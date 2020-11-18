What Do You Really Need To Move Abroad?

Moving to another country is a big decision. Before taking this step, it’s important that you’re fully prepared. Below are six things you need to establish when moving abroad.

The right amount of funds

Moving to another country can be a costly process. You need to factor in the cost of travelling there, visa application and any deposit you may need on a property. It’s worth also having backup savings for when you arrive – especially if you haven’t got a steady form of income secured before you get there (although this is too worth establishing beforehand). Start saving up early so that you have enough money to make the move.

You may also want to consider setting up a foreign account if it’s a long-term move. An understanding of the cost of living and the country’s financial system could also be beneficial – make sure to do your research beforehand.

The right visa

You’ll usually need to apply for a visa when moving to another country. Visa application processes can vary from country to country – some may require a thorough background check and sponsors, while others may be more relaxed. It’s important that you apply for the right type of visa. A spouse visa application is very different to a student visa application. Some people may even be planning to apply for citizenship. There are immigration lawyers that may be able to help if you’re struggling with the visa process.

Other important documentation

You may need to apply for other important documentation or make copies of documents such as medical prescriptions, birth certificates and insurance documents. A passport could be the most vital document to secure if you’re moving abroad. Make sure all of this documentation is obtained in advance.

A place to live

Securing a place to live before you move out could also be necessary. Some companies and colleges may be able to provide accommodation for you. If not, then you need to start house-hunting before you move out.

You can either view properties in person or arrange virtual viewings. The latter could save you having to spend extra money travelling out first, however you may not have a full picture of what the property is like before getting there (which could be a little riskier). Work out what is the most practical solution for you.

A way of getting over there

You’ll also need to find a way of getting to the country and getting your possessions over. If you have to cross an ocean, you may need to weigh up the cost of shipping over belongings by sea vs the cost of shipping over belongings by air. In some cases, you may be able to simply drive over the border.

The right mindset

The most important way in which you can prepare yourself is by adopting the right mindset. You’ll be leaving a lot behind and having to learn a lot of new things. Make sure that you’re prepared for all the sacrifices and lifestyle alterations that may be necessary. Positivity and openness will help you to thrive in your new environment. If there’s a bad feeling in your gut, then moving abroad is probably not the right decision.















