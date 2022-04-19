A good night’s sleep is integral to your overall health. When you prioritize a good night’s sleep, your body is able to recover from the previous day and help you get refreshed for the night. While many people understand the importance of good sleep, they fail to understand how heavily it impacts various aspects of your life. When you don’t get enough sleep, it can have a negative impact on your mental health, which can then exacerbate into into physical health complications.

Still, in a modern work culture where people are expected to be “logged on” constantly, it’s difficult to change your pattern of behavior and prioritize sleep. This is especially true when you don’t understand the true implications that bad sleep can have on your health.

But improving your sleep routine doesn’t have to be as difficult as you might imagine. Making small and steady changes to your sleep schedule can create a beneficial pattern. With that in mind, here are a few simple things you can do to improve your sleep routine:

Eliminate/Reduce Blue Light

While blue light from digital devices don’t pose a serious risk to your eye health, they do produce a high amount of light that create other risks. The structure of your eye is equipped to protect you from certain kinds of light, but it does not keep out blue light.

This means you’re exposed to a lot of blue light, both from the sun and mobile, laptop, tablet, and other screens. Research has shown that people exposed to high levels of blue light blink less often then normal, which leads to digital eye strain due to less moisture.

Fortunately, there are a few ways that you can reduce the amount of blue light you absorb. One way is to use blue light filter for iPad or other devices you use. These filters greatly reduce the amount of blue light you’re exposed to from your tech devices.

Incorporate Physical Activity Into Your Daily Routine

Exercising at the right time can help you sleep better at night. There are two primary reasons that exercise helps with sleep; it releases endorphins in the body and raises your core body temperature. Several studies have found a correlation between aerobic exercise and sleep.

Ultimately, exercise helps decompress the mind and stabilize your mood, where are important cognitive processes that allow your body to transition to sleep with greater ease. You’ll need to trial and error exercise routines that work for you. Many people find that exercising too close to bedtime doesn’t help, while others don’t feel a difference. Find an exercise routine that works for you and stick to it.

Practice Breathing Exercises for Sleep

Breathing exercises can help calm your mind and put you in state of relaxation for bed. Breathing activities can help you reduce the anxiety and stress you may tend to experience right before bed. Of course, there are many different breathing exercises you can try to see what works best for you. It’s important that as you try various breathing exercises, you give yourself the time to explore how they impact you. It takes time to get outside of your head and focus on the breathing task at hand. Keep trying—even when you don’t feel as though it’s working.

Pay Attention to Your Diet

Your diet has a direct impact on your ability to sleep well. Certain foods and drinks will influence the quality of your sleep, so it’s important to take a step back and think about what you consume throughout the day, and particularly right before bed. A balanced diet that consists of vegetables and fruits that provide the recommended dosage of daily vitamins can help you feel refreshed right before you lay down.

High-carbohydrate meals can negatively impact your sleep because, although they’ll make you feel drowsy, they tend to keep you up throughout the night, which means you aren’t getting a full night’s sleep. Take a look at this list of great foods and drinks to have right before bed.









