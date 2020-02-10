How To Know When Your Bad Habits Are Turning Toxic

Everybody has bad habits. It’s an occupational hazard of being alive. Whether it’s drinking too much or smoking cigarettes, you are bound to have vices in your life. For the most part, while they’re not entirely healthy, they’re not unhealthy either. That means binge drinking alcohol at the weekend won’t turn you into an addict any time soon. However, it does have the potential to if your habits become toxic. When this happens, potentially hazardous traits can escalate into full-blown compulsions.

The trick is to nip them in the bud by spotting the signs. Here are the signs that prove your habits are going to cause long-term problems.

You Rely On Them

The majority of people will see this as being addicted to substances. Although it can manifest itself in this way, and an outpatient rehab center will help, it doesn’t have to be a reliance on substances. Eating junk food regularly or feeling the urge to yell at people to blow off steam are examples of negative traits that are toxic. Should you feel as if you struggle to get through the day without leaning on them, it’s time to change, and quickly. As always, acceptance is the first step, so it’s essential not to be in denial.

You See Yourself In Other People

On the face of it, this doesn’t seem too bad. You see yourself in a lot of people that you love and admire. However, they aren’t the ones that should alert the alarm bells in your head. Instead, it’s the men and women that you dislike and know to be toxic that should catch your attention. If you spot their character traits in your personality, the odds are high that you’re going down the same road. What flaws should you look out for? The answer is everything from manipulation to emotional blackmail and general negativity.

They Affect Other Areas Of Life

Usually, a drink or a cigarette never interferes with work. Sure, you might go for a cigarette break, but it’s an industry-accepted system throughout the workplace. It’s not as if you crack open a bottle of scotch at your desk and start the weekend early. Sometimes, though, your habits can leak into your professional life. Going out for a few drinks and coming into work with a hangover happens occasionally, yet it might be a common occurrence. If so, it’s imperative to cut back so that your reputation doesn’t diminish.

Health Suffers

From eating junk food to smoking and drinking too much; they are habits that clearly affect your health. One that goes under the radar, however, is your approach to healthcare. To begin, failure to invest in adequate coverage will put your wellbeing at risk in the short, medium and long-term. Secondly, and more importantly, acting as if scheduling a checkup is problematic for your doctor could lead to big problems that were easily treatable if caught early. A positive attitude towards healthcare is a good habit that’s a key to leading a long, fulfilling lifestyle.

What are your bad habits, and how do you keep them in check?

