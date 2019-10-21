Our hair is our crowning glory. Hairstyling is an art itself and a form of self-expression. Having nice hair can also define our facial features and assets. That is why we have to take care of our hair to improve our looks and to boost our confidence.

However, our hair is prone to damage and hair fall depending on how we take care of it — or not at all. On the one hand, there are some situations wherein hair fall may be inevitable, such as hormonal changes or due to medical treatments. On the other hand, there are many things that can be done, such as using moringa oil for hair loss prevention.

Causes and forms of hair loss

There are many reasons a lot of people are afflicted with hair loss. On the one hand, it may be due to a medical condition such as scalp infections or alopecia areata. Such medical conditions can affect the scalp, hence affecting healthy hair growth. On the other hand, it can also be due to hormonal changes due to pregnancy or stress.

Other reasons for hair loss may be due to your genes. As mentioned, it can also be due to a medical condition, treatment, hormonal changes, or stress. Even how you use hair products and hair care routine can also inadvertently cause hair loss such as pulling your hair when combing or brushing.

Other than those, hair loss can occur depending on your hair care routine. If there is sudden hair loss that is more frequent than usual, it may be a good idea to see a doctor. Among common forms of hair loss include:

Hair thinning, which affect both men and women especially as they age

Balding or patchy spots on the scalp, although it may also occur in eyebrows or beard

Sudden hair loss, which can cause panic especially when you see a lot of hair strands on your brush or on your shower drain

Hair loss due to ringworms, which should be treated immediately

In most cases, your hair grows back after losing hair for some time. However, it is best to follow these tips to lessen or avoid hair loss altogether.

1. Do not shower with hot water. Hot showers can cause dry and inflamed scalp. Apparently, scalp inflammation can affect the hair follicles resulting in slow hair growth and thinning hair.

2. Check the ingredients. A lot of hair products contain chemicals such as parabens and sulfate that can affect hair growth and cause dry hair. As much as possible, avoid using too many hair styling products and frequent shampooing.

3. Use a wide-toothed comb. As much as possible, use a wide-toothed comb especially when combing wet hair. It prevents tugging your hair and causing hair loss.

4. Let your hair breathe. Try letting your hair down once in a while from hair styling products and tight hairstyles. Otherwise, these can also result in hair loss.

5. Get a hair and scalp massage. You can use moringa oil to massage your scalp. It can help in stimulating blood circulation and promote hair growth.

These are only some of the best tips to remember to lessen or avoid hair loss. It is also important to have a healthy lifestyle to ensure overall health and wellness.