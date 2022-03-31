Tips to Make Your Money Go Further at Home

Budgeting can be difficult when there appears to be more expenses going out than money coming in, and not enough hours in the day to earn more! Home expenses can be the biggest and most unexpected costs to budget for because nobody plans for expensive items to break down. So, here are some tips to help your money stretch further at home.

Asking if it needs replacing

If an expensive item such as your Whirlpool fridge breaks down, your first thought could be to buy a new one, especially if you don’t know how to repair it. However, you could save money by getting a professional to fix it with replacement parts for Whirlpool appliances. Household appliances can be expensive, and paying to get them fixed could result in getting several more years of use out of your fridge or other appliance – so it’s certainly a worthy investment that will make your money go further.

Cancel subscriptions

Many households have subscriptions, and not just to magazines. There are so many things to subscribe to; from veg boxes and other food items to health and beauty products. These might be great for discovering new products and if you get value from your subscriptions, keep them! However, with most subscription boxes, there are items people never use, and the recommended retail price of the total items is usually much higher than the high street or online equivalent. Remember, any money you save can go towards unplanned expenses!

Plan meals

By planning meals, you can reduce the amount of excess food you buy and waste because it goes off before you and your family get time to eat it all. You can also freeze leftovers and eat these another day if you cook too much or your meal plans change, leaving you with too much food.

Check if something really is a bargain

Seeing a big discount on a household item you planned on buying can look appealing, but it might not be the bargain it claims to be. The internet makes it easy to compare prices, and often, the retail price has dropped significantly as newer products have become available. So even if one retailer is saying there is a large discount on the item, it could be on sale cheaper somewhere else. Also, by looking at the features of the product, you could buy a cheaper brand with the same features which work just as well.

Use loyalty cards

Loyalty cards are a great idea for purchases you were going to make anyway. If you regularly shop at specific retailers or are planning one or two large purchases, a loyalty card will reward you for these purchases. You can then put the points or vouchers towards household items when you need them. So, when you need to buy a new appliance or your home needs decorating, you will save money on these.

Saving money on home spending can help you stretch your budget if you're struggling to save for unexpected purchases and repairs. Rather than spending more and worrying about where the money is coming from, it can be more effective to cut back on things that aren't providing value and to shop around.










