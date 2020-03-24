5 Amazing Raw Foods That Can Improve Your Brain And Memory

The food we eat influences our body’s appearance, but what we don’t see is the way it impacts our brain. Lots of products that we usually cook can be consumed raw, yielding more benefits for our health and overall wellbeing. In this article, we are going to talk about some excellent nutritious foods that can and should be consumed raw for the most benefit.

Some students struggle with their exams more than others and we think we know why. Did you know that the brain uses 20% of the calories that we eat? Putting the right foods in our bodies is detrimental not only for our looks but also for the proper brain functioning. Let’s take a closer look at the foods that affect our brain the most.



Seeds and Nuts

Seeds and nuts are the essential components of a raw diet. They are loaded with protein, contain omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids, and are high in fiber, antioxidants, and vitamins such as E, B1, B2, B3. The nutrients compound can vary from one nut or seed to another, but the majority of nuts and seeds you can find at your local store are a good supplement.



Try incorporating a handful of walnuts into your breakfast and you will feel the energy boost a cup of coffee can never replace. Nuts can also make an excellent mid-day snack, and seeds can be added to practically anything. Top salads or main dishes with some chia, flax or sunflower seeds for that healthy boost. The perfect daily dose is about one-fourth of a cup.



If you think you've tried everything, but that essay you have due tomorrow is just impossible, try https://essayservice.com/. No nut can write a paper for you, regardless of how much you eat it. Besides, too many nuts can be harmful. Because of the high-calorie content and small size, you can overeat without noticing. But excessive amounts can lead to a rise in cholesterol and weight gain.



Mint

Although it is a highly uncommon recipe ingredient, one-third of a cup of mint is rich in fiber, vitamin A and antioxidants. You might be more used to seeing it as a spice, but it can make a great salad base. Slice some raw zucchini, add mint, drizzle with olive oil and lemon juice. This delicious, fresh salad takes less than 20 minutes to make and is packed with nutrients.



According to a recent study, a mere scent of mint can sharpen your brain. The participants were subjected to the mint aroma, which enhanced their memory and sped up the cognition. Next time you are doing your homework, consider dropping some peppermint essential oil to an oil lamp and prepare to reap the benefits.



Broccoli

This vegetable is packed with potassium and choline, which can positively impact memory, as well as vitamins A, C, and K that improve brain function. It also contains sulforaphane, which has been proven to prevent cancer, and combats inflammation. In other words, broccoli is a superfood and you might be missing out.



Unlike popular belief, it can be consumed raw, but on one condition. You should eat it raw if you don’t have a sensitive stomach or irritable bowel syndrome. The same goes for cauliflower and brussels sprouts, simply put, they can make you gassy. But if that has never been an issue for you, try drizzling the broccoli florets with olive oil, lemon juice, or make a homemade ranch dressing.



Blueberries

Berries are generally good for your brain. They contain high levels of antioxidants, as well as flavonoids, which positively impact our brain and nervous system. Blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, and strawberries all can boost your brain performance, as well as prevent some conditions associated with aging.



Making a smoothie in the morning is a great way to lift your energy levels and get your brain going. Adding some seeds to it will make the drink even healthier. Although it’s best to be consumed immediately, you can still pack your smoothie to enjoy during a lunch break. Berries can also make an excellent ingredient in salads or desserts.



Avocado

Avocados have become the most sought-for product in the last couple of decades. Everybody loves it, and for a good reason. This egg-looking fruit is loaded with unsaturated fats, which maintain the flexibility of your cell membrane, and monounsaturated fatty acids that protect brain cells. It has lots of other benefits and nutrients, such as potassium and fiber. It can also lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels.



Besides, it can be added to practically anything – put it on a toast and enjoy your sandwich, mix it with some tuna and get a healthy and delicious spread, mash it with tomatoes and have some guacamole. It’s delicious, versatile, and high in nutrients, isn’t it all you need from food?



Final Words

Whether you have decided to incorporate more raw foods into your diet, or you want to quit applying heat to your food altogether, make sure to talk to your dietitian. A dietitian will ensure that you are getting enough nutrients because no matter how much brain-boosting vitamins you consume, your body will not function properly without a well-balanced diet.