How To Unwind After A Stressful Day at Work

For career-driven women it can be hard to switch off after a day of striving to achieve your goals, but if you don’t take the time to unwind and relax you will find yourself burning-out before you’ve got to where you want to be. Here are some ideas on how to make the most of your downtime so that you’re refreshed and ready to go each morning.

Exercise

Exercise is a fantastic way to unwind. Not only does it take your mind off the stresses of the day, but it also releases endorphins which can give you that much-needed boost of energy. You could even try a new workout routine such as bodybuilding. If you are interested in bodybuilding and you want to take it that bit further, you might be interested to learn about catabolism. Set yourself some goals as it can be beneficial for your state of mind to have projects outside of work to focus on too. A healthier body makes for a healthier mind and you’ll reap the benefits of a regular exercise routine in your career.

Manage Expectations

There can be so many demands on your time that it can be so difficult to actually find the time to relax. Start to manage the expectations of others and set some boundaries. Schedule in plenty of time for self-care and stick to your plan so that people start to have realistic expectations of when you’ll be free to socialize. This way, you won’t be agreeing to plans than having to disappoint people when you realize you just don’t have the energy.

Disconnect

If you have electronic devices at home it can be tempting to finish off an email or add ideas to a plan for work, so it is crucial that you switch off from all distractions in order to fully focus on making sure you get your downtime. You can also find yourself spending an entire evening responding to texts and answering calls on your phone or being distracted by social media, which is another reason to disconnect from your devices.

Have a Bath

A warm bath or shower can help to ease your muscles and really help you to relax. Baths in particular are known for being a great way to unwind from the stresses of the day.

Hobbies

Indulge in your hobbies to make sure you broaden your mind past the one-dimensional nature of being career-obsessed. Listen to music, read a book or watch your favorite TV show.

Sleep

This is a crucial one; without sleep, your mind will be functioning on a fraction of its potential which will have negative consequences at work. Go to bed at a reasonable time so that you can settle into the new environment. Lower the lights and read a book to slow your mind down.

Friends and Family

Scheduling in time to visit friends and family can be incredibly rewarding. Have fun and connect to those you love and feel a sense of fulfillment and contentment that you can take with you into the next day.

Many people feel guilty for taking the time to relax and unwind but it can be incredibly beneficial for your career to spend your free time in this way. It helps you to keep a clear mind ready for inspiration and new ideas and helps you to feel happy and fulfilled.