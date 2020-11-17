5 Reasons Why You Should Consider Getting A Freelance Job

You might have noticed that young generations opt for freelance jobs rather than office ones. They build their career in such a way, so they can change it at any moment. Indeed, in the digital era, freelance has become a popular way to make money and climb a career ladder, even though it has various drawbacks associated with self-organization and emotional tension. Of course, a successful freelancer knows how to balance between their personal life and career interests and how to properly plan their work to make money whether they do my essay reviews or create graphics. So, such contrasts make people doubt whether it is worth giving it a try or old-school office positions are much better. What are the key reasons to go freelance?

1. You don’t have a strict schedule

When you are an office worker, you have a strict schedule that, in most cases, it supposes early wakes up and staying at work for about eight hours per day. Nobody cares about your productive hours and the importance of changing the scenery to increase your creativity. However, when you are a freelancer, you can wake up when you want and work as much as you want or need. If it is rainy outside, and you don’t feel like getting out of bed, you can arrange your working space right there, still wearing your comfy pajama. When you get enough experience, you may manage to create your schedule in such a way, so you will not have to work more than five hours per day, still making good money. You will not have a direct boss who will ask to stay late at work or come on Saturday because they will be away. In fact, you don’t have to work every day or start your day as all the office workers. Noon can be a suitable option if you like to work at night.

2. You affect your income

When you are a freelancer, you don't have a stable income because it depends completely on you. At first, the harder you will work, the higher income you will have. Of course, it may be difficult to determine how much money you can earn and how soon the project will cover the costs, but over time the situation will level out. Therefore, it is necessary to plan properly. You should do your best to become a skillful specialist who knows the worth of their work. So, you may work less, making more money than an average office worker if you work efficiently and quickly. Thus, your services will cost a pretty penny. Anyway, only you decide how your work will cost. Just don't forget to keep track of taxes and other technical details.

3. You don’t have to work in the office

You can work from home or a coffee shop or coworking space if you have a laptop. Well, in fact, you can work from anywhere in the world. When you are a freelancer, traveling becomes easy and accessible. You don't have to wait for the weekend and agree on your vacation dates with your colleagues. You can arrange a weekend even during the week. The main thing is not to forget that if you are a freelancer, you should always devote enough time to work, even when traveling. Well, even if you decide to arrange a work area where no one can distract you, you can do everything you want. Indeed, such a space may help you psychologically separate your work responsibilities from your personal life.

4. You can do what you love

When you choose a freelance job, it means you can choose the projects to work on. In other words, you can do what you love. Many people dream of doing a favorite activity that brings money. Just to achieve the desired result, you should draw a clear line between work and personal life. You should neither get distracted by personal affairs during work nor answer work emails late at night when your working day is over. Set boundaries for working hours, within which no one should bother you, and after which, you shouldn’t proceed to work either. This will help you maintain a balance between your favorite activity and enjoying your personal life.

5. You constantly develop

To be in demand in the freelance market, you should become better and more professional. It means that different courses, training, books, and tutorials will become your best friends and helpers. And if someone starts convincing you that constant development is rather a drawback than an advantage, then most likely, a freelance job is not their cup of tea. Having a strong personal brand is very important for any professional, especially when it comes to freelancing, where you are responsible for your own marketing. If you decide to start freelancing, it is worth spending some time developing your marketing skills and soft skills. When you decide on what image you want to sell, you can take a balanced approach to create your own brand and wisely use social networks’ opportunities and the development of a personal website.















