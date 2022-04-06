What Cleaning Should I Do Before Selling My Home?

There may be a number of different chores that coincide with the selling and buying of property. One of these can be ensuring your home is thoroughly cleaned before taking pictures or hosting viewings and open house days. However, you may not have considered all of the tasks that this can entail. Failure to do so might put prospective buyers off of your home, meaning you need to wait longer until you can sell your existing property and purchase a new one.

You do not necessarily need to do this cleaning yourself. At times, real estate brokerages might offer services that include getting a property cleaned ready for viewing. This might incur an additional charge, which you would need to discuss with the company before accepting that, or any, service.

One legitimate company that offers this is Compass, which has been trading since 2012. By using a fully-functional company, you may be able to gain reassurance that they trade properly, and have enough testimonials from previous clients to put you at ease. Having another company manage the cleaning of your property could also be useful if you already feel overly burdened by the other jobs that come with trying to sell your home.

While you might clean the bathroom regularly, it is still possible for limescale and other debris to build up over time. Giving your bathroom a deep clean, including inside the toilet, can make the room look nicer, and feel more hygienic. Many buyers might view the bathroom not only as a place to wash up but also as a haven for relaxation. Therefore, a dirty room could stop them from appreciating all that it has to offer. If your bathroom walls are tiled, you may also want to think about giving them a good scrub. Even if they appear clean, that extra bit of attention could make quite a big difference, as well as help the room smell fresher.

It could also be prudent to think about any carpeted areas in your home. Vacuuming can remove a lot of dirt, yet some stubborn stains may remain. Likewise, it is also possible that dirt and pet dander have gotten caught deep within the fibers. This can lead to unpleasant smells occurring. Before you put your house on the market, you might want to rent or purchase a steam carpet cleaner. This can allow you to give each of the carpets in your home a thorough, deep clean.

It can be a good idea to do this a few days before you expect any potential buyers to visit, to give the carpets time to dry out and go over them a second time if need be. As with the bathroom, this may also allow your home to smell that much nicer to those visitors.

Preparing your home for sale can sometimes involve a bit of extra cleaning. Unlike your usual chores, these jobs can make your home look and feel that much nicer, which might encourage viewers to put in an offer.









