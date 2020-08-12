5 Top Tips For Exercising Effectively At Home

Many of us are now much more comfortable exercising at home than going to the gym. While home exercising has its perks, it can be challenging to stick to a routine and get a great workout. To help you create the best home exercise regime possible, check out these five simple tips.

1. Design the right space

Motivating yourself to exercise at home isn’t always easy, so it’s important to design the right space. It’s best to create a designated work out area, how you do this depends on your budget and the kind of work out experience you’re looking for. One easy option is to clear some floor space, put down a few exercise mats, and add any props and equipment you’ll need. Whether it’s dumbbells, balance balls or yoga blocks, choose anything that will enhance your fitness session. You might prefer to buy a piece of basic exercise equipment, such as a treadmill or an exercise bike. To improve your experience further, you might like to push the boat out and invest in a full home gym design!

2. Use exercise apps

Exercise apps have been a real lifesaver throughout the pandemic, and they are likely to remain popular for the foreseeable future. If you’re not sure which apps to try first, have a go at the following options:

Daily Yoga: The Daily Yoga app features hundreds of yoga and meditation sessions, suitable for all levels. By sticking to a yoga routine each day, you’ll improve your flexibility, posture, strength, and mental health.

Shred: The Shred app offers thousands of bodyweight and gym exercises to help you get into shape fast. No matter if you’re a gym fanatic or a complete beginner, you’ll find a workout that suits you. When using shred, you and your friends can sync your workouts, and help one another to stay motivated.

3. Utilize your garden space

We all get bored when doing the same workouts over and over. To shake things up a bit, try making use of your garden space. Invest in outdoor gym equipment such as parallel bars, a trampoline, skipping ropes or hula hoops.

4. Keep your space cool

Exercising at home in the heat isn’t much fun! To help yourself stay motivated, it’s a good idea to keep your space as cool as possible. Keep your rooms well ventilated, use fans or aircon, and keep your blind closed during the hottest times of the day. Of course, you’ll want to break a sweat, but you don’t want to work out in unbearable conditions!

5. Free YouTube Videos

Looking for a simple way to exercise at home for free? Simply take advantage of the workout videos that YouTube has to offer. You’ll find a wide range of exercise options, including yoga, dance, HIIT training and aerobics. With so much variety, you’ll never get bored. One of the best things about YouTube is you can choose a video depending on how much time you have, whether a short ten-minute session or a full hour’s work out.

To stay healthy during the pandemic, home-exercising is certainly the way to go.









