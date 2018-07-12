5 Jewelry Staples Every BAUCE Woman Needs In Her Collection

You probably have a few staple items of clothing in your wardrobe which you turn to time and time again, but how about the items in your jewelry box? With a few well-chosen accessories, you can transform the look of a wide range of different outfits.

Of course, you have certain items which you may be wearing on a daily basis like engagement rings, but here we are going to be discussing a few of the other staples which you can bring out to help enhance a range of different outfit choices.

Diamond Studs

Simple, elegant and understated, diamond studs work for a variety of different occasions including evening events, day drinks or even just into work. In fact, you could never take these off if you really wanted!

A Bold Cuff Bracelet

Your wrists are the perfect place to wear something chunkier and a little bolder, and a cuff bracelet ticks all the boxes. You can wear it on its own or else stack it up with a number of other bracelets depending on the type of look that you are going for. If you are looking for an item which is very versatile, metal bracelets with a clean and simple design will work with pretty much anything.

A Layering Necklace

Your jewelry box should certainly contain at least one necklace, but if you want one which can look different depending on how you wear it, it is worth going for a layering necklace. You can either wear one long or double it up depending on whether you will be wearing it with a casual t-shirt or an evening gown. If you want to create a sense of variety in your outfits, you could always wear some delicate short chains with some larger and chunkier ones.

A Cocktail Ring

Statement jewelry items seem like they are here to stay, and you don’t have to reserve a cocktail ring for your next party with martinis. There is something bold and attention-grabbing about this item of jewelry, so you may not want to wear it all the time. You could save it for the occasions when you really want to make a big impression. Consider the size of your hands before opting for a ring. A dainty ring is best-suited to smaller digits, whereas larger fingers are made for big rings.

A Strand of Pearls

A set of pearls are one of the most iconic items which you can have in your jewelry box. Don’t assume that this is only an accessory which is suited to more mature women. A pearl necklace can instantly dress up a more casual look, as well as add even more glamour to an evening ensemble.

You can use this post as a checklist – how many of these items do you own already? You can add to your jewelry collection over time, but there are some pieces which you are going to want to put on time and time again.