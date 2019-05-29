7 Unique Housewarming Gift Ideas That Stand Out

Buying a home is a major milestone that many people hope to accomplish in their lifetime. It’s only right that when someone you know has achieved such success that you celebrate with them. If you’ve ever had to move, you know how difficult it can be to make the place your own. You’ve gotten rid of so much and have spent so much on allocating the property that, sometimes, you just don’t have the means to buy things to personalize your new place.

That’s why some people throw housewarming parties. They not only get to show off their new digs but often receive gifts from others that can help make their homes even more special. If you’ve recently been invited to a housewarming, here are a few unique gifts the host might appreciate.

Vintage Vases

Vases are always a safe bet when purchasing a housewarming gift. They can be used to hold flowers, stones, sand, and candles, but can also be a beautiful decor piece on its own. There are lots of vases to choose from, but going with antique glass vases makes the gift more unique and special. They add a next-level of class to the home and work well as statement pieces no matter what kind of decor theme the homeowner has going on.

Designer Bedding

Is the new homeowner fond of the latest trends? Do they love designer brands and only the finest things in life? If so, they’ll love to receive designer bedding. You can never go wrong with a nice comforter and sheet set for a new home. If you’re not sure of the person’s style, then opt for something basic with neutral colors that can match with any bedroom decor.

Aromatherapy Candles

Anyone who has ever moved before knows how stressful it can be. Even after you’ve gotten your things unpacked it can take some time to transition into your new life. Aromatherapy candles are an amazing housewarming gift that serves a dual purpose. They are obviously great decor items to place around the house, but when lit they provide therapeutic benefits. Smelling the scent of vanilla or lavender throughout the house can calm your nerves and ease your mind. Your friend or relative will thank you for sure.

Kitchen Gadgets

Pots, pans, plates, cups, and silverware are all very common gifts for a housewarming. If you’d like to go for something more unique, purchase kitchen gadgets that make cooking easier. Most people live hectic lives and don’t have the time to prepare meals at home. You can save them the trouble or ordering takeout. There are gadgets like crockpots, air fryers, toaster ovens, and other items that make cooking a lot simpler.

Customized Towels and Washcloths

If you want to buy a housewarming gift that will get used frequently then opt for customized towels and washcloths. Though the homeowner may already have a set of their own towels and cloths to match their bathroom decor, a few with their name or initials embroidered on them are even more special.

Meal Delivery Services

Here’s the one you probably didn’t see coming, but it’s a unique housewarming gift that no one can turn down. You can help your friend or relative out with the transition into their new home by purchasing a few days of meal delivery services. This gives them some time to focus on other parts of the house while still making sure they get the nourishment they need.

Robot Vacuums

No matter how much you love your home, cleaning it is never something you’re really all that fond of. Any homeowner would thank you for purchasing something that makes cleaning a lot more efficient. Robot vacuums are becoming increasingly popular as they can help keep your floors spotless.

It takes a lot of blood, sweat, tears, and money to find the perfect home. So, when that’s finally accomplished, it’s only right that the homeowner rejoices at the moment. If you’ve been invited to a housewarming party recently, skip the cash, gift cards, and common gifts that everyone will likely purchase and spring for something unique. Hopefully, these ideas have given you some idea of where to start!