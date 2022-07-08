6 Ways To Burn More Calories

If you’re looking to lose weight and tone up, burning more calories is a healthy way to do so, especially when combined with a healthy diet, and actually, burning more calories each day is a lot easier than you might think.

Obviously, increasing the amount of exercise you do is the best and most obvious way to burn more calories, but it is not the only one, as you will see below.

1. Exercising in nature

Exercising is a sure-fire way to burn more calories, but did you know that exercising in the great outdoors could help you to burn even more? When you run on uneven terrain, as you often do when working out in nature, your body has to work harder to keep you upright and moving, which means the calorie burn can be significantly higher than running on a treadmill, for example.

2. Fidget

People who fidget naturally nrn more calories than those who do not – in fact, they can burn up to 600 more calories each day just sitting around – so whether you invest in a fidget spinner or just take the tie to move around more when you are sitting watching TV, you can definitely burn more calories by having ants in your pants, metaphorically speaking, of course.

3. Wear ankle weights

Whether you are walking or running, wearing ankle weights will help you to burn more calories by adding to your load and increasing your resistance, Add weighted wristbands and a weighted best, and you could burn a ton more calories everywhere you go.

4. Stand

Instead of sitting at your desk all day, stand instead. Standing desks are becoming more common in offices across the nation and they can help you to stay fit and healthy by burning a couple of extra calories for every 15 minutes spent standing. This may not seem like a lot but over the course of a year it will add up, and there are so many other health benefits, from better posture to a longer lifespan, that come with standing more often, that it is definitely worth it.

5. Take the stairs

It’s an obvious one, but if you take the stairs instead of taking the elevator at every chance you get, you will burn more calories. In fact, you can burn between 5 and 11 calories for every minute you spend climbing the stairs, and over the course of a year, that can add up to a whole lot. You can bet your legs will look so much better for it too.

6. Cook

Cooking your meals fresh is not only a good way to save calories but you could also burn as many as 100 calories for every 30 minutes spent in the kitchen too!

As you can see, there are so many fun and surprising ways to burn more calories in your day that it should be easy for you to incorporate one or two of them and that is sure to lead to a healthier, happier you.