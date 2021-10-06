Relocating for Work: 4 Things to Do After Moving (To Help Settle In)

of as you move. You’ll want to make sure you’re getting everything done as you settle into your new home and your new job.

Yet, some of these tiny details can be easy to overlook if you’re focused on other things. That’s why we’re here to help!

We’ve put together a list of everything you need to help settle into your new job and new home. Be sure to keep reading for our guide to four things to do after relocating for work.

1. Do a Deep Clean

Moving into a new home is thrilling, yet it can be messy. One of the first things you’ll want to check off your list is deep cleaning.

You’ll find that deep cleaning your new house is easier before you start bringing in boxes and furniture. Be sure to grab the mop and broom and get to the cleaning before the moving van gets there.

2. Make the Switch

One thing you’ll want to check when moving into your new home is that it has solar energy. Did you know Duke Energy offers a rebate anywhere between $4,800 and $6,000 when you make the switch? You can even get more money back from tax credits.

You’ll want to look into making the switch when settling in so you can start saving money in your new house. It is a win-win situation for you and your community.

3. Make Friends

Relocating for a job can be lonely if you don’t have friends or family in the area. One of the first things to do after moving is to start networking and making friends.

Whether you look for friends in your neighborhood or friends you work with, you should try to find people you get along with outside of your job.

Be sure to take advantage of gatherings at work or in your community. They can be a great place to find people who have things in common with you.

4. Create a Checklist

When you’re moving to a new city for a new job, there are going to be a lot of things you want to accomplish. Before it is too late, you should sit down and make a checklist of everything you need to get done.

Be sure to use our list to get started and add your own things to your checklist. Whether it has to do with moving into your new house or things for work, be sure to write them down somewhere so you don’t forget.

Relocating for Work and Settling In

When you’re relocating for work and settling in, it can be difficult to remember everything you must complete. That’s why you need to use our guide to remember all the tiny details you might forget.

You’ll find it will be easier to transition into your new job and settle into your new home with our help.

