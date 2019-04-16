10 Podcasts That Will Teach You About Making Money, Saving And Investing

Does the thought of “financial podcasts” launch you into a nostalgic vision of college: a boring lecture from your macroeconomics professor, coupled with accountant jargon and ridiculously color-coordinated excel spreadsheets? While I’m sure this is a common feeling, it’s time to curb the flashback and get serious about your financial status. Here is a list of money management podcasts that won’t leave you snoozing behind the wheel.



If You Want To Make Money

1. The Side Hustle School podcast is a podcast by Chris Guillebeau, who is a New York Times Best Selling Author; author of “Side Hustle”. On the podcast, Chris tells stories of people who have created income streams from their side hustles. If you need to make extra money, this show is really inspiring. It also inspired my first book, “From Side Hustle to Success”.

2. The Side Hustle Show is a podcast about business ideas for part-time entrepreneurs and side hustlers. The show gives tips and ideas to start and grow a profitable business. You’ll learn about business, marketing, sales, websites, social media, and much more. If you have any desire to make more money, this is a great podcast to start with.

3. The BiggerPockets podcast is a real estate investing and wealth building show. The show features hundreds of real estate investors and entrepreneurs talking about their failures, successes, motivations, and lessons learned along the way about their real estate and wealth journeys.

If You Want To Eliminate Debt

4. The Millennial Money podcast is a podcast by Shannah Compton Game, a certified financial planner, author, and financial strategist. She tackles all things money, including budgeting, savings, student loans, investing, career, and more.



5. The Budgetnista is the founder of the LIVE RICHER Challenge. She is also is the bestselling author of the books, The One Week Budget, and Live Richer Challenge. She and her financial advice have been featured on major outlets like Good Morning America, The Today Show, PBS, Time, The New York Times, Reuters, ESSENCE Magazine, Forbes, and Fox Business. You can listen to her Brown and Ambition podcast to gain tips on investing and getting out of debt.



6. The Dave Ramsey Show is a radio show where Dave talks to people who call in about getting out of debt and turning their finances around. It’s on M-F from 2pm-5pm, and you can also grab the episodes on whatever podcast app you use like Spotify or Apple.



If You Want To Invest

7. Hedge fund manager and best-selling author Phil Town and his daughter, Danielle Town, helm the InvestED Podcast podcast by diving deep into the topic of bigwigs and their investment strategies. Anyone who wants the inside line on how to make the stock market work for you, take note.



8. In the We Study Billionaires podcast, investor hosts Preston Pysh and Stig Brodersen scan the numbers and dig through the practices of top investors like Warren Buffett and Ray Dalio, then teach you how to do the same – if it’s on a (much) smaller scale.



If You’re A Millennial

9. Planet Money is an NPR segment and podcast that has a way of turning even the most complex or mind-numbing facets of economics into clear, often fun explanations about how money rules our world. And at just 15 to 30 minutes long, I promise your eyes won’t glaze over during the lessons.

10. Millennial women are living in a whole new age of opportunity for wealth, and they’ll have to deal with unique challenges not covered before. In Mo’ Money podcast, host and accredited Canadian financial adviser Jessica Moorhouse navigates general financial topics with natural appeal to female strivers like her.