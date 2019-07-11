This Guide Will Help You Protect Yourself Online and Offline

Women’s safety continues to be at the forefront of the news and conversations. This is because it is an issue that affects a considerable portion of the female population. Not to mention, this isn’t a problem that is limited to one country – it is an epidemic.

According to the UN, it is estimated that 35 percent of women have experienced some form of physical or sexual harassment! And, while people are trying to raise awareness about the issue and put an end to it, the truth is that the world is still not safe for women.

This is why it is important for all women to know how to protect themselves every day. After all, you may end up being your first and final line of defense when you least expect it.

Be Careful Who You Let Into Your Life

If you were to make a list of the people who would be most likely to hurt you, who would you consider? Like most women, you would assume that it is strangers – criminals that are lurking in the shadows. Unfortunately, the truth is even scarier.

The previous UN statistics revealed something else in its research. Around 70 percent of the assaults were committed by someone the women already knew. At the top of the list were friends and boyfriends.

This, of course, makes sense. After all, it is these individuals who have easy access to you. Many women wouldn’t hesitate to invite someone they know into their home. This is true even if they are alone.

The good news is that you can cut down on the risk of this happening. Using sites like https://www.checkpeople.com/public-records can help you uncover details about new people that come into your life that you may be wary of. These sites will review arrest records and more about the people you interact with every day. Therefore, you can get a better idea of whether or not they are dangerous.

Be Mindful of What Information You Are Revealing

Although you may not stop to think about it, you probably give out your personal details on a regular basis. This isn’t your fault, of course, most modern businesses are constantly looking to gather information about their customers. As such, they request email addresses, telephone numbers, and more.

However, try to avoid giving out such details as much as possible. This isn’t just limited to businesses, either. Only your closest friends and family should have your phone number and know where you live. So, if strangers ask you for this information, tell them that you will contact them first. This gives you more control over the situation.

One place, in particular, your personal information can get out is on social media. Without realizing it, you may be revealing details about where you live, the restaurants you frequent, and more. Even if you don’t post a word, your images can more than make up for it. So, you should also carefully analyze your pictures before you post them online.

Always Be Aware

Perhaps one of the best ways to remain safe is to be more aware of your surroundings. This is especially important when you are by yourself, at night, in poorly lit areas. Empty car parks, in particular, can be quite dangerous.

This is why you should avoid being distracted by your phone or music. Instead, leave your headphones out of your ears, and keep looking around you as you are walking. If you are passing by reflective surfaces, use these to check out what is going on behind you.

When you are aware of what is going on around, you are less likely to be taken by surprise. There is also the added bonus that criminals may not want to attack someone who seems alert and watchful.

Trust Your Instincts

It can be easy to downplay your instincts, particularly as a woman. You may want to tell yourself that you are overreacting for no reason. However, this is something you shouldn’t do. If your gut is telling you that something is wrong, listen to it.

In many instances, your instincts have picked up something that your mind hasn’t registered as yet. So, although it may not be obvious just yet, your “gut” may be trying to warn you of a number of different things. Thus, if you feel like you need to get out of a situation, then do so.

After all, it is much better to have a false alarm than ignore your intuition and find yourself in circumstances you can’t run away from. So, the next time you feel a sense of unease, follow your instinct.

Don’t Let Common Practices Dull Your Senses

When you think about it, women these days engage in activities that may have seemed rather dangerous a few years ago. Thanks to social media, you are probably “friends” with dozens of people you don’t know. And, because of online dating, you could be making intimate plans with people you are meeting for the first time.

Since such things are considered “normal” by modern standards, you probably don’t think twice about what you do. However, just because it may be accepted, doesn’t mean that you should blindly go along with it.

While online friendships and relationships can feel safe, they can be anything but. So, make it a point to exercise the same kind of caution if you were involved with a person in the real world. This includes minimizing the information you provide to the unseen party.

You should also be careful about individuals who can’t seem to prove their identity via phone or video call. Remember, there are a lot of ways you can be exploited. Even though someone may not be able to physically hurt you, that doesn’t mean they can’t steal your identity or your money without you realizing it.

These are the top ways you can stay safe every day. So, make sure to take these pointers to heart. This way, you can be more in control of your own safety.

FEATURED PHOTO: Samantha Qeja