Industries With the Most Workplace Injuries

Over 2.6 million injuries and illnesses were registered in the private sector, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Workers missed one day of work due to sickness or injury, on average. You may expect that certain sectors had a higher rate of accidents and illnesses than others.

Handling of Heavy Equipment at Warehouses

Workplaces like warehouses and factories may cause serious injuries or even death. Accidents involving heavy machinery and equipment are possible due to a lack of safety training, faulty machinery, or other factors. Crushed limbs, fingers, or hands; amputation; fractured bones; lacerations; electrical burns; and wrongful death are all possible outcomes of incidents involving hazardous equipment.

Working in a warehouse also increases your risk of becoming sick. Injuries sustained by working with toxic chemicals or other potentially harmful substances are known as work-related diseases. Respiratory problems, kidney sickness, chemical burns, and cancers (including mesothelioma) are all possible outcomes of prolonged exposure to these harmful chemicals and pollutants.

Construction Sites Accidents

One of the most hazardous industries in the United States is construction, says the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Falls, being hit by things, electrocution, and becoming entangled between objects were the top causes of mortality in the private construction business. Those four factors caused the majority of construction worker deaths (64.2 percent). Workers are at high risk of severe injury from falls, electrocution, crushed injuries, and incidents involving equipment. Workplace injuries may include:

Head and neck injuries

Traumatic brain injury

Burns

Concussions

Electric shocks

Fractures

Hearing or vision loss

Wrongful death

Any amputation

Back injuries

Transportation Accidents

The work of truck drivers is inherently risky. As reported by OSHA, there is an alarmingly high number of deaths in the transportation and trucking business. In addition to being on the road for long periods, truck drivers are also under constant pressure to deliver items quickly. Aside from the obvious dangers to the driver’s health, this also increases the likelihood of truck accidents involving other tractors, such as trailers or even passenger cars.

Healthcare Employee Injuries

A hospital is considered one of the most dangerous workplaces. According to OSHA, there is “almost twice the rate for private industry as a whole” when it comes to injuries. This elevated risk is partly caused by the nature of the job that healthcare staff do on a daily basis. Long hours, physical demands, exposure to illness and dangerous chemicals, patient lifting, repetitive duties, and prioritizing patients’ needs are usual for healthcare personnel.

Workers’ compensation benefits should be pursued in the event that one becomes ill or injured while on the job providing care to patients.

Can Your Employer Delay Your Workers’ Comp?

An injured worker has the right to submit a penalty petition if their boss or insurer delays the workers’ compensation claim. The following acts may necessitate the filing of a penalty petition:

Putting off paying a claimant for no good reason

Dismissing benefits unfairly

Rejecting a claim because the workplace injury inquiry was flawed

Denying the claim and failing to inform the injured worker within the allotted 21 days

Not paying for medical care

Horwitz, Horwitz and Associates, Ltd.’s has workers’ compensation lawyers who may represent you when submitting a penalty petition. Workers who suffer injuries on the job and seek compensation via a penalty petition may be able to collect up to half of the overdue amount, plus interest and legal expenses.

After Workers’ Compensation Claim Denial

Filing a workers’ compensation claim is easy: your claim is granted, you get your benefits quickly, and you keep getting payments as long as you need them. But that’s only sometimes the case.

There are still choices available to you even after getting a denial for your claim. A workers’ compensation claim denial is typical at first. It is possible to reject a valid claim for many reasons.

You run the risk of having your employer, or their insurance carrier claim that your injury did not occur while you were on the clock. But even if they concede that an accident did happen on the job, they can still say that your injuries are overstated. This is sometimes referred to as “malingering,” when an employee inflates the severity of their sickness or injury to get compensation. Whatever the situation may be, a skilled workers’ compensation lawyer may help you get your benefits and clear your name.

A lawyer can assist you in having your benefits reinstated if they are delayed or refused before you are ready to go back to work.

What Should You Do After an Accident at Work?

Documenting the occurrence and reporting it to your supervisor should be your first action in the event of a workplace injury. It is a legal requirement that you inform your supervisor at work within 120 days after the injury is reported. Make sure to report your injuries promptly to avoid having your claim denied. Keeping track of what happened is a good idea regardless of how minor your injury is; that way, you may be prepared if the discomfort increases later on.

Insurance agents from the workers’ compensation program may get in touch with you for more information after you report an injury. Get a workers’ compensation attorney to go over any settlement offer or insurance paperwork before you sign it.

Claiming Benefits via Workers’ Compensation

The workers’ compensation system is complicated, and many wounded employees need clarification about how it all works. Many people are reluctant to inform their employers about their ailments because they are worried about losing their employment or facing financial difficulties related to taking time off. Some employees may worry that their employer or their employer’s insurer may deny their benefits claims, claiming that their injuries were caused by something they did while not on the clock. Reporting an accident on the job and seeking the benefits to which you are legally entitled should never be something you feel ashamed of or afraid to do.

You have the right, as an employee, to seek financial compensation for your injuries via workers’ compensation, which will pay your medical bills and lost income while you get well. If you need assistance understanding your rights, navigating the procedure, or overcoming barriers, the skilled Chicago workers compensation lawyer can help.

If you need help with a workers’ comp claim, attending a hearing, or appealing a decision, contact Horwitz, Horwitz and Associates, Ltd.