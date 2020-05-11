So, you’ve been creating YouTube content for a few years now, but you just can’t seem to reach the income level you were hoping for. What do you do now? While each situation is certainly unique, there are a number of reasons why you might not be making as much as you’d like to be. One of the simplest reasons is that you’re simply not putting enough effort into it.

Here, we’ll cover some tips on increasing your YouTube channel’s income, regardless of what niche you’re operating in. These are general tips for new and experienced creators alike, so read on!

1. Use Competitive Keywords

If you want to increase your YouTube income, you’ll need to become familiar with keywords and how they work. In a Google search, a keyword is what you put into the search bar. Web pages, YouTube videos, and images can all rank for keywords; that is, they’ll fall in a certain position in the search results pages based on their rankings.

The higher the keyword is ranked, the closer to page one of the search results the connected web content will fall. The closer your content is to page one, the more likely it is to be clicked on. After all, no one wants to sift through millions of search results, right?

The better your keywords are, the easier your content is to find. The more people that find your content, the more views you’ll get, and the more income you’ll generate. It’s all a matter of making your content as accessible as possible to people who don’t know about your channel.

2. Be Consistent

One of the biggest setbacks that YouTube content creators run into is inconsistency. This can be in the form of not uploading videos on a specific schedule, changing content on a monthly basis or letting the quality of their videos and/or content slip.

Consistency is key when you’re creating for YouTube. Your subscribers hit the subscribe button under the impression that you would upload often, and they’re going to expect at least some kind of schedule as well as a quality standard for your videos.

If your quality starts to slip, people will notice, and possibly unsubscribe. The more consistent you are as a whole, the more people will subscribe and remain subscribed to your channel. The more subs, views, and likes you get, the better your videos will perform, and the more income you can generate.

3. Allow Ads

Ads are perhaps the simplest way to make money on YouTube. You can set up AdSense through YouTube’s partner program or directly advertise and promote specific products in your videos. We’ve all seen YouTubers reviewing certain products or inserting a promotional spot in their videos for products they like.

YouTube is an excellent advertising platform for businesses of all sizes, with the ability to reach millions of people. Make no mistake, there are advertisers out there who are looking for people to back certain products. Most of the time, these brands or advertisers will reach out to your channel once you cross a certain subscriber or watch time threshold.

Keep your content consistent, high-quality, and enriching, and you’re certain to attract the attention of a few advertisers/brands. Then you can increase your revenue exponentially by taking on more sponsorships. Just don’t let your channel become all about ads; subscribers might not appreciate a shift like that.

4. Sell Physical Or Digital Products

ECommerce is an excellent way to make a living, and you can use your YouTube channel to sell your own products as well. Whether it’s a physical product like t-shirts or other channel merchandise, or a digital product like an ebook, your channel is the perfect catalyst for increasing sales and income.

Once you’ve established a large fan base, selling channel merchandise is a viable option. Plenty of successful YouTube channels have their own merchandise lines, including shirts, knick-knacks, collectibles, and more.

5. Set Up A Patreon

Patreon is an online platform for artists and content creators to establish sustainable income via their fans. Patreon subscribers get certain perks in exchange for monthly donations, which are usually offered in tiers. The highest tier donors will get access to extras like early views, free merch, and more. YouTube creators have turned to Patreon as YouTube cracks down on content guidelines, and it’s become quite popular in recent years.

Final Thoughts

Running a YouTube channel can quickly become a full-time job. You’ll need to create compelling, entertaining, and high-quality content in order to attract more viewers. Luckily, with enough hard work and determination, you can turn your channel into a profitable platform with the right techniques. We hope these tips help you increase your income and become a YouTube star!

