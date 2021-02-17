Top 10 Black Authors That Can Get Your Through Any Life Situation

I Know Why The Caged Birds Sings by Maya Angelou

Lesson: The life situation/ lesson Maya Angelou speaks in her autobiography is about staying true to yourself in the wake of trauma, sadness, and other life obstacles. Just because you have experienced things in your life that may be considered traumatic, something others have never experienced, doesn’t mean that it takes away from who you are.

Year of Yes by Shonda Rhimes

Lesson: Year of Yes is about coming out of your shell, learning how to take that leap of faith and say yes. The feeling of being left out of something or missing that opportunity can be quite daunting. Motivating yourself to step out of your homebody and trying something new could be the new and positive change you never knew you needed.

Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams

Lesson: As the summary states, “what it means to be a modern woman searching for a meaning in today’s world.” There are times when we may go through a relationship breakup, friendship breakups, or any other separation. The feelings along with it may lead people to forget about themselves in the process. Remember in that process involves coping, healing, and loving yourself.

Lesson: Feeling tired and sick of everyone else telling you how to voice your opinion, matters, problems and how you should feel? Feeling tired of being let down, taken advantage of, and getting your heartbroken? Knowing your worth, value, and position on this earth is more than what someone thinks of you. Remember, you are more.

Black Fatigue: How Racism Erodes the Mind, Body, and Spirit by Mary Frances Winters

Lesson: Growing up black is a whole other norm that the black community faces every day. Daily thoughts of why am I even doing this? Or why should I do this, or is this even worth the fight? Just because your skin color is different from others and they may treat you differently doesn’t mean you can’t play at their game as well.

Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi

Lesson: The overwhelming feeling of being blamed for being black, what the black community deals with daily for being black, but there is always someone claiming that it’s not valid or it’s not true. The life of black people will be complicated in some matter, whether it’s colonialism or slavery. It still affects us, but you have every right to feel overwhelmed. You are validated.

Voices of Powerful Women: Words of Wisdom from 40 of the World’s Most Inspiring Women by Zoe Sallis

Lesson: Feeling down, unmotivated to do anything? Remember, everyone goes through those phases at some point in their life, and there is nothing wrong with that. Needing a little motivation never hurt someone and getting it from inspirational women who came before is a plus. Those inspirational women you look up to have/had those moments and looked where those moments took them.

Lesson: Ready to start that next level in your life but not feeling confident? Ready to start that business or take on that dream job of yours but not feeling up to par? Karen Arrington gives you that power and confidence to believe in yourself when it comes to the business world and perfecting your craft.

Life Lessons for My Black Girls: How to Make Wise Choices and Live a Life You Love by Natasha Munson

Lesson: At that point where you just don’t know where to turn or feeling overall lost? Asking yourself what is your purpose or calling out for someone to help you? Natasha Munson is here to pick you up and take you step by step on what life choices you should take and what path you should take.

Permission To Dream by Chris Gardner

Lesson: As we live in a time of uncertainty, we often think about our future and how we will manifest and take on our dreams. Whether it be getting a job, building a business, building your empire during times like these, it’s hard to think we can manage and still pursue our dreams. Chris Gardner breaks it down piece by piece on how you can always dream even during a time of uncertainties.















