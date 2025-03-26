When was the last time you had a big win in your business? I’m not talking about a few extra likes on your Instagram post. A semi-viral video or a few hundred website visits is great. Small wins are important. But for BAUCE women, big wins are game changers and what we strive for. Gaining a high-ticket client is a big win that can change your business finances for the better. Getting media exposure that garners thousands of impressions or views can help you book lucrative speaking engagements. Receiving extra funding from a pitch competition can help you hire your first employee.

Achieving a big win in your business often means doing something intimidating and scary. When you take a risk and step outside your comfort zone, that’s when the magic starts to happen. If you’re itching for a big win, you have to stop playing small. Here’s how you can start making big moves and crush your goals. Before you make big moves, you have to cut the habit of playing small. Here are some ways you might be playing small and also, strategies to overcome.

You’re Too Shy About Your Business

When someone asks about your work, do you talk about your business? Better yet, do you talk about why you created your business? You’ve built your business and designed the website, but you’re just starting to share it with the world. Creating a business and promoting a business are two different things. You have to be bold when it comes to sharing your business.

You Don’t Have A Team

You’re an independent woman, but that doesn’t mean you can never rely on anyone else. Yes, you’re the heart and soul of your business. But being the nucleus doesn’t mean you can’t work with others to help you expand your vision. If you want to scale your business, you’ll have to learn to step away from the day-to-day tasks. By doing so, you’ll learn to focus on the long-term goals.

You Let Self-Doubt Win

Playing small in your business can be a byproduct of self-doubt. It’s thinking about approaching a high-ticket client, but thinking you’re not ready. You find excuses not to go after what you want. In reality, you’re ready, but the fear of failure is holding you back. Most of the time it’s not that you lack a certain ability, but more so you’re telling yourself you can’t do something.

How to Go Big in Your Business

Now that you realize how you’ve been playing small, let’s detail some ways you can really start to enlarge your own territory.

Find A Marketing Strategy That Works for You

Facebook ads, YouTube, TikTok—there are so many ways to market your business in the digital world. But with the plethora of options, you don’t have to try to do everything. Figure out how you want to communicate your business. If you’re a more behind-the-scenes person, you can focus on email marketing. If you’re not scared to be in front of a camera, then creating video ads can be your thing.

The hard truth is people can’t buy from you if they don’t know about you. By developing a marketing strategy that works for you, you can gain business exposure. The more secure you feel with your strategy, the easier it will be to stay consistent with it.

Treat Your Business Like A Day Job

Most businesses start as a side hustle or a part-time gig until you’re able to make it full-time. For this shift to happen, you must prioritize your business. Even though you might have good intentions to work on your business when you have time, chances are you never get around to it. If you want to see your business grow, you have to dedicate time to expanding it. No more excuses. Make your business as mandatory as clocking into your 9 to 5.

Schedule designated times to focus on growing your business. Use this time to reach out to new clients or improve your marketing or content strategy. Likewise, you can focus on creating weekly non-negotiable tasks. These are tasks that, no matter what, you make sure to get done before the weekend.

Make A Business Bucket List

Whether it’s skydiving or traveling to Thailand, having a bucket list helps you experience life. Having a business bucket list can help you achieve new heights with your business. Create your list by thinking of things that feel scary but would help your business stand out. Consider things like giving a speech, applying for a grant, or appearing on a podcast. Anything audacious that would bring your business to the next level should go on your list.

Once you have your list, focus on one thing you want to achieve. Make it your goal to complete one item on your list in time. Before you know it, you’ll be achieving your wildest dreams.

Work with Someone to Help You Grow Your Business

Mentors, coaches, and accountability partners are key to achieving your business goals. Having professional guidance can help you navigate difficult moments. Working with a mentor or coach can help you connect with the right resources. Mentors and coaches can also give you professional insights to run your business like a BAUCE. You can also have a business accountability partner who helps you stay on track with your goals.

When looking for a mentor, coach, or accountability partner, make sure to find someone who has a similar mindset. Look for someone who has achieved the things you desire. If you’ve been playing small in your business, now is the time to switch things up. You never know what you can achieve by betting on yourself.