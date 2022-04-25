How To Find The Best Vacuum Cleaner For Your Home

Gone are the days when vacuum cleaners were loud and heavy contraptions that were only good on carpets.

With the advancements in the field of vacuum cleaners, these appliances have become sleek, efficient, colorful, easy to work with and come with bells and whistles that are sure to make cleaning your home easier. They not only get rid of dirt and debris, but also trap allergens, remove pet hair, and even empty themselves while you spend your time doing more important things.

Having a vacuum cleaner that is suitable for your home is sure to cut down your cleaning time. But the different types of models available, such as stick, handheld, robotic, car, wet and dry, can make it quite difficult to choose a unit that is just right for you.

So, if you are looking for the best vacuum cleaner for your home, then you should keep the following considerations in mind:

Types of Vacuum Cleaners

The first thing you need to do is decide the type of vacuum cleaner that fits your lifestyle. Primarily, there are three types of vacuum cleaners – uprights, canisters, and robotic.

Uprights – Upright vacuum cleaners are best if you have wall-to-wall carpeting or a lot of rugs. They feature a revolving brush roll that is great for cleaning synthetic carpeting like nylon, polyester, and olefin. They come with integrated extensions and onboard attachments that make cleaning various surfaces much easier.

– Upright vacuum cleaners are best if you have wall-to-wall carpeting or a lot of rugs. They feature a revolving brush roll that is great for cleaning synthetic carpeting like nylon, polyester, and olefin. They come with integrated extensions and onboard attachments that make cleaning various surfaces much easier. Canisters – Canister vacuum cleaners are versatile units that provide outstanding cleaning performance on floors, carpets, as well as above-the-floor surfaces. They are highly maneuverable, making them ideal for cleaning the stairs, under the furniture, and other tight spaces.

– Canister vacuum cleaners are versatile units that provide outstanding cleaning performance on floors, carpets, as well as above-the-floor surfaces. They are highly maneuverable, making them ideal for cleaning the stairs, under the furniture, and other tight spaces. Robotic – Robotic vacuum cleaners work automatically to clean your home while you are away. You can schedule these convenient appliances to make your floors spotless whenever you are out of your home. Since they are equipped with smart technology, robotic vacuum cleaners can detect stairs and walls. They also return automatically to their charging stations, providing you with complete peace of mind.

Some Important Considerations

Next, you need to take into account the type of surfaces you will be cleaning. Will you need special attachments to clean above-the-floor surfaces like ceiling fans, intricate light fixtures, high ceilings, etc.? If yes, then the model you choose must have the flexibility, reach, and tools to complete these jobs.

Another thing to consider is the floor plan of your home. If you have stairs, then the best option is a canister vacuum cleaner, because even with attachments, an upright vacuum cleaner does not clean the stairs properly.

Meanwhile, if you have carpets in every room, an upright vacuum cleaner should be your primary choice.

Many homes nowadays have a combination of flooring with tiles, rugs, and wall-to-wall carpeting. In such cases, canister vacuum cleaners are the best option. But the canister type you should opt for depends on your carpet fiber, the type of soil you need to clean, and the amount of traffic your home receives.

Dirt and traffic on Your Carpet

It is vital to take the amount of traffic and the type of carpet soils into account when selecting the best vacuum cleaner for your home.

Homes with kids and pets have more carpet soils. Most of these are dry soils that not only give your carpet a dirty look, but also make it abrasive and damage the fibers. Choosing the right type of cleaner and using it regularly keeps your carpets clean and protects their fibers.

If you get high traffic and heavier soil load on your synthetic fiber carpets or rugs, you should choose a vacuum cleaner that has a revolving brush with aggressive bristles. Such cleaners remove the soils more efficiently, ensuring a clean carpet surface. These stiff, densely packed brushes are also effective at removing pet hair.

For homes with normal carpet soils and low traffic, a less aggressive vacuum cleaner will also work. However, as a general rule of thumb, you should choose the most aggressive vacuum cleaner your carpet fibers can endure.

Carpet Fibers

It is also essential to keep your carpet or rug fiber in mind when choosing the best vacuum cleaner for your home. Most carpets nowadays are made with synthetic fibers like nylon and polyester. They are highly durable and can be vacuumed with the most aggressive vacuum cleaner without any danger of fiber damage.

Carpets made with natural fibers, like wool, need to be vacuumed carefully. You can use a revolving brush to vacuum, but make sure that the bristles are soft and flexible so that the yarn isn’t damaged.

Other materials for area rugs include bamboo, jute, cotton, viscose, sisal, mountain grass, area grass, and even leather. Although rugs made from these materials are quite durable, they still require special care and softer bristles.

Many vacuum cleaners come with specialty brushes, so be sure that you do proper research before choosing a unit. Do not forget to check the recommended care instructions provided by the manufacturer to find a vacuum cleaner that is best suited for your carpets.

Best Vacuum Cleaner For Your Home

After examining the factors that affect your choice of vacuum cleaner, here’s a quick rundown of the best types of vacuum cleaners for different needs.

Floors – If you have hardwood, tile, stone, or even concrete floors, the best option for you is a canister vacuum cleaner.

– If you have hardwood, tile, stone, or even concrete floors, the best option for you is a canister vacuum cleaner. Apartments – Whether you live in an apartment or are a college student, you need a stick vacuum cleaner as it is efficient, comes with several tools, and does not take too much storage space.

– Whether you live in an apartment or are a college student, you need a stick vacuum cleaner as it is efficient, comes with several tools, and does not take too much storage space. The Busy Bee – If you really hate cleaning or simply are unable to find the time to vacuum, a robotic vacuum cleaner offers an awesome hands-off cleaning experience.

– If you really hate cleaning or simply are unable to find the time to vacuum, a robotic vacuum cleaner offers an awesome hands-off cleaning experience. Large Homes – Upright and canister vacuum cleaners that come with large dust bag capacities, extension wands, longer power chords, and extra tools are the most suitable for large homes.

– Upright and canister vacuum cleaners that come with large dust bag capacities, extension wands, longer power chords, and extra tools are the most suitable for large homes. Carpets – Without any doubt, an upright vacuum cleaner is the best option for carpet cleaning.

– Without any doubt, an upright vacuum cleaner is the best option for carpet cleaning. Stairs – Canister vacuum cleaners with their extendable wand, far-reaching hose, and long power cord are the best for vacuuming the stairs.

– Canister vacuum cleaners with their extendable wand, far-reaching hose, and long power cord are the best for vacuuming the stairs. Multi-Surface Cleaning – Canister, as well as upright vacuum cleaners, come with a variety of tools such as an upholstery nozzle, dusting brush, and crevice tool to clean not just the floors, but the various surfaces in your home.

Conclusion

Vacuum cleaners are versatile appliances that help cut down the time you need to spend on cleaning chores. Be sure to keep in mind your cleaning preferences, your budget, and any other special considerations such as HEPA filters, suction strength, battery life, etc. to ensure that you get the best vacuum cleaner for your home.









