whole head. any ideas? is this a bad move? my only fear is having it on the already relaxed part of the hair strand…

    • mm
      Bauce November 23, 2014 at 1:55 pm

      Hi Chasity! We’re sorry that your last hair treatment didn’t go so well – but we wouldn’t recommend texturizing the middle of your hair – a texturizer is meant to soften curls not straighten it. This may sound extreme, but a hair cut may be the best option! You definitely don’t want to have strands with two different textures – the line of demarcation between curly and straight hair is very weak and could leave your hair damaged. Starting over may be your best bet (unless you can find a stylist who can skillfully apply a relaxer to the areas that are not straight.)

  • Donna December 2, 2014 at 6:57 pm

    I have a 4c hair. I want to make it softer and straighter. But looking at the reviews and experiences of your readers, it seems that this doesn’t really work that well for 4c hair? What will be the reasonable expectation for someone with 4c hair who wants to try this at home?

    • mm
      Bauce December 3, 2014 at 11:19 am

      Hi Donna! Texturizers do work for 4c hair but it will not transform the hair dramatically. 4c curls are often softened to a 4b texture; your curls still remain very small but are easier to comb through. So if you are looking for a texture softner this will do the trick – however if you are looking for a texturizer to give you big, thick coils (similar to a 4a or 3c texture) then don’t get your hopes up, as texturizers will only slightly lift your hair by a grade or two. Hope this helps!

  • christina December 18, 2014 at 10:39 pm

    I’m really concerned about over processing should I rinse out the texturizer once I get the desired curl pattern? If not how will I know if my hair is being over processed?

    PS I did a test stand with normal strength s curl on my 4b hair, smoothed my hair until I saw a loose wave and then let it sit. After I had a very loose 3c curl that went to 4a This all took 20 minutes from start to finish, is that too much time?

  • Delia December 25, 2014 at 11:56 pm

    My daughter is 17 and we have been struggling with her hair since age 4. I don’t know her curl pattern/number but, it is super tight and thick. I just cut it all off tonight because it was a mess. She has been wearing wigs lately and hasn’t permed in 4 months. You literally can’t comb it without putting it in sections. I want to use a texturizer in her hair but I know it will take longer than 5-10 minutes to even comb it through. Help!

    • mm
      Bauce December 26, 2014 at 4:40 pm

      Hi Delia! We recommend that you see a licensed professional to apply the texturizer to her hair. They may be able to have two people work on her hair at the same time. Also – talk with your daughter to find out if this is what she wants? There are also natural hair stylists that may be able to make additional recommendations for your daughter’s hair that does not require harmful chemicals. Best of luck!

  • Tabby December 27, 2014 at 7:44 pm

    Greetings Beautiful Ones,
    I wear braids all the time because I’m constantly in and out of the gym. I was sick of my recently natural treads not holding braids as long as my relaxed hair did. I was getting my hair braided every week and a half as opposed to every three weeks. We all know the deal with braiding relaxed hair!!! So I grabbed a “Just For Me” texturing system, mixed it with pure coconut oil and raw Shea Butter…. Lord and behold!!!! Perfect. My braids hold longer without the breakage. I even get to keep my edges…..

  • Kia January 3, 2015 at 12:10 am

    Thinking of having a texturizer applied to my 5 year olds hair to be able to manage it better. Is this too young??? The stylist assured me it wouldn’t damage her hair.

  • Brittany February 14, 2015 at 11:19 pm

    I have a 3c /4a curl pattern and my hair is SUPER thick . In the past I did relaxer because my mom couldn’t tame my hair and they broke my hair off. However, I believe my hair broke off because I didn’t know how to take care of it . So, now that I have been a natural for 4-5 years I have learned a lot about taking cafe of your hair. Do you think I should texlaxing ? I’m looking for a 3a curl pattern.

    • mm
      Bauce March 16, 2015 at 8:57 am

      Hi Brittany! A texturizer can help soften the hair and make it easier to comb through however we suggest you consult a hairstylist about the best way to apply it to your hair. Texturizers are known to make some women’s hair extremely dry! :)

  • Jannet March 8, 2015 at 8:50 am

    Hi lady’s, I’ve texturised my hair couple of weeks ago and my hair is ridiculously dry I probably over done it but also the results didn’t impress me as my hair texture didn’t change much, I’ve been using doo groo products but my hair not showing any improvements plus is breaking a lot. I really don’t know what to do anymore

    • mm
      Bauce March 16, 2015 at 8:48 am

      Hi Jannet! We are sorry that the texturizer produced such results. Often these chemicals can have extreme drying agents. Our advice would be to either investigate the use of products that can retain more oil in your hair to keep it moisturized (Shea Moisture’s RAW SHEA BUTTER RECONSTRUCTIVE FINISHING ELIXIR is one of our favorites >> http://www.sheamoisture.com/Raw-Shea-Butter-Reconstructive-Finishing-Elixir-_p_778.html) or to cut it off and start over with just your natural hair and test products that further enhance your curl!

