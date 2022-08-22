The e- scooter craze: what is it and why are women loving it?

In the past few years, the world has seen a sudden craze for electric scooters. These battery-powered vehicles have gained sudden popularity, especially among young women, and are seen as convenient, fun, and a cool way to get around town. Globally, the US takes the lead with the largest e- scooter market, followed by Europe and then China. This leaves one question though, what is an e-scooter, and why are these vehicles so popular, especially among young women? For everything you need to know, keep reading.

What are e- scooters and how do they work?

An e-scooter, or electric scooter, looks like a regular scooter except that it is equipped with a motor that makes the scooter electric. This scooter works by sending a signal to the battery that will then release power when the throttle is pressed. The battery of the e-scooter sends power to the scooter’s motor (motors in some cases) through a series of wires and the motors will then move the wheels of the scooter which will move it forward. When it comes to who can ride an e-scooter, the age limit is 12 years old however some rental companies require drivers to be between the ages of 16 and 18 years old. E- Scooters can only be ridden on public roads if rented as part of trials backed by the government. Private e-scooters are not allowed on public roads, pavements, or cycle lanes, only on private land. When it comes to the benefits of riding an e-scooter, there are many. For one, it is a more sustainable form of transport with a cheaper purchase cost. E- Scooters are also easier to store and are a simple form of transportation. The highest quality e- scooters on the market can be found on Official Hoverboard and these scooters are proven to be the most durable. Using an e-scooter is super easy, simply follow these 7 easy steps:

Place an e-scooter on a flat paved sidewalk or road. Lift the kickstand Put yourself in a kick scooter stance Put your strongest leg into the deck of the scooter Hold the throttle steadily Rotate the handlebars to turn directions Use brakes to stop

Why are women loving them so much and what are the benefits of using them?

Surveys show that women are using e-scooters much more than men are and this can be linked to the fact that scooters are safer and easier to ride on sidewalks as opposed to bikes. This allows women to avoid riding their scooters in traffic which boosts personal safety. Besides safety, women gravitate towards the fact that these vehicles are sustainable, easy to use, easy to store, cheaper, and fun. If you want to ensure maximum safety on your e-scooter, ensure the following:

Always wear protective gear. Avoid slippery surfaces. Do not drink and drive. Be conscious of your surroundings. Know the basics of riding your e-scooters.

It’s also important that you choose the right e- scooter so when considering which scooter to buy, consider the following factors:

Range of the scooter E-scooter motor size Tires Suspension Breaks Maximum speed Waterproofing

How can you get started with e – scooters if you’re interested in trying them out yourself?

If e-scooters sound like something you would like to invest in, you should first do some research to familiarize yourself with any basic laws and regulations surrounding e-scooters in your country. You then need to research e-scooters and determine what the right one for you is. Safety is another thing that’s important so to ensure maximum safety, invest in safety gear and learn the basics of an e-scooter. It’s also best to practice a lot to get comfortable in the vehicle. Overall, you’ll enjoy a fun and convenient way of getting around that is cost-effective and sustainable. To maintain your e-scooter, make sure you clean your e-scooter, lubricate all the moving parts, check your brakes, take care of your battery, and always check the cables and fasteners.

Are there any potential drawbacks to using e-scooters, if so, what are they?

If not used properly, e- scooters can be dangerous and these vehicles might not be suited for all types of terrain. Finally, e- scooters can be a massive expense when it comes to maintenance and repairing so consider this before purchasing.