Questions to Ask Before Choosing an Attorney for Your Car Accident Case

Being injured in a serious car accident is overwhelming for most victims. Individuals may not know about their rights or be aware of the steps involved in pursuing a claim. Hiring an attorney is essential for learning this information.

Questions to Ask an Attorney

When individuals are attempting to find a car accident attorney, they need to meet different lawyers for consultation appointments right away. The following information offers insight so injured victims will have an idea of some questions they can ask a lawyer. Asking these questions will arm individuals will the information they need to make a wise decision when hiring a lawyer.

What area of law do you represent? Individuals need to be aware of the types of legal cases the lawyer handles. Although just about any lawyer may be able to handle the victim’s case, hiring a lawyer who has worked with car accident claims is wise.

Will you be the attorney working on the case? In law firms with multiple attorneys, potential clients need to ask who will be working on their cases. An injured victim has the right to know if multiple attorneys will provide work on the case so they will know who to go to for answers to their questions and other assistance.

Is the case a strong one? Injured victims need to know if their cases are going to stand up in court. Is there ample evidence? Does the attorney believe there will be no issues holding the at-fault driver responsible?

What will be the charges for the legal services? An injured victim must be aware of the fee schedule before hiring an attorney. Many attorneys offer contingency agreements for their injured clients. Contingency simply means the individual will not owe any fees unless their case is won. If their case is won, the injured party will owe a certain percentage of their awarded compensation to the attorney.

How long will the case take? Injured victims often want to know how long they can expect their cases to take before being resolved. While the attorney cannot give specific information, they can often give timeframe information that allows the injured victim to know what to expect.

What can be done to improve the chances of a win? The attorney should be able to provide ample information to help the injured victim understand how to improve their chances of a win. Many injured victims find hiring an attorney helps them receive more compensation than they would by acting alone.

Schedule a Consultation Appointment with the Attorney

After a serious car accident, one of the first things victims must do is schedule a consultation appointment with the attorney. This appointment allows the injured victim to discuss the details of their case, ask questions, and provide evidence.

Hiring an attorney ensures the rights of an injured party are protected at all times. Injured victims will find the attorney becomes their advocate. The goal of the attorney will be to get the highest level of compensation allowed under the law for the client.

The statute of limitations varies in each state. This statute limits the amount of time a person has to file a lawsuit. Waiting past this time could result in a person losing out on their ability to seek fair compensation for their damages. Now is the time to get started on the process.









