A child may experience various birth injuries from labor or delivery trauma, differing greatly in severity and symptoms. The treatment options for these injuries are as varied as the injuries themselves, ranging from nerve repair surgery to hypothermic treatment, ongoing assistive care, or medications.

Since a treatment’s effectiveness can rely on its prompt administration to reverse or fully correct birth damage, obtaining appropriate treatment swiftly after a birth injury is crucial. Families may require a medical malpractice case to secure compensation and manage the treatment effectively. Here are steps to handle birth injury claims.

How to Begin Your Claim

Initiating a compensation claim might feel overwhelming, particularly after enduring the trauma of a birth injury. However, skilled legal advisors and expert solicitors are available to simplify the process and alleviate stress from the very beginning.

You can contact a legal advisor if you’re seeking advice or considering starting birth injury settlements. They can provide detailed information about the claims process and assess whether you have a viable case.

Should you choose not to proceed, that is entirely your choice. However, if you opt to move forward, your advisor can connect you with a suitable medical negligence solicitor for your circumstances.

The expert solicitor will handle most challenging aspects, allowing you to concentrate on recovery. They’ll inform you about your claim’s progress and offer guidance on any compensation offers you receive.

What’s the Deadline for Filing a Claim?

You have until their 18th birthday to seek compensation. After they turn 18, they can pursue a claim before reaching 21. In cases where the child died due to a birth injury, like a stillbirth, you must file within three years of the date of death. The same three-year limit applies if you’re claiming for medical negligence as the birthing parent.

An exception to this timeframe exists if the child lacks mental capacity, such as having severe learning disabilities or brain damage, which prevents them from filing a claim even after 18. In these situations, the three-year limit does not apply.

What Compensation Can I Expect?

The complexity and variability of birth injury claims mean there’s no fixed compensation amount. For instance, compensation for a broken bone due to medical negligence may differ significantly from that for a lifelong health condition requiring continuous care. Each case is assessed individually based on its specific circumstances. For children with birth injuries leading to disabilities, compensation might cover:

Mobility aids

Home modifications

Speech therapy

Physiotherapy

Specialized education

24-hour care

Transportation

Occupational therapy

Depending on the child’s or parent’s needs, medical negligence cases might require millions to provide lifelong support, care, and equipment. Consulting experienced birth injury solicitors specializing in clinical negligence and birth injury claims is the best way to ensure your compensation is accurately calculated before filing a claim.

Can My Claim Cover Attorney Fees?

Most attorneys operate on a contingency-fee basis. You don’t need to pay them upfront. The complainant and defendant typically reach a settlement agreement, allowing for an out-of-court resolution. However, the case will likely proceed to trial if a settlement isn’t achieved. Your lawyer will take a percentage of the total upon winning and receiving compensation. Ensure you have a clear agreement with your attorney before initiating your claim.

Endnote

A birth injury lawyer is crucial for handling these cases’ intricate legal and medical aspects. They possess the expertise to guide the claim process, represent your interests, and achieve the best outcome for your family. Selecting a reputable law firm can greatly impact the success of your birth injury claim.