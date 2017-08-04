Trying To Get Over Your Ex? Then This Playlist Is For You

Getting over a past lover is like trying to resist your most coveted ice cream flavor. Deep deep down, you know it’s best not to indulge yet somehow that mint chocolate chip still seems to call your name. Similar to distracting yourself from your cravings, no matter how many times your home girls tell you that “they got you” or how perfect the make-up sessions in the movies seem, trying to guard your heart is not an easy task. At some point, though, you’ll have to face the music. Literally.

Luckily for you, here at BAUCE we’ve compiled a sweet list of songs to remind you of your worth and how to get that rhythm back. Instead of simply selecting classic yet expected break-up jams like Beyoncé’s “Best Thing I Never Had” or Jazmine Sullivan’s “Bust Your Windows,” we combined thought-provoking slow songs with inspiring uptempo ones to get to give you all the right feels. Dubbed “Brush It Off,” we present you with our very own moving-on playlist which will mend any broken heart, one jam at a time. Listen to the hour-long song collection below and follow our Spotify page for more uplifting soulful records.

Featured Photo Raquel Santana