  • Reshawn March 9, 2015 at 10:29 am

    Hi. I decided to use a texturizer on my hair two days ago. My hair is VERY thick and not easy to manage. I watched several youtube videos before deciding on a product. I used the African Pride 10 Minutes to Beautiful Multi-Length Texturizer. I had to use two of them since I have very thick 4-C hair texture. My hair is about the same length of the lady’s on the right side of the box. I followed the instructions in grave detail. I detangled and sectioned my hair to make the application process faster and easier. I only left it on my hair for the recommended time for my hair length and texture which was 15 minutes including the application process. Well, my hair didnt turn out anything like the lady’s on the box. It is softer and easier to comb. There is also a available lot less shedding. My hair is just extremely dry now even after applying a deep conditioning mask and greasing my scalp. My concern is, I think the product i used may have been old. This particular product is a no-mix product. The product was very thick and it was crusty and clumpy. I continued using it because I didnt know any better. I didnt know what it was supposed to look like. I really dont thinkIi had enough to apply over my whole head. So, I’ve said all of that to ask this: I want to try it again. How do I know if a product is old or expired? How soon can I try again? Do you recommend a particular product?

    • mm
      Bauce March 16, 2015 at 9:02 am

      Hi Reshawn! We are sad to hear that you had a terrible experience with the texturizer. You are right – crusty and clumpy products could be a sign that the product has been sitting on the shelf for months (if not years) and past its activation period. A good texturizer should be smooth and not show any signs of disintegration.

      We highly recommend you seek out a hairstylist to determine if a texturizer is the best tool for your hair. Texturizers are known to make hair a bit drier as it also makes the hair strand a bit more resistant. We recommend a less intense texturizer and you discussing with your hairstylist which creams you can add to your hair or texturizer to make it less harsh.

  • Khaliya March 11, 2015 at 8:48 am

    I just did a chop a couple months back . And I love my curl pattern its a mix of 3c -4a and I think a little 4b . My tighter curls are in the front , I just want to loosen them a little , and on my edges to make them lay better . Not using it on my whole head . I would only leave the texturizing on for 5 minutes . And get a deep condition and dominican blow out the next day . Any advice .

    • mm
      Bauce March 16, 2015 at 6:04 am

      Hi Khaliya – we love that you are embracing your curls. Our advice would be for you to seek out a hair care professional to help you apply the texturizer. THey will best know how long to leave the texturizer on certain parts of your hair to achieve the desired effects.

  • Carmella March 13, 2015 at 11:44 pm

    I have not had a relaxer in my hair in about 4 months.. I was wondering Can Texturizer my new grows

    • mm
      Bauce March 16, 2015 at 5:59 am

      Hi Carmelia! We’d advise against that – all it would do is create a more resistant texture in your hair and weaken the line of demarcation between your texturized new growth and your relaxed hair. Our advice would be to grow out your relaxer a bit more and then cut it off and then apply a texturizer to your natural hair. Best of luck!

  • ‘Des March 21, 2015 at 3:54 pm

    So I wish I read these comments before going ahead to use a texturizer on my hair. I’m so sad. After maintaining my natural hair for a whole year, it’s all straightened out now. Please will my hair go back to being natural? What can I do? Please help.

    • NaijaCurls March 30, 2015 at 8:25 pm

      Giiirl I’m jealous,my hair is so thick that the texturizer didn’t work.But on a serious note,you will have to grow your hair out again as it seems as though you overprocessed your hairx

  • NaijaCurls March 30, 2015 at 8:22 pm

    Dear Bauce
    The texturizer did NOT work for me.I don’t know if my hair is the toughest in the world,but it sure feels like it.I can’t get a comb through my hair,I haven’t been able to do that since it was relaxed.I went natural and had my hair in cornrows with extensions.Then I saw the ‘Just for Me Texture’ and I saw many positive reviews so I got it.I applied it to my hair and I’m telling you now,after 16 minutes my hair hasn’t changed one bit.So we decided to go against instructions and try and comb my 4X hair.It started to look longer and I could see slow changes,roughly 40 minutes had gone.I SEVERELY overprocessed my hair yet it still went back to its extremely tightly-curled texture,just slightly softer.I’m thinking of applying the product again but I’m scared.Do you think that I should reapply the product?

    • mm
      Bauce April 1, 2015 at 8:43 am

      Hi NaijiaCurls! We are so sorry that you had this experience – but you should never allow a texturizer to sit on your hair for that long – as it is a chemical that is meant to be used for half the time of a relaxer; this is what results in overprocessing. We’d advise that you not add the texturizer again but first go and see a hair care professional to see what can be done, as texturizers can be tough to revert.

  • Gladys April 25, 2015 at 11:54 pm

    Gladys
    Please I need help with the hair type/texture chat on how to determine my hair type

  • Annette Timberlake April 26, 2015 at 8:17 pm

    I have 4b hair type and I was wondering would a texturizer make my hair curlier? My roots are VERY unmanageable, and my hair does knot very easily. I’ve been natural for 2 years but mostly wear protective styles because me natural hair doesnt look good to me. I am hoping to change that with a texturizer. Your thoughts?

