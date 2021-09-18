Stuck on how to add music to video? Try these simple steps

In Hollywood, there’s a phrase “Sound Is 50% of the Movie”. This works the same way with feature films as it does with home movies and marketing content. Music and sound are key for making content that is engaging.

For personal videos, music helps impress your friends and family. No-one wants to sit and watch a silent slideshow. For business and marketing videos, the inclusion of music helps businesses form an emotional connection with their audience, strengthening a brand image.

Are you unsure on how to add music to video? Not to worry, it’s not as difficult as it sounds. we’ve identified the easiest method for adding music tracks to your videos.

That method is called Flixier. Flixier is an online video editor that works straight out of your browser. You can use it to easily add music to videos or images.

Here’s how to use Flixier to add music to any video clip or image.

Step 1: Create a Flixier Account

For those who do not mind video watermarks, Flixier is free to try. The tier allows you to export up to 10 minutes of video per month in 720p.

Heavier users and businesses would prefer to upgrade to the Creator tier. This unlocks 300 minutes of render time per month and HD 1080p without watermarks for $10 a month.

Visit editor.flixier.com to begin using the web app once you’ve signed up and created an account.

Step 2: Create a Project

Next, we’ll need to create a new project. This will create the workspace in which to create your video masterpiece. Go ahead and select New Project.

This should open up the timeline view.

Step 3: Import your Video Clip

Click the Import button under the Personal Library tab. This will open the import video dialog box.

Video can be imported in a few different ways. The media file can be uploaded from your device or dragged and dropped into your browser window. The video URL can also be used to upload straight from YouTube and Zoom. Select your chosen video and hit Import.

The video will now appear in your Personal Library. Drag and drop the video clip onto your timeline. You can click and drag the ends of the video clip to trim it.

Step 4: Add your Music or Sounds

Now it’s time to add your chosen music track. You can upload any audio track from your desktop or even import tracks from Soundcloud.

Once you’ve uploaded an audio file, it will be ready to insert in your Personal Library. Drag and drop this file onto a new audio track and reposition it to where you like.

Step 5: Export

And that’s it, the chosen music track has been added to your video. You can use Flixier to adjust the track volume if needed. Once you’re happy with your masterpiece, it’s time to save it to your device.

Hit Export in the top-right of the window to export your video. You can save the video directly to your hard drive or even upload directly to YouTube, Vimeo, or Facebook.

It’s that easy! That’s how to add music to any videousing Flixier.









