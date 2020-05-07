Plastic surgery often has a bad reputation. Depending on who you ask, people might say that it’s only for rich people or only for older men and women that aren’t comfortable with their appearance. In fact, some people might go as far as to say that plastic surgery is only for the vain and that you shouldn’t get it because it’s a waste of money and hides your natural beauty.

This article won’t get into the ethics of plastic surgery or anything deep–we’ll leave that up to you. Instead, we’ll be talking about some of the most common misconceptions about plastic surgery and its procedures and why it might be getting an underserved and harsh treatment from the general public.

Plastic surgery is only for women

There’s usually this idea that plastic surgery is only for women. However, that’s simply not true and never has been true. While plastic surgery is more popular among women, there is an increasing number of male patients. This is largely due to the stigma against plastic surgery disappearing. While many males in the past shunned the idea of changing their appearance with surgery, more men are accepting of it now than ever before. There are many procedures that are popular for both men and women and there are no limitations–it’s all about what the patient wants.

Having plastic surgery harms your body

Whether it’s facial plastic surgery, breast augmentation or even liposuction, cosmetic surgery can be performed on pretty much any part of your body. This can worry many people that aren’t familiar with the procedures, stating that plastic surgery will harm the body and cause damage to certain areas. This is generally because the media tends to highlight the bad cases, but they don’t talk about the millions of successful cases where patients have been incredibly happy with the results. This is just a matter of perspective and is one of the reasons why cosmetic surgery can often have a bad reputation. In reality, it’s just the way the media portrays it that makes it seem worse than it actually is.

You can achieve the same results by taking care of your body

While it’s true that a good diet, regular exercise, and taking great care of your body can produce excellent results, there are just some areas that only cosmetic surgery can change. Despite your best efforts, some areas of your body can only be changed with the help of surgery. This could be the shape of certain parts of your face or even the way your body distributes muscle and fat. At our core, everyone is different and even if we work really hard to achieve our ideal look, surgery is ultimately the only way to guarantee a specific appearance.

We hope that this article has given you a better understanding of plastic surgery. If it has changed your mind and you’re now considering plastic surgery in the future, we highly suggest that you do plenty of research before having anything done. This will give you more peace of mind and you’ll get a better understanding of what is possible with different procedures.

GET BAUCE ADVICE DELIVERED STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX We only roll with all-stars. Subscribe to our mailing list for info on new content, BAUCE events and premium offerings that will help you become a self-made woman. We don't do spam, sis. Name Name Your email johnsmith@example.com Submit Form is being submitted, please wait a bit.