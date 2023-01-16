These kitchen design tips will make your life better 

kitchen warehouse ltd https://kitchenwarehouseltd.com/

If you’re wondering how a better-designed kitchen will save your life, keep reading because we’ve got some essential tips. Whether you already have a kitchen or plan to renovate it, you must have two things in mind: functionality and beauty. For further research, you can look up Japandi kitchen design, a mix of Japanese and Scandinavian interior design features.

To make your kitchen look tidier, it’s important for the space to be comfortable enough, adapted to your needs, and functional so that you don’t have time to leave clutter around the house. At the same time, besides purpose, your kitchen should have a pleasant aesthetic so it doesn’t feel dreadful sitting there, cooking or cleaning up.

This article briefly touches on tips you absolutely need to make your life easier in the kitchen, so keep reading.

Smart storage

Smart storage isn’t only about having enormous white cupboards and drawers all over the kitchen. Properly organizing your cutlery and accessories means placing them according to where and how often you use them. That means you need a strict delimitation between the spaces in the kitchen so that you spend less time searching for what you need. But you may also consider future occurrences, such as plans to move with someone or a kid coming on the way, so it’s always best to be one step ahead.

For example, it would be best to have your most essential ingredients next to the stove or have particular storage space for things you rarely use but are still necessary. You can take advantage of tall rooms and install additional storage space so that you can have plenty of room for your essentials below the storage. In Japanese homes, a kitchen appliance shelf slides away bulkier products, so they’re out of the way when you’re not using them, and their houses are specially designed with space-saving features, so you might want to look that up.

Consider installing a kitchen island

If you’re part of a bigger family, you know the struggle of keeping everything in order while cooking. The solution to your problems would be a kitchen island in the middle of the kitchen, which creates a central hub in your kitchen that you can use for preparing food and storage. If you’re on a budget, you could look for cheaper units provided by kitchen warehouse ltd and complete your kitchen with an affordable island, which can also:

Add seating options for when you have guests over;

Create a more defined space that you can clean more easily;

However, before installing a kitchen island, you need to consider the downsides too:

The island might be challenging to vent, requiring special wiring and plumbing;

It might exceed your budget since kitchen islands are pretty costly;

It may disrupt the room flow;

But there are more types of kitchen islands that you may want to install, such as:

A bi-level kitchen island with seating;

A kitchen island with a raised bar;

A circular kitchen island;

Embrace colours

There’s nothing wrong with a minimalist design for your kitchen, but sometimes people tend to use only white, grey, or beige colors for their kitchens. We know that inside the kitchen, there’s a lot of steam that can damage the walls and the color too, but you should still approach a more colorful style for your kitchen.

For example, according to 2023 kitchen trends, you should try painting your kitchen warmer colors, such as organic (green, saturated beige, and terracotta-colored fronts) and saturated ones (dark greens, charcoal greys, and deep blues). However, you can choose whatever colors you like, but mind the combinations, because if you do it right, your kitchen’s look will naturally create a flow and become cozy.

Layer up lighting

Nothing says functional and beautiful more than layered lighting. Besides natural sunlight, which is essential for keeping your kitchen illuminated and dry, you should also keep an eye for layered lighting designs because they can make a considerable difference between a dull kitchen and a welcoming one.

There are three types of lighting that you need to consider: ambient light for overall illumination, task lighting for worktops, and accent lighting for highlighting a unique feature of your room, such as plants or special designs.

In addition to your main lighting set-up, you could also install the following:

Targeted task lighting, such as under cabinet lights, guidance lights, table lamps, and bollard lights;

Lighting in glass cabinetry by installing colored LEDs;

Strip lighting around the underside of your kitchen island;

Plinth lighting is excellent if you want to create a relaxing atmosphere;

Choose smart appliances

Depending on the number of members that live in the house, you may want to get as many smart appliances as possible because they help you have an easier life. These products are built to work efficiently, are easy to clean, and can be transported from one space to another without much fuss. At the same time, they’re environmentally safe, so you’re not affecting the environment or contributing to health problems.

Some of these smart appliances include the following:

Steam ovens are one of the fastest ways to cook healthy meals since the steam helps preserve the food’s moisture and nutrients;

Rice cookers are the easiest ways to cook rice and are also pretty simple to clean;

An air fryer can also help you cook delicious food without using too much oil;

A pressure cooker is essential for when you’re having a planned party and need to cook delicious meals;

It’s best to look for eco-friendly appliances that reduce energy and water consumption, besides the environmental impact. Although these products can cost a little bit more, they can last longer and are more efficient.

Bottom line

When designing your kitchen, you may get overwhelmed and leave it just as you received it, but you can increase its functionality and make it the perfect kitchen. You can do this by having smart appliances that are easy to clean, enough space for your products and even a kitchen island.