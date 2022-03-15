Things to consider when living on your own for the first time

Maybe you’re thinking about moving out of your family home for the first time and living solo. Or perhaps you’ve had your time with house shares and are keen to have some space of your own. If so, you’ll be joining an increasing number of people who are also living on their own, with statistics showing the figure to have risen 4% in the last ten years to almost 8 million.

If you’re to go it alone, there are a few things to consider when moving into a place of your own.

Budget

Living alone can be considerably more expensive than sharing the cost with others. Expenses include utility bills, rent or mortgage, food and insurances. It’s a good idea to plan and budget properly before making the leap so you know what you can afford.

A job

It might sound obvious, but it’s usually not the best idea to move out to live solo without a secure job in place. A regular salary will ensure you’re an attractive tenant or mortgage borrower and give you peace of mind that you’ll have a steady income to pay for your new home.

The right reasons

Moving out on a whim on the back of an argument with parents or a sibling is not a great reason to make the move. But if you’ve been considering and planning for a while, you can be sure you’re ready and you’re doing it for the right reasons.

New home checklist

First aid kit

Include items such as plasters, tape, infrared thermometer, bandages, scissors, cream and painkillers.

Kitchenware

Living alone likely means you’ll be cooking for yourself every day, so kitchen utensils and crookery is essential. You don’t need to choose expensive items and you can build a bigger collection gradually.

Furniture

You’ll need some sort of seating, tables and a bed as a minimum, unless your new place is furnished. Try second hand market places or ask around to see if anyone has any unused items they want to get rid of. Once you’re settled in, you can save up to buy newer pieces that are more to your taste.

Essential tools

A hammer, screwdriver, nails and picture hooks are all worth having in your tool kit when you go it alone.

Cleaning products

These might be the first items you’ll use in your new pad. Include anti-bacterial spray, cloths, mop, bin bags, vacuum, soap and gloves.

Being prepared will help make your first solo move an enjoyable and smooth process and ensure you're not caught short once you've flown the nest.










