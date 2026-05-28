What Is a Wrongful Death Lawsuit?

A death “caused by the wrongful act, neglect, or fault” of another person is one example of the vague and overarching definition of “wrongful death” included in most state statutes. In short, a wrongful death case might be based on any type of wrongdoing that would have allowed the decedent to sue for personal injuries had they lived.

Death Occurred Due to Misconduct

In a broad sense, a death that is brought about by another person’s carelessness or willful misbehavior is considered a wrongful death. The nature of the personal injury claim is essentially irrelevant. An example of a wrongful death case might be one in which the victim sustained a concussion as a result of a slip and fall. When a harmful product kills someone, the rules remain the same. That someone else’s (or a product’s) negligence caused a death is what really counts.

Examples

A wrongful death claim may emerge in the following scenarios.

When someone is murdered with apparent malice, notable cases include the wrongful death lawsuits filed by the families of Nicole Brown and Ronald Goldman against O.J. Simpson. The state’s criminal prosecution against Simpson was distinct from these civil actions.

When a driver’s carelessness leads to a person’s demise, the survivors of a person who dies in a car accident due to the neglect of another motorist may file a wrongful death complaint.

When a patient dies because of careless medical treatment, the term “medical malpractice” simply refers to carelessness in the medical field. The survivors of a patient can file a wrongful death claim if the doctor’s carelessness causes the patient’s death by either failing to diagnose the patient’s ailment or failing to treat it appropriately.

Except in cases of injuries sustained on the job. A worker’s compensation claim is typically the only legal recourse for a family when a loved one dies as a result of a work-related illness or accident. However, this does not apply in cases where the deceased’s loved ones wish to sue a third party, such as a careless manufacturer or driver. Wrongful death remains the legal basis for the allegation of carelessness against the third-party maker or driver.

Consult a qualified wrongful death attorney if you have questions regarding your options following a fatality or injury on the job.

What Is a Wrongful Death Lawsuit?

Those left behind by a loved one (the “decedent”) or their estate can sue the individual (the “defendant”) whose carelessness led to the decedent’s untimely demise in a wrongful death lawsuit. Every state’s legislature has passed a wrongful death statute outlining the general definition of wrongful death, the parties who are eligible to suit, and the types of injuries that can be given in the event of a successful claim.

The fundamental concept behind wrongful death statutes is straightforward: Survivors have a right to compensation for the monetary losses and other harms they incur as a result of the decedent’s passing.

Bringing and winning a wrongful death action is far different from getting a case for a slip and fall or auto accident. Complicated expert testimony will be necessary to value damages, and there will very certainly be complex legal concerns to contend with. Put another way, you shouldn’t try to solve this problem on your own. You should retain the services of a seasoned attorney if you believe you have a case for wrongful death.

The Decedent’s Estate

The right to sue for wrongful death is limited in some places to the estate of the deceased. In such instances, the estate will be represented by an individual designated by the court as a “personal representative” who will initiate the wrongful death lawsuit. The beneficiaries of the decedent’s estate will receive the awarded damages in accordance with the terms of the decedent’s settled will or, if there is no will, as set by state law, whichever is applicable.

Payouts and Settlements for Wrongful Deaths

Settlements are the norm in personal injury litigation, including wrongful death cases. Like with other types of lawsuits, the steps to reaching a settlement are the same: giving a notice of claim, writing and mailing a demand letter, and arranging a settlement with the insurance company. Paying off any unpaid medical or other liens should be a priority when reaching a settlement. However, due to the statutory nature of wrongful death claims, additional conditions may be imposed by state law upon settlement.

Specifically, the settlement’s finalization may necessitate the consent of the court. This is likely to be the case if there are any minors among the survivors. When a kid receives a settlement, the court will likely order that the funds be held in a separate account (guardianship) and monitored by the court until either the child becomes an adult or the settlement is depleted. Those who manage to stay alive but have significant emotional or mental impairments will face the same challenges. If the survivors still can’t come to a consensus on how to split the settlement money, the court will have to step in.

Never attempt to conclude a wrongful death settlement without first consulting a seasoned attorney, even if you think you can do it on your own. The settlement’s approval and the distribution of its funds will be postponed if you do this. Worse, the compensation may not be enough to cover all of your expenses.

Death can happen by anybody’s mistake, but you should not let it slide Those who suffer death due to other’s mistakes may have options when it comes to legal action. Get the compensation you deserve by working with an Orlando personal injury attorney.