These Are The Best Discounts For College Students Living In The UK

No one wants to be poor in college, but no one wants to be badly dressed and hungry either. So when you’re on a budget, what can you do about it? It’s easy — flash your student card and make the most of the hundreds of student discounts you can get on things such as clothes, food, and technology. So, where can you find these discounts and which are the best offers that you should be making the most of? Check out this handy little guide to show you the way.

Where To Find Your Discounts

As well as having your student card which most people are aware of, also make sure you regularly check Save The Student and Student Money Saver to see temporary UK student deals to take advantage of such as free drinks and snacks.



What Student Cards Can You Get?

Most people know about the TOTUM card, which is offered by the National Union of Students for £12 a year and offers exclusive student discounts worth up to £500 a year to students in the UK, but do know about any others? If you are an international student or you just travel a lot, then the International Student Identity Card (ISIC) works in 130 different countries, UNiDAYs works in Australia, New Zealand, United States, UK, Ireland, Germany, and Denmark) and offers student discounts with brands such as Apple, ASOS and Urban Outfitters and Student Beans is another one for the UK.



Where Can You Get Discount On Clothes?

You want to look good on all those nights out and on all those photos that will be going up on Insta so remember that with a valid student card you can get 10 percent off at ASOS, Boohoo, Burton, French Connection, New Look, Office, Schuh, Topman/Topshop, and Urban Outfitters



Where Can You Eat Cheap?

ASK Italian will give you 40 percent off your total food bill all day Monday and Tuesday, and 25 percent off your total food bill every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday with a valid student card or you could order Dominos Pizza and get 35 percent off if you spend over £25 online. At Giraffe you can have 20 percent off your food bill all day Monday to Friday and Sundays from 6 pm. Gourmet Burger Kitchen gives you 25 percent off, Krispy Kreme is 20 percent off. At The Cooperative you’ll get 10 percent off grocery shopping in-store and at Yo! Sushi you can treat yourself to 25 percent off when you join the Yo! Love Club for students.



What Can You Do For Fun?

Of course, you want to go out and enjoy yourself doing other things than drinking at univeristy, so luckily for you, Odeon Cinema and Cineworld offer reduced price tickets for students, for when you’re staying in, and you need your music, you can get 50 percent off a premium subscription with Spotify and if you’d like a digital subscription to The Guardian you can have 80 percent off.



How Can You Look After yourself?

When it comes to personal maintenance and your health and wellbeing, you’ll need to make the most of the offers available at Boots Opticians as you can save 25 percent on your first pair of glasses or prescription sunglasses, with every additional pair of glasses or prescription sunglasses half price. You are entitled to 10 percent off haircuts and services at Supercuts when you show your student ID, and at Superdrug, you’ll also get 10 percent off.



Now For The Books And College Supplies

Look out in Foyles bookshop as it offers 20 percent off in-store and online twice a year, and at other shops, you’ll find 10 percent off at Waterstones, Paperchase, Ryman Stationery and Cass Art. If you’re a fan of Amazon, then you’ll definitely want to take advantage of the Amazon Student scheme which offers free one-day delivery for six months and 50 percent off Amazon Prime after that. Also, keep your laptop secure and up to date with Software4Students where you can get student deals and discounts for Microsoft, Adobe and antivirus software.



What About Your Tech?

You might need other software and technology to help you with your course so definitely make use of the discounts you can get. You’ll find 60 percent off Adobe creative cloud services, 10 percent student discount on laptops and Mac computers and up to 5 percent on iPads with Apple for education, up to 30 percent off HP products, 10 percent off plus a four year student subscription to Microsoft Office for £59.99 and money off Norton internet security and antivirus systems.



How Are You Going To Keep In Touch With People?

Your parents are going to want you to call and keep in touch with them so make check out what deals and discounts you can get for your mobile phone. There are some specifically for students such as the Student SIM from Smarty which offers you data, no tie-in or minimum contract, no credit checks, and no surprises at the end of the month.



How Can You Travel Home Or Go See Friends At Other Universities?

Luckily there are loads of options for travel, one of the most popular being the 16-25 Railcard which gives you a third off all rail travel in the UK. If you are studying in London, then you can get an 18+ Student Oyster photocard which provides you with 30 percent off adult-rate travel cards for use on all Transport for London services including the underground, overground, buses and trams. Enjoy 10 percent off all coach travel with Megabus, on third off full-price National Express coach tickets and if you’re going on holiday or traveling then your first stop needs to be STA Travel to get student deals and offers for round-the-world travel or Student Universe where you’ll find discounts on flights, hotels, hostels, and tours.

