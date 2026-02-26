Top Prescription Safety Glasses for the Workplace: A Business Owner’s Guide to Employee Safety

Creating a safe work environment is essential for a successful business. While some hazards are obvious, proper prescription eye protection remains essential for many. Providing the right prescription safety glasses is a direct investment in your employee well-being and your company’s financial stability, safeguarding against downtime and potential accidents. Here’s what to know about an effective prescription safety glasses program.

The High Cost of Sight — Why Eye Safety is a Bottom-Line Issue

Eye safety is not just a compliance issue. If your small business operates in a field that requires it, it becomes a critical component of your operation’s productivity and profitability.

The Staggering Statistics of Workplace Eye Injuries

Over 38,000 cases of occupational eye injuries (OEI) were recorded in 2021 alone, and the true number is likely much higher as minor injuries often go unreported. The overwhelming majority of injuries occur when no eye protection is worn, accounting for as much as 89% to 98% in some studies.

The Hidden Costs of OEIs

Annually in the U.S., workplace eye injuries are estimated to cost over $924 million in workers’ compensation and medical treatment and $300 million in lost productivity. The average sick leave for an OEI is 90 days. In one study of severe eye injuries, 5% of patients became permanently disabled, and 4% had to change their profession entirely.

Beyond the human costs, these are very real bottom-line business costs. Losing a key worker, even temporarily, causes business disruption, expense to provide cover, lower staff morale and potential legal fees. In this light, proper prescription safety glasses, which will protect against the vast majority of OEIs, become a business requirement, not just a tick box for OSHA.

Understanding the Rules — OSHA and ANSI Standards

The regulatory landscape around OEIs is relatively straightforward.

What OSHA Requires for Eye and Face Protection

Standard 1910.133 mandates the provision of eye protection for any employee exposed to certain hazards. These include:

Flying particles

Liquid chemicals

Acids or caustic liquids

Chemical gases or vapors

Molten metal

Potentially harmful light radiation

Where there is a risk of flying objects, eye protection must have side protection. If an employee wears prescription glasses, they must either use prescription safety glasses or goggles that can be worn over their regular glasses. All protective gear must be marked with the manufacturer’s name. For work involving hazardous light radiation, workers must use equipment with filter lenses of an appropriate shade number.

Decoding the ANSI Z87.1 Standard

Eyewear required by OSHA must meet this standard. The “Z87” or “Z87.1” marking on safety glasses, goggles or face shields is a manufacturer’s certification that the device complies with this standard — the benchmark for safety eyewear in the U.S. “Z87-2” is the marking used on prescription safety glasses.

This means the product has passed a series of rigorous tests for specific hazards, with impact resistance among the most critical. It is made to ensure it can withstand forces you might typically encounter in jobs such as:

Welding

Chemical handling

Machinery operation

Assembly operations

How Safety Glasses Provision Works in Practice

You may be wondering how you can provide prescription safety glasses for your workforce. The answer is to choose a provider with a local store. The process typically works like this:

Employee gets a prescription: They must visit their own eye doctor for a current, valid prescription.

They must visit their own eye doctor for a current, valid prescription. Employer partners with a provider: You choose a corporate safety eyewear provider, preferably with a local optical shop. The provider will have a program to outfit employees with ANSI-rated prescription safety glasses.

You choose a corporate safety eyewear provider, preferably with a local optical shop. The provider will have a program to outfit employees with ANSI-rated prescription safety glasses. Employee selects from approved frames: The employer, often with guidance from the provider, preselects a range of frames that are appropriate for their workplace. The employee can then choose a frame they find comfortable and stylish from that approved selection.

The employer, often with guidance from the provider, preselects a range of frames that are appropriate for their workplace. The employee can then choose a frame they find comfortable and stylish from that approved selection. Order placement and professional measurement: The employee gives their prescription to the provider. An optician takes any additional necessary measurements, such as pupillary distance, and places the order for the custom lenses to be manufactured and fitted into the chosen frame.

The employee gives their prescription to the provider. An optician takes any additional necessary measurements, such as pupillary distance, and places the order for the custom lenses to be manufactured and fitted into the chosen frame. Dispensing and final fitting: Once glasses are ready, the employee picks them up. An optician will do the final fitting to ensure the glasses are comfortable, sit correctly and provide the necessary coverage.

What to Look for In Prescription Safety Glasses

Plano lenses are flat, non-prescription lenses. These are for employees who have normal vision or who wear contact lenses. The sole purpose of plano glasses is to provide a protective barrier against workplace hazards.

