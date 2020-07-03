COVID-19 may have put social activities like eating out on pause, but that doesn’t mean you can’t replicate five-star meals at home. Quarantine is the perfect time to learn some new moves in the kitchen, especially ones that won’t break the bank!

Who better to help the Bauce woman navigate her way in the kitchen than New Orleans’s own Chef Ashley Jonique! She has served celebrities such as Mona Scott Young, Missy Elliot, Niecy Nash, and the late Nipsey Hussle, to name a few.

Before cooking anything for yourself or family, she suggests that sanitization precautions be taken more seriously than ever. Ashely prefers transferring all boxed foods to containers or food storage bags. With produce, her recommendation is washing food with water only and drying with paper towels before storing properly.

“The only thing you should be washing with soap is your hands before prepping any meals. Soap and bleach do not belong on food in any manner,” said Ashley.

Without further ado, here a three easy and “Chef Ashley approved” recipes you can create at home on a budget for your family!

Sweet Potato Maque Choux

(Serves 4 people)

Ingredients:

½ diced red bell pepper

½ diced green bell pepper

Half diced onion

1 ½ cup of broccoli or broccolini

¼ cup of brown sugar

¼ cup olive oil.

Salt (to taste)

Pinch of garlic powder

Tablespoon of Cajun seasoning

Honey of your choice

Directions:

Boil diced sweet potatoes for 5 minutes. Drain in colander and let them totally cool off. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a medium sized bowl, Toss all ingredients (except honey) together and place onto a baking pan. Drizzle honey over the potato mixture and roast (bake uncovered) for 15-20 mins. To make it an entree bowl you can mix it with cooked quinoa!

They Ain’t Ready Spaghetti

(Serves 4 people)

Ingredients:

16oz of dry pasta

5 cups of water

Salt of your choice

¼ cup of sliced onion

¼ cup sun-dried tomatoes

1 can of fire-roasted tomatoes

1 cup of sliced mushrooms

½ cup sliced Green Bell Pepper

2 cups of fresh spinach

1 tsp fresh garlic

Fresh basil (sliced for garnish and aromatic flair)

1 cup of parmesan cheese

Directions:

Bring water to a boil in a medium sized skillet. ADD ALL INGREDIENTS with only a half cup of cheese. Turn down temperature to medium high with the lid on and stir every two minutes to make sure the pasta doesn’t stick together. Cook until pasta is all done. Turn your burner off and sprinkle the other half of cheese and cover for 5 minutes. Plate then top with fresh basil for even more flavor!

Grab and Geaux Fruit Syrup

(Serves 2 people)

Ingredients:

¼ honey

1/8 cup of brown sugar

1 juiced lime

1 tablespoon of tajin

Directions:

Whisk all ingredients together and pour over any diced fruit of your choice!

For more quarantine recipes, follow Chef Ashley Jonique on Instagram @letdatgirlcook.