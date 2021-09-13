Moving To Charleston, South Carolina: A Guide For First-Time Home Buyers

Deciding on the location of your next home can be difficult. Do you stick with somewhere nearby? Or perhaps the next town over? What about moving to another state altogether? Sometimes though, our hand is forced, and we have to move somewhere for work or other responsibilities. However, you may be one of the lucky ones and get to move somewhere like the glorious Charleston in South Carolina. Whether you’re searching for your next home destination, or have already decided on this great location, we’re here to tell you why Charleston is a fantastic place to live, especially as a first-time home buyer.

What Is The Weather Like?



Moving to a location with blisteringly hot weather may seem like a great idea at the time, and definitely is enjoyable for a couple of weeks, but for many people, especially young professionals that need to focus on their work, extreme temperatures can be unbearable at times. Heatwaves are great for vacations, sitting on the beach without a care in the world, but not when you have things to do. Luckily, Charleston benefits from a sub-tropical climate which provides pleasant sunshine for a majority of the year, while not making you feel as though you’re living in a furnace. When we say the weather on the coasts of South Carolina is mild, we don’t mean it in a boring sense. It’s incredibly pleasant and enjoyable, even in the wintertime although you may have to wear a sweater at most.

What Can You Do In Charleston?



There are so many activities and places to see in Charleston, no matter what type of person you are. Perhaps you’re a thrill-seeker, looking for some exciting water sport activities such as riding jet skis and surfing. Or if you’re looking for a more relaxed activity you could join one of the many golf clubs in the area. There’s something for everyone in Charleston, and that isn’t just limited to sporting activities. Bars, restaurants, clubs, and cafés dot the cityscape and waterfront, providing you with a perfect selection of places for coffee hangouts and exciting nights out.

What Are The People Like?



Southern hospitality is rife in South Carolina, and Charleston is no exception. If this isn’t something you’re used to, be prepared for smiles and friendly welcomes pretty much wherever you go. It won’t be long until you adopt this demeanor yourself and begin greeting everyone you see with a big smile. In fact, the people of Charleston are so good at making people feel welcome and wanted, that the city has been named as one of the happiest in the US. There isn’t really a better reason to move somewhere than that. This reputation also brings in plenty of tourists looking for that relaxing and friendly vacation spot where they can enjoy the sunshine without a worry.

What Is Charleston Known For?



This South Carolina port city is actually nicknamed The Holy City. It’s said that this is due to its historic tolerance of religions brought to the settlement by French, German, Irish and many other settlers, all following various different religious denominations. There are a multitude of different churches dedicated to different religious beliefs and was therefore named quite appropriately. The name Charleston actually comes from when King Charles II granted a settlement charter in the 1600s to his loyal friends. Known as Charles Town back then, the place grew into the metropolitan city it is today as people travelled from far and wide to lay down roots.

Choosing The Right Home



Now that you know a bit more about the city itself, searching for a home should be your next step. There are so many fantastic areas that you can choose to live, but there are things you need to consider when deciding on this. It’s important to do plenty of research as there are so many options out there as you can see from these homes for sale in Charleston. If you want to be right in the thick of it, you might consider living somewhere in the downtown area or Harleston Village. If you’re looking for a more laidback lifestyle, you could choose Grimball Gates, which is a gates community complete with over 90 acres of nature preserve. This is a great choice if you enjoy walking around in nature and enjoying the fresh and wild outdoors. If you prefer a more historic and also very affordable place to live, you might choose West Ashley, the oldest suburb in Charleston. This place is great for historic visits, as well as having great access to plenty of stores too.

List What You Want And Need In A House



It’s time to figure out exactly what you want from your new home. As a first-time buyer it’s important to be thorough here as there are lots of features that you can forget about during this often-overwhelming process. The thought of just getting onto the property ladder can cause you to make rash decisions so take your time and be as patient as possible. Make a list of everything you need, as well as everything you want. There should be no compromising on your needs, and this should dictate when a home is in the running to be your choice. You can then weigh up those finalists by seeing which one meets your wants the best. This is a great way to help you decide so stick to it where possible.

The Moving Process



Once you’ve chosen a home and the purchase is complete, the next stage is moving. It’s not the easiest task by far, but there are some methods in which you can simplify the whole procedure. If you’re doing your own packing and moving, you’ll want to spend plenty of time getting everything organized and sourcing some great guides for packing and moving. Our number one tip is to try to avoid the chaotic packing experience of just dumping everything into any box available. Instead, stack and divide your items to retain some balance in weight between your boxes. A box full of books for example might seem organised, but it’s going to get very heavy. Instead, pack entire rooms at a time, dividing item types equally between boxes.









