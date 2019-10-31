These 8 Things That May Be Affecting Your Health

We tend to think in pretty one-dimensional terms when it comes to our health. We believe that so long as our waistline isn’t getting too big, then everything is just fine. But of course, this isn’t the case. There’s so much more that goes into the overall picture of our health, and much of it is unseen. What influences our health can also take some people by surprise, too. It’s more than just the obvious stuff, like smoking cigarettes or chowing down on fast food. Below, we take a look at some things that could have a negative impact on your health if you’re not careful.

Your Job

Ah, how nice it would be if we could just live a life of leisure. We’d wake up at our pleasure, spend time with our friends and hobbies, and all-around have a blissful existence. But of course, this is the real world — and unless you want to be left seriously behind, you need to work. It’s recommended that you don’t take your job too seriously, however, because they can sometimes have a detrimental effect on our health. This takes two forms: it can be stress-related if you have a tough job. Or it can be physical related, such as when your job involves using your body (see: construction and the like).

Your Lifestyle

It’s not only that your job affects your health in a direct way, either. The nature of work in the 21st century means that our health suffers. For example, if you work in an office, then you likely spend too much of your time sitting down. You wake up, drive to the office, and then sit for seven hours. It’s just not a lifestyle that’s active enough; it doesn’t push you towards good health. If this is your lifestyle, look at mixing it up by cycling to work, or even going for a walk on your lunch break. It’ll all help.

Social Norms

When you spend time with your friends, what do you do? Perhaps more often than not, you go to a bar, where you’ll consume a few alcoholic drinks. Indeed, if you’re a social person, then you might be doing this multiple times a week. But studies have shown that there is no longer a safe amount of alcohol; it’s all damaging. Even if you’re not feeling the effects of alcohol, it’ll be having an impact. Most of us only drink so much because it is so widely accepted, so it’s important to remember that there are other options. There are plenty of delicious non-alcoholic options out there, for example.

Your Relationships

We like to think that the people we’re in a relationship with — be it our friends, partners, or family — will want what’s best for us, but this isn’t always the case. Sometimes, they can have a detrimental effect on not only the quality of our lives but our health. Eventually, the stress of living in what is essentially an abusive arrangement will take its toll. Of course, you won’t always know when you’re in an abusive relationship, not straight away, anyway. It’s always important to be aware of the signs, and once you are aware, to take steps to put it behind you. There’s a lot of help out there, from narcissistic abuse recovery to therapy, that can help you. Over time, you’ll notice that your health improves, too.

Your Sleeping Issues

The more energy we have, the better our bodies are able to stay healthy. Alas, if you’re unable to rest, then you’ll find it difficult to stay at your healthiest. There’s been a sharp rise in sleep issues in recent years, and while the odd sleepless night won’t have too much of an impact, if it goes on for a long period, then your health will suffer. As such, it’s worthwhile figuring out how to improve your sleeping habits. Sometimes it’s just the small things that make it difficult — too much coffee and screen time are two of the biggest causes.

Lack of Nature

We’ve been pushed inside over the past century. More of us than ever are living in cities, and while there are advantages to this style of living, it’s just a fact that it makes nature more difficult to come by. And it has a negative impact — or rather, we could reduce some of the bad aspects of our health if we made a habit of going for a hike every once in a while. Studies have shown that just fifteen minutes spent in nature is enough to give our mood a boost. And of course, it helps physically too — you’ll exert a lot of energy just by going for a long walk or cycle in the outdoors.

Your Diet

Everyone knows that what we eat has a huge impact on our health. Indeed, what you put into your body is essentially the cornerstone of a healthy body and mind. But it’s not just avoiding fast food that you should be thinking about when it comes to your diet. A lot of the foods that we imagine are good for us can turn out to be anything but healthy. It’s recommended that you take the time to prepare meals using high-quality, fresh ingredients. You’ll be giving your body the essential minerals and nutrients that it needs to be at its best.

Your Social Media

The internet has done a lot of good for the world, but it hasn’t all been rosy and perfect, and it’s important that we’re aware of the things that can bring us down. Social media, for example, is fine in small doses, but if you’re endlessly scrolling, then there could be an issue. Aside from the fact that it can make you spend a lot of time just sitting down, studies have shown that it can have a negative influence on our mental health. And if our body is going to be healthy, then our mind needs to be, too. Try reducing the time you spend on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.