    • Joy Mungai June 3, 2015 at 7:46 pm

      If you’re set on texturizing, You’ll need to check how thick your hair strands are, the porosity, and density of your hair. Not all hair is the same, so your best bet is to go to a professional that knows exactly what they’re doing; they’re in the best position to advice you. :)

      Also, there’s a bit of a misconception. Type 4 hair is actually the curliest type of hair. Types 2 and 3 have looser curl patterns. What you mean is looser not curlier.

  • babysaa August 2, 2015 at 6:09 pm

    I applied just for me texture softner on my hair but my hair is not long yet. Iapplied it for the sixth time now but no results what can i do?

  • Tuffany September 21, 2015 at 7:13 am

    I just did a texturizer last night on my colored hair, thinking it would make my hair more manageable to work with. Unfortunately that’s not what I got! My natural or use to be natural is not very straight, soft but straight. This was my 1st time using. November would have marked my one year of natural hair. Is there anything I can do to revert back to my natural curls?? Please please help :-(

    • mm
      Bauce September 21, 2015 at 9:10 am

      Hi Tiffany! We are sorry that your texturizer didn’t meet your expectations. Texturizers are tricky and can impact different hair types in a variety of ways; with 4c hair it typically softens it – you won’t see a drastic curl change as many may expect. Unfortunately, once chemicals are applied to hair it’s a permanent change — the only way to “revert back” would be to chop it off again and allow your natural hair to grow. We would recommend growing out your texturized hair and blending it with your roots as they grow out with hairstyles that can make your hair appear more curly (bantu knots/twist outs). And remember – all is not lost! You’ll be back on your natural hair journey once more!

  • Tuffany September 21, 2015 at 3:27 pm

    Thank you so much!!

  • Arcee October 3, 2015 at 2:54 pm

    Hi! I had an amazing hairdresser when I first texturised my hair but I moved and now have a different one. My hair feels so dry and I don’t know what to d with it. She tells me that its not good to air dry my hair and I need to come in more to sit under the dryer. My first hairdresser only did it every an6 weeks. Am I doing something wrong? Or is it the new hairdresser? I’ve had her for a year now and my hair has grown a lot but its always dry and breaking! I looked at it under a microscope for a biology lab and I was horrified! Please help ! Idk what to do!!!!

  • Ashley October 5, 2015 at 3:28 pm

    I’ve been transitioning for about 2 years and I think my hair is kind of short so I wanted to put a men’s s curl texturizer in my hair I wanted to know what your thoughts on that are and if you think I will greatly damage my hair I have a 3b/4a/4b curl pattern and I’d also like to know if I would be able to blow dry and straighten it if I wanted to.

  • Sashalee November 13, 2015 at 9:28 am

    I used a scurl texturizer to get some curls but it just merly soften my hair and you can hardly see the curls and it still looks natural so I was wondering if when I’m going to ddlo the next application I can use a normal texturizer instead of the scurl

  • Saja November 14, 2015 at 2:34 pm

    I recently got a s-curl all it did was straighten the top of my head and the back is still a little kinky. Can the s-curl be taken out of my hair? I would like to go back to being natural. How the s-curl be taken out of my hair or will I have to let it grow out?

  • Awele December 27, 2015 at 7:55 pm

    Hello I need help,
    I had natural nappy hair but it was too hard then I put texturiser in it but it became worse it now breaks and hardly grows back. It been a years since I put the texturiser please what can I do

  • CJ Zanders January 8, 2016 at 9:04 am

    If someone leaves a texturizer on one side of your head 3 minutes longer than the other side…. They don’t know what they’re doing in the first place.

  • Toya January 14, 2016 at 5:09 pm

    I have 4c hair…been natural for 2 years, and I wanted a little more manageability, without really changing my natural texture too much. I used “Texture my way” texturizer, applied it to a fresh twist out (don’t know if that made a difference) by finger combing it through my hair, had it on and off in 15 minutes… I LOVE THE RESULTS! It is exactly what I wanted, I’m what looks like a 4a now… I still can rock a fro, but now I can opt for a wash & go as well. It takes me minutes to section my hair in 4 parts and cornrow as opposed to the hours it took to braid up pre- texturizer. I honestly still look and feel natural (even though I’m no longer that). Unless I start noticing significant damage or breakage, I’m gonna stick with it. ?

  • brandi February 4, 2016 at 11:39 pm

    Can I leave a texturizer on longer if I want to make my hair straigt?

  • Nichole June 14, 2016 at 10:28 am

    Please tell me what kind of texturizer you are using. Thanks

  • ene July 25, 2016 at 6:55 am

    i texturized my hair, and now looks relaxed. please help me… what do i do to go back naturally.

    • mm
      Bauce July 25, 2016 at 9:26 am

      Hi Ene! The only way to go back to natural hair unfortunately would be to cut the texturized/relaxed hair off.

  • Uduak-Abasi September 21, 2016 at 3:18 pm

    How often do I have to retouch texturised hair? some people say every 6 months, but, Is it ok to touch up texturised hair only once a year?

  • Mildred December 15, 2016 at 6:25 pm

    Can you get a scurl if you have relaxer

ARE YOU READY? GET IT NOW!
Increase more than 500% of Email Subscribers!
Your Information will never be shared with any third party.