However, for workers who already wear prescription glasses, you need prescription safety glasses with the proper, personalized vision correction built in. This avoids the common but unsafe practice of employees wearing bulky safety goggles over their personal glasses.

Lens Material

You have two main choices here. Polycarbonate is extremely strong and offers excellent impact resistance and durability. It is an affordable option, so practical for outfitting your entire workforce without breaking the budget. This material also protects against UV radiation, which is important for outdoor workers.

The other alternative is Trivex, which blends the strength of polycarbonate with the crystal clear optical clarity of regular glasses. For roles where precision is key, such as electricians, this can be an important factor. Trivex is a lighter weight than polycarbonate, so it may be more comfortable for extended wear.

Lens Coatings

Additional coatings can help ensure the glasses are both effective and long-lasting.

For example, an antiscratch coating extends the usable life of the glasses, protecting your investment. An anti-fog coating may also be important. Fogging is a common reason for workers to remove their safety glasses, creating a dangerous compliance gap and a productivity killer. In humid environments or physically demanding jobs, this coating will help.

Frame Styles

The frame’s job is to hold the protective lenses in place and to ensure there are no gaps through which hazards can enter.

Wraparound frames: These offer built-in lateral protection in a streamlined design and modern, sporty look that employees may prefer.

These offer built-in lateral protection in a streamlined design and modern, sporty look that employees may prefer. Traditional frames with side shields: If chosen, these must be fitted with ANSI Z87.1-rated side shields.

If chosen, these must be fitted with ANSI Z87.1-rated side shields. Frames with foam gaskets: Suitable for environments with significant dust, such as grinding, concrete cutting, or woodwork. This frame creates a seal around the eyes, blocking fine particles.

Why Eyemart Express Is Your Best Choice for Prescription Safety Glasses

Eyemart Express is a top choice for prescription safety glasses due to its fast turnaround, on-site labs and wide selection of ANSI Z87.1+ certified, high-impact frames. You can choose from leading brands such as Wiley X, On Guard and Journeyman. These exceptional glasses exceed safety standards and are widely trusted across industries.

With over 250 locations across 42 states, Eyemart Express offers accessible, professional fittings to ensure comfort and compliance. Specialized coatings such as anti-fog are available, giving you options for even the most demanding work environments.

The company prides itself on neighborliness, attention to detail and prompt service, and it is consistently highly rated for its customer service. Competitive pricing means you can find frames to match your price point — in styles your workers will enjoy wearing. If they love the glasses, they are more likely to wear them, protecting both your workforce and your bottom line.

Key Insights for Small Business Owners

A study of 500 industrial workers in small-scale enterprises, such as welding and carpentry shops, found that awareness of OEI risks does not necessarily translate into consistent use of protective eyewear — because psychology is more complex than that.

According to this research, a staggering 0% of workers used safety glasses “all the time” for tasks that required them. Some 5% admitted to never using them. This clearly demonstrates that just having the equipment available is not enough.

Addressing the Barriers to Compliance

“Getting the job done” was cited as the biggest barrier to the use of safety glasses. Under pressure to complete work quickly, workers may not take necessary precautions. To ensure compliance, it is important to consider your workplace culture and operational pressures.

“Poor vision” was the second biggest barrier, cited by 75% of workers. This underlines the importance of providing high-quality prescription safety glasses that do not obscure vision or require staff with existing glasses to juggle cumbersome over-goggles. Eyemart Express’s fast turnaround minimizes employee downtime, and its precision manufacturing can ensure excellent vision for every employee, tailored to their exact requirements.

The third barrier, cited by 50%, was discomfort, whether due to poor fit or in hot weather. The report recommends anti-fog coatings, professional fitting and working with providers who understand the local climate. It also suggests offering workers a choice of styles. Eyemart Express, with its national footprint and expert optometrists, can provide such a solution.

Frequently Asked Questions About Prescription Safety Glasses

How often should prescription safety glasses be replaced?

Replace them immediately if damaged or scratched. Otherwise, it is best practice to replace them every two to three years, or when the employee gets a new prescription.

Can employees use their personal sunglasses for protection?

No. Sunglasses are not safety-rated and do not meet the required standards, leaving workers vulnerable.

What happens if an employee’s prescription changes?

You will need to provide new safety glasses to match the new prescription. This will ensure clear vision and continued compliance with safety standards.

Protecting Your People and Your Profits

Protecting your team from eye injuries is a clear and direct investment in success. By providing high-quality, comfortable and ANSI-compliant prescription safety glasses, you minimize costly injuries and enhance productivity. Partner with Eyemart Express for a wide selection of frames, expert local fittings and fast, reliable service — to ensure your employees are both safe and satisfied on the job.