How To Take The Best Boudoir Photographs

Boudoir photography is a wonderful chance to prove how sexy you feel about yourself. The pictures are an intimate gift that you can offer to your loved one. If you are shy or don’t feel confident in your body, undressing in front of a stranger can be agonizing. So, why don’t you do your own boudoir photos instead? Below are some fun ways to help you produce spectacular DIY boudoir photography.

1. Find a Place Where You Feel Comfortable

Experienced photographers like Mark Slater know how to make clients feel comfortable and take fantastic boudoir photos. But, if you feel uncomfortable in a photographer’s studio, avoid locations that are new to you.

Pick a spot in your house where you have access to sufficient room and lighting for the DIY boudoir session. Your bedroom could be your preference in this case. Decide on a setting where you feel comfortable taking seductive boudoir photos.

2. Pay Attention to the Background

When taking shots of yourself, it’s easier to overlook some parts. You tend to focus so much on poses and facial expressions that you might bypass a messy background.

The best way to avoid this is to declutter the place and create your panorama. Take a few test shots and see if you like what you see. Settle for a clean and tidy background, like a bed or couch.

Neutral colors are the best choice when it comes to boudoir photo shoots.

3. Use Minimal Props

In boudoir photography, your body is the main focus. You don’t require many mountings since they will drive attention away from you.

If you prefer your bedroom or couch as the central region, use sheets, and pillows. Use natural objects like a mug or a book. This makes the boudoir photos more realistic and spontaneous.

Choose props that match your personality. For instance, if you like the vintage tone, buy some antiques to add to your boudoir session.

4. Use a Tripod and Remote Control

You are taking photos of yourself. That means you will need a tripod. It will make it a lot easier than trying to find a place to put your camera. If you use a remote control, ensure it’s hidden in one of your hands.

5. Go For Flattering Lighting

You don’t need to purchase costly lighting paraphernalia for your DIY boudoir session. Take advantage of natural light to create complimenting photos.

Be sure to position yourself near a window. If the light is too direct, use a white curtain or piece of white paper to diffuse it – for soft and flattering lighting.

Also, think about the direction of the light. Front lighting can lower blemishes. The backlight is incredible for creating silhouettes and bringing out your shape. The side lighting is wonderful for showing your muscles and curves.

6. Tell a Story With Your Photos

A photo is more sensational when it has clues to a story. Boudoir photography is an outstanding way of letting your imagination run wild. The more seductive, the better. You can also ask your lover to help you with this. His/her presence can help you feel more comfortable.

Well, you can create a real love story through these photos. However, you don’t need a partner to get extraordinary DIY boudoir masterpieces. The session is about you. Therefore, just feel free to think of anything that feels comfortable.

The Takeaway

In a nutshell, boudoir photography is the best way to focus on your body and boost your confidence. In the end, you’ll create photos that you can adore for a